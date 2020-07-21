Moody's takes rating actions on five Korean securities firms

Hong Kong, July 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today confirmed the five Korean securities
firms' ratings.
The five securities firms are KB Securities Co., Ltd.
(KB Securities), Korea Investment & Securities Co.,
Ltd. (Korea Investment & Securities), NH Investment &
Securities Co., Ltd (NH Investment & Securities),
Samsung Securities Co., Ltd. (Samsung Securities),
and Shinhan Investment Corp (Shinhan Investment).
At the same time, the outlooks on KB Securities, NH Investment
& Securities, Samsung Securities, and Shinhan Investment
have been changed to stable from ratings under review.
The outlook on Korea Investment & Securities has been changed to negative
from ratings under review.
This concludes the review for downgrade initiated on these five Korean
securities firms on 7 April 2020.
A list of all affected ratings is provided at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The confirmation of all five securities firms' ratings take into
account (1) Moody's expectation of slower risk asset growth as a
result of various prudential regulatory measures recently implemented
or under discussion by the Financial Supervisory Service; (2) the
firms' varying degrees of measures implemented to increase long-term
funding to strengthen their liquidity and funding profiles; and (3)
Moody's expectation of profit recovery in the coming quarters driven
by buoyant brokerage activities and mark-to-market valuation
gains on bond portfolios following weak earnings in the first quarter
of 2020.
New regulations that were introduced to rein in risk taking by securities
firms include: (1) regulations effective since July to limit securities
firms' contingent liabilities stemming from real estate projects;
and (2) guidelines that mandate stricter internal controls on the sale
of complex investment products such as private equity funds and structured
financial products. In addition, regulators have also announced
plans to enhance monitoring of key risk areas such as equity linked securities
(ELS).
These five securities firms have maintained stable liquidity through the
recent market volatility, partly leveraging its own liquid resources.
The firms also benefited from the Bank of Korea's repurchase agreement
program which provided unlimited local currency funding to eligible securities
firms. Korea (Aa2 stable) also organized bond market stabilization
funds of up to KRW20 trillion and equity market stabilization funds of
up to KRW10 trillion to stabilize the financial markets. In addition,
the Bank of Korea established a $60 billion currency swap facility
with the US Federal Reserve Board in March, which helped stabilize
the foreign currency market.
For all assigned standalone assessment, it takes into account the
Ba1 operating environment score for Korean securities market makers,
which in turn reflects Korea's strong macro level indicators and relatively
mature capital markets, offset by challenging competitive dynamics.
For our rated securities firms, the level of government support
is determined based on (1) firm's size and importance in the Korean
capital markets; (2) the legal framework in Korea whereby firms can
tap the liquidity facilities of the Bank of Korea and of Korea Securities
Finance Corporation (Aa2 stable); and (3) potential extraordinary
support from Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC) to ensure financial
stability in Korea. Market makers pay deposit insurance premiums
to KDIC, and are covered by Korea's deposit insurance system.
KB SECURITIES:
KB Securities' A3 issuer rating incorporates its Ba2 assigned standalone
assessment with a four-notch uplift based on our assumption of
a very high level of support from Kookmin Bank (Bank Deposit: Aa3,
Senior Unsecured: Aa3, BCA: a3, stable) via its
parent, KB Financial Group Inc. (KB FG, A1 stable),
and a one notch uplift based on our assumption of a moderate level of
support from Korea (Aa2 stable). Moody's assessment of a very high
level of affiliate support is based on (1) 100% ownership by KB
FG; (2) strategic importance to the KB FG under 'One Firm strategy'
playing vital role in Group's wealth management and investment bank
divisions; (3) third largest profit contributor to the Group after
Kookmin Bank and KB Kookmin Card Co., Ltd. (A2 stable)
in 2019; and (4) reputational risk to KB FG in case it is under stress.
Moody's has lowered company's assigned standalone assessment to
Ba2 from Ba1 to reflect its (1) weaker earnings and higher earnings volatility
shown over the past several years compared to its peers; (2) relatively
higher risk appetite driven by high portion of corporate bond holdings
and continued issuance of promissory notes; (3) modest liquidity
and funding profiles. At the same time, Moody's has
increased the level of affiliate support by four notches from previous
three notches based on a very high level of support from KB FG via Kookmin
Bank to reflect KB Securities' growing strategic importance and
interconnectedness within the Group. This led to the confirmation
of A3 issuer rating.
