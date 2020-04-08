Moody's takes rating actions on certain Argentine securitizations following the downgrade of Sovereign rating

Buenos Aires City, April 08, 2020 -- Moody's Latin America Agente de Calificación de Riesgo (Moody's)
has taken rating actions on the Global Scale Ratings (GSR) and Argentine
National Scale Ratings (NSR) of four tranches related to three transactions
rated by Moody's in Argentina.
This action follows Moody's Investors Service's (MIS) recent downgrades
of i) the local-currency country ceiling for bonds in Argentina
to Caa1 from B2 and; ii) the Government of Argentina's bond rating
to Ca (negative outlook) from Caa2 (rating under review), all of
which occurred on April 3, 2020. For full details,
please refer to the MIS press release: https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-downgrades-Argentina-to-Ca-changes-outlook-to-negative--PR_419595
RATINGS RATIONALE
Consumer Loan Securitizations:
Moody's downgraded the GSRs of two senior certificates in the Fideicomiso
Financiero AMES XIII and Fideicomiso Financiero AMES XIV transactions,
backed by consumer loans denominated in Argentine pesos to Caa1 (sf) from
B2 (sf) and one mezzanine tranche in Fideicomiso Financiero AMES XIII
to Caa1 (sf) from B3 (sf) to reflect the lower local-currency country
ceiling.
Following today's actions on the GSRs, Moody's made corresponding
changes to the related NSRs. Considering the current local-currency
country ceiling of Caa1, the maximum achievable NSR is currently
Baa3.ar. In arriving at the ratings, Moody's also
considered the note's position in the capital structure as well as tranche
thickness.
The transactions sponsored by AMES are backed by loans granted to employees
of the City of Buenos Aires and serviced via mandatory payroll deduction.
Future Receivables Securitizations:
Fideicomiso Financiero Chubut Regalías Hidrocarburíferas
I
Fideicomiso Financiero Chubut Regalías Hidrocarburíferas
I is an oil and gas royalties future flow transaction, backed by
the rights of the Province of Chubut in Argentina to collect royalties
paid by Pan American Energy, S.L., Argentine
Branch ("PAE"). In taking today's actions, Moody's
considered the recent downgrade of PAE's senior unsecured global scale
rating to Caa1 from B2.
Moody's has downgraded the GSR of Class VDF B issued by Fideicomiso Financiero
Chubut Regalias Hidrocarburiferas I to Caa1 (sf) from B2 (sf) and the
NSR to Baa3.ar (sf) from Aa3.ar (sf). Class VDF B
is denominated in US dollars but payable in local currency. The
downgrade follows the downgrade of Argentina's local-currency country
ceiling to Caa1 from B2 and the downgrade of PAE's senior unsecured rating
given the counterparty exposure.
- Key Rationale for each Action
- Constraining Factors on the Ratings, when applicable
- Principal methodology and Local procedures manual
Each of the rating actions listed in the List of Affected Credit Ratings
was taken because of one or more of the rating rationales described in
detail in the press release. The various rating rationales include
the following:
- Decrease in local currency country ceiling of Argentina
- Current mapping GSR-NSR for Argentina
Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the
effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the Argentine economy as well as
the effects that the announced government measures put in place to contain
the virus, will have on the performance of consumer assets and corporate
assets. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. It is a global health shock, which makes
it extremely difficult to provide an economic assessment. The degree
of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.
The principal Rating Procedure Manual used in assigning these ratings
was the Procedures Manual for the Rating of Financial Trusts published
in January 2017. Please see the Manuales
de Procedimientos page on www.moodys.com.ar for a
copy of this document. These ratings are consistent with those
assigned or maintained elsewhere under the methodology "Moody's Approach
to Rating Consumer Loan-Backed ABS" published in March 2019 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1112199
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Future Receivables Transactions" published
in June 2015 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_SF407283.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings
include i) a decrease in sovereign risk or increase to Argentina's country
ceiling; ii) for subordinates tranches, performance of the
underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected and a deleveraging
of the capital structure; iii) improvements in the credit quality
of the transaction counterparties.
Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings
include i) an increase in sovereign risk or decrease to Argentina's country
ceiling; ii) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse
than Moody's expected; iii) deterioration in the notes' available
credit enhancement and; iv) deterioration in the credit quality of
the transaction counterparties.
For more information on these transactions, please refer to the
Regulatory Reports to be published on Moodys.com.ar.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis,
in its analysis.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.ar.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
For issuers domiciled in Argentina, the regulatory report related
to this rating action is available on www.moodys.com.ar.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com.ar for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.ar
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Alan De Simone
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Latin America ACR
Ing. Butty 240
16th Floor
Buenos Aires City C1001AFB
Argentina
Daniela Jayesuria
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Latin America ACR
Ing. Butty 240
16th Floor
Buenos Aires City C1001AFB
Argentina
