Moody's takes rating actions on five Hungarian banks

Actions follow sovereign ratings affirmation at Baa3 and outlook change to positive from stable

Limassol, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa3 long-term foreign currency deposit ratings of OTP Bank NyRt (OTP), Erste Bank Hungary Zrt. (EBH), Kereskedelmi and Hitel Bank Rt. (K&H) and Raiffeisen Bank Zrt. (RBH) and changed the outlook to positive from stable. The banks' Prime 3 short-term foreign currency deposit ratings have also been affirmed.

Concurrently the rating agency has affirmed the Baa3 backed foreign currency long-term deposit and backed senior unsecured bond ratings of MFB Zrt. (MFB, the fully government owned Hungarian development bank) and changed the outlook to positive from stable. MFB's P-3 backed short term deposit ratings have also been affirmed.

The rating actions follow the recent affirmation and change of the outlook of the Hungarian government's Baa3 long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to positive from stable (please see "Moody's changes Hungary's outlook to positive, affirms Baa3 ratings https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-changes-Hungarys-outlook-to-positive-affirms-Baa3-ratings--PR_432474).

All other ratings and their applicable outlooks as well as rating assessments of the banks that are part of today's rating action remain unaffected.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL433499 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmation of the Hungarian commercial banks' foreign-currency deposit ratings is driven by the affirmation of the sovereign rating at Baa3, leaving the foreign currency deposit ceilings unchanged. The long-term foreign currency deposit ratings of these banks are one or two notches below their local currency deposit ratings and remain capped by the foreign currency deposit ceiling for Hungary.

The affirmation of the deposit and issuer ratings of Hungary's development bank MFB reflect their alignment with the Hungarian government's ratings given the government's full ownership and direct, irrevocable and unconditional guarantee of MFB's liabilities.

The change in the outlook to positive from stable of all banks' long-term ratings affected by today's rating action follows the change in outlook on Hungary's sovereign ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

MFB Zrt.

MFB's rating's ratings could be upgraded if the Hungarian government's ratings are upgraded. The ratings could be downgraded if: (1) the Hungarian government's ratings are downgraded, or (2) there is a termination of the guarantee or a weaker commitment from the Hungarian government.

The commercial banks:

The banks' long-term foreign currency deposit ratings would be upgraded following an upgrade of the sovereign rating that would lead to a rise in the foreign currency deposit ceiling.

The banks' long-term foreign currency deposit ratings could be downgraded following a multi notch downgrade of their local currency deposit ratings owing to a deterioration in their standalone credit profile or as a result of reduced uplift to the deposit ratings following the application of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure analysis.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in rating Erste Bank Hungary Zrt., Kereskedelmi & Hitel Bank Rt., OTP Bank NyRt and Raiffeisen Bank Zrt. was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. The principal methodology used in rating MFB Zrt. was Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