The stable outlook on KB Securities reflects our expectation its risk
appetite, funding and liquidity profiles will not deteriorate further
in the coming 12-18 months.
KOREA INVESTMENT & SECURITIES:
Korea Investment & Securities' Baa2 issuer rating incorporates
its Ba1 assigned standalone assessment and a two-notch uplift for
Moody's assessment of a high likelihood of government support for
the company if needed, and its very high dependence on the Korean
government (Aa2 stable).
The company's assigned standalone assessment of Ba1 reflects its
(1) relatively strong and stable profitability when compared to its rated
peers in Korea; (2) moderate funding profile and liquidity,
taking into account the available credit lines from Korea Securities Finance
Corporation (KSFC, Aa2 stable); (3) moderate risk appetite,
reflecting its high exposure to corporate lending; and (4) moderate
but rising leverage ratio, driven by its expansion into new businesses.
In addition, Korea Investment & Securities has a track record
of solid corporate governance and risk management.
The negative outlook on Korea Investment & Securities reflects uncertainties
around the sustainability and effectiveness of de-risking measures
taken by the firm. Although multiple regulations are currently
in discussion, there are multiple risk areas -- e.g.
internally hedged ELS-related exposures, alternative investment
acquisition and sales, stable foreign currency funding -- without
announced regulatory risk controls to curb risky exposure growth.
While the securities firm plans to de-risk its asset portfolio,
Moody's will assess whether the improvements are sustained and assess
the effectiveness of expected regulatory actions on funding, risk
appetite and leverage over the next 12-18 months.
We do not incorporate any affiliate support for Korea Investment &
Securities because essentially its parent, Korea Investment Holdings'
main asset and earnings contribution comes from Korea Investment &
Securities.
NH INVESTMENT & SECURITIES:
NH Investment & Securities' Baa1 issuer rating incorporates
its Ba1 assigned standalone assessment with one notch uplift based on
our assumption of a very high level of support from NongHyup Bank (NH
Bank, Bank Deposit: A1, Senior Unsecured: A1,
BCA: baa3, stable) via its major shareholder, NH Financial
Group, and a two-notch uplift based on our assumption of
a high level of support from Korea (Aa2 stable).
Moody's assessment of a very high level of affiliate support is
based on (1) long-term strategic importance of the company to NH
Financial Group; (2) interconnectedness within the financial group
including co-investment schemes with other NH affiliates to bring
synergies; (3) reputational risk to NH Financial Group in case it
is under stress; (4) 49.1% ownership by NH Financial
Group while rest of 50.9% owned by minority shareholders
(including 10.82% owned by National Pension Service);
and (5) the company utilizing its profits, via dividend upstream,
to contribute to the ultimate parent National Agricultural Cooperative
Federation's (NACF) agricultural programs to promote the social
and economic status of farmers. NH Bank is a policy bank wholly
owned by NH FG and ultimately owned by the NACF.
The company's assigned standalone assessment of Ba1 reflects its (1) moderate
liquidity and funding profiles; (2) modest earnings and stable earnings
volatility; (3) relatively higher risk appetite compared to its peers
driven by high corporate bond holdings and continued issuance of promissory
notes.
The stable outlook on NH Investment & Securities reflects our expectation
its risk appetite, funding and liquidity profiles will not deteriorate
further in the coming 12-18 months.
SAMSUNG SECURITIES:
Samsung Securities' Baa2 issuer rating incorporates its Ba1 assigned
standalone assessment with a one notch uplift based on our assumption
of a moderate level of support from its major shareholder, Samsung
Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (Samsung Life), and
a one notch uplift based on our assumption of a moderate level of support
from Korea (Aa2 stable). Moody's assesses a moderate level
of affiliate support for Samsung Securities from its parent, Samsung
Life, resulting in a one-notch uplift to the ratings.
This support assessment reflects the track record of support from the
Samsung group as well as reputation risk from the shared brand,
notwithstanding the relatively low ownership stake held by Samsung Life
in Samsung Securities, and limited synergies with its parent or
other affiliates.
The company's assigned standalone assessment of Ba1 reflects its
(1) relatively low risk appetite and leverage compared to our rated securities
firms; (2) modest earnings and stable earnings volatility; and
(3) modest funding and liquidity profiles.
The stable outlook on Samsung Securities reflects our expectation its
risk appetite, funding and liquidity profiles will not deteriorate
further in the coming 12-18 months.
SHINHAN INVESTMENT:
Shinhan Investment's A3 issuer rating incorporates its Ba1 assigned
standalone assessment with a three-notch uplift based on our assumption
of a very high level of support from Shinhan Bank (Bank Deposit:
Aa3, Senior Unsecured: Aa3, BCA: a3, stable)
via its parent, Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd.
(Shinhan FG, A1 stable), and a one notch uplift based on our
assumption of a moderate level of support from Korea (Aa2 stable).
Moody's assessment of a very high level of affiliate support is based
on (1) 100% ownership by Shinhan FG; (2) long-term
strategic importance to Shinhan FG and interconnectedness within the Group;
(3) third largest profit contributor to Shinhan FG where its net income
contribution to the Group was 8% in 2019; and (4) reputational
risk to Shinhan FG in case it is under stress.
The company's assigned standalone assessment of Ba1 reflects its (1) relatively
higher liquidity compared its peers; (2) modest earnings and stable
earnings volatility; and (3) moderate risk appetite and leverage.
The stable outlook on Shinhan Investment reflects our expectation its
risk appetite, funding and liquidity profiles will not deteriorate
further in the coming 12-18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
KB SECURITIES:
KB Securities' ratings could be upgraded if (1) the financial standing
of its parent KB FG strengthens as represented by a higher Baseline Credit
Assessment (BCA) of Kookmin Bank, or if there is more explicit support
from KB FG or the Korean government; or (2) a combination of an improvement
in the company's liquidity profile, less volatile profitability,
and an increase in its long-term funding, on a sustained
basis.
On the other hand, KB Securities' rating could be downgraded if
(1) the firm faces material challenges in maintaining stable funding and
liquidity profiles; (2) its leverage ratio rises to above 13 times
on a sustained basis; (3) its earnings volatility further rises significantly
on a sustained basis; or (4) the financial standing of KB FG weakens
as represented by a lower BCA of Kookmin Bank, which could lead
to a reduction in our assessment of affiliate support.
A lower assessment by Moody's of the operating environment in Korea could
also lead to a downgrade of KB Securities' ratings. Any change
in regulations that weakens the framework for government support could
also result in a downgrade of the firm's ratings.
KOREA INVESTMENT & SECURITIES:
Given the outlook is negative for Korea Investment & Securities,
a ratings upgrade is unlikely in the next 12 to 18 months. However
the outlook could be changed to stable from negative if regulatory responses
are effective in slowing down the risk asset growth and the company maintains
sound financial ratios including: (1) stable long-term funding;
(2) risk appetite ratio below 25%; (3) leverage ratio below
12 times; and (4) stable profitability.
Its ratings could be downgraded if on a sustained basis: (1) the
firm faces material challenges in maintaining a stable funding profile
and liquidity; (2) the firms takes higher risks with its risk appetite
ratio above 30% and leverage ratio above 13 times; or (4)
earnings volatility rises markedly.
A lower assessment by Moody's of the operating environment in Korea could
also lead to a downgrade of Korea Investment & Securities' ratings.
Any change in regulations that weakens the framework for government support
could also result in a downgrade of the firm's ratings.
NH INVESTMENT & SECURITIES:
NH Investment & Securities' ratings could be upgraded if there
is a (1) strengthening in the ability of its parent, NH Financial
Group to provide support as represented by a higher Baseline Credit Assessment
(BCA) of NH Bank; or (2) a combination of an improvement in the company's
liquidity profile, reduction in its risk appetite, and an
increase in its long-term funding, on a sustained basis.
On the other hand, ratings could be downgraded if (1) the firm faces
material challenges in maintaining a stable funding profile and liquidity;
(2) its leverage ratio rises to above 13 times on a sustained basis;
(3) its risk appetite ratio consistently increases above 35%;
or (4) there is a weakening in the financial standing of the company's
parent, NH Financial Group, represented by a lower BCA of
NH Bank, could lead to a reduction in our assessment of affiliate
support, which would, in turn, likely lead to a downgrade
of NH Investment &Securities' ratings.
A lower assessment by Moody's of the operating environment in Korea could
also lead to a downgrade of NH Investment & Securities' ratings.
Any change in regulations that weakens the framework for government support
could also result in a downgrade of the firm's ratings.
SAMSUNG SECURITIES:
Samsung Securities' ratings could be upgraded if (1) its funding
and liquidity profiles strengthen — for example, through its
reduced reliance on short-term funding, increased issuance
of long-term debt, or increased credit lines with an improvement
in its profitability without a material rise in risk appetite or leverage;
or (2) a significant increase in the stake held by its parent, Samsung
Life, could lead to an increase in our assessment of affiliate support,
which, in turn, could result in an upgrade of Samsung Securities'
ratings.
On the other hand, Samsung Securities' ratings could be downgraded
if (1) the firm faces material challenges in maintaining a stable funding
profile and liquidity; (2) its leverage ratio rises to above 13 times
on a sustained basis; (3) its earnings volatility rises significantly
on a sustained basis; or (4) a weakening in the financial standing
of, or a significant decrease in the stake held by Samsung Securities'
parent, Samsung Life, could lead to a reduction in our assessment
of affiliate support, which, in turn, could result in
a downgrade of Samsung Securities' ratings.
A lower assessment by Moody's of the operating environment in Korea could
also lead to a downgrade of Samsung Securities' ratings.
Any change in regulations that weakens the framework for government support
could also result in a downgrade of the firm's ratings.
SHINHAN INVESTMENT:
Shinhan Investment's ratings could be upgraded if (1) the financial
standing of its parent Shinhan FG strengthens as represented by a higher
Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of Shinhan Bank, or if there is
more explicit support from Shinhan FG or the Korean government; or
(2) improves its funding profile by securing long-term capital
and improves its liquidity.
On the other hand, Shinhan Investment's ratings could be downgraded
if (1) the firm faces material challenges in maintaining a stable funding
profile and liquidity; (2) its leverage ratio rises to above 13 times
on a sustained basis; (3) its risk appetite ratio consistently increases
above 30%; or (4) the financial standing of its parent,
Shinhan FG, weakens — as represented by the lower Baseline
Credit Assessment of Shinhan Bank — because this could lead to a
weakening of our assessment of affiliate support.
A lower assessment by Moody's of the operating environment in Korea could
also lead to a downgrade of Shinhan Investment's ratings.
Any change in regulations that weakens the framework for government support
could also result in a downgrade of the firm's ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry
Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187332.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
KB Securities Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Seoul
with consolidated assets of KRW53 trillion (USD43 billion) at the end
of March 2020.
Korea Investment & Securities Co., Ltd. is headquartered
in Seoul with consolidated assets of KRW63 trillion (USD51 billion) at
the end of March 2020.
NH Investment & Securities Co., Ltd is headquartered
in Seoul with consolidated assets of KRW56 trillion (USD46 billion) at
the end of March 2020.
Samsung Securities Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Seoul
with consolidated assets of KRW55 trillion (USD45 billion) at the end
of March 2020.
Shinhan Investment Corp is headquartered in Seoul with consolidated assets
of KRW45 trillion (USD37 billion) at the end of March 2020.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
KB Securities Co., Ltd. (Lead Analyst: Younghun
Kim)
- Confirm long-term and short-term foreign currency
issuer rating of A3/P-2
- Outlook changed to stable from ratings under review
Korea Investment & Securities Co., Ltd. (Lead
Analyst: Tae Jong Ok)
- Confirm long-term and short-term foreign currency
issuer rating of Baa2/P-2
- Outlook changed to negative from ratings under review
NH Investment & Securities Co., Ltd (Lead Analyst:
Younghun Kim)
- Confirm long-term and short-term foreign currency
issuer rating of Baa1/P-2
- Outlook changed to stable from ratings under review
Samsung Securities Co., Ltd. (Lead Analyst:
Younghun Kim)
- Confirm long-term and short-term foreign currency
issuer rating of Baa2/P-2
- Outlook changed to stable from ratings under review
Shinhan Investment Corp (Lead Analyst: Younghun Kim)
- Confirm long-term and short-term foreign currency
issuer rating of A3/P-2
- Outlook changed to stable from ratings under review
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
