Moody's takes rating actions on four Indian financial institutions

Singapore, April 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed
the deposit ratings of ICICI Bank Limited ("ICICI") and Axis
Bank Ltd ("Axis") at Baa3, and of IDBI Bank Ltd ("IDBI")
at Ba2.
Moody's has also placed IndusInd Bank Limited's ("IndusInd")
domestic and foreign currency issuer ratings of Baa3/P-3 under
review for downgrade. The bank's ba1 baseline credit assessment
(BCA) and adjusted BCA have also been placed under review for downgrade.
The baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA of ICICI and Axis
are affirmed at ba1. The BCA and adjusted BCA of IDBI has also
been affirmed at b2.
Moody's has also downgraded the counterparty risk assessments (CR
assessments) of Axis and ICICI to Baa3(cr)/P-3(cr) from Baa2(cr)/P-2(cr),
and the local currency counterparty risk rating (CRR) of Axis and ICICI
to Baa3/P-3 from Baa2/P-2.
At the same time, the outlooks for ICICI and Axis are revised to
negative from stable, and for IDBI to stable from positive.
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL421957
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The Indian financial system
has been one of the sectors affected by the shock, especially given
the already weakening operating environment. We regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action
reflects the impact on the four financial institutions listed above of
the breadth and severity of the shock, and the deterioration in
credit quality it may trigger.
CHANGE IN OUTLOOK ON ICICI, AXIS AND IDBI DRIVEN BY POTENTIAL DETERIORATION
IN ASSET QUALITY
Moody's expects the economic shock, resulting from the nationwide
lockdown will exacerbate existing negative pressure on asset quality from
the already deteriorating operating environment prior to the outbreak.
The Indian government announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to
slow the spread of the coronavirus on 25 March.
Given the limited liquidity buffers small and medium-sized enterprises
(SMEs) maintain Moody's expects the quality of loans to these segments
by ICICI and Axis will deteriorate. Additionally, the asset
quality of retail loans, and in particular unsecured retail loans
will deteriorate as borrowers' incomes are lost or reduced during
the lockdown.
Large corporates are also not immune from the outbreak, with the
outbreak having the potential to reverse the improving trend in credit
metrics.
For IDBI, the incremental impact on asset quality will be cushioned
by its very low new business origination over the last few years.
However, its weaker underwriting increases asset quality risks in
this environment.
AFFIRMATION OF BCA AND DEPOSIT RATINGS OF ICICI, AXIS AND IDBI REFLECTS
STRONG BUFFERS
Both ICICI and Axis maintain strong capital, with a common equity
tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 13.2% and 13.8% respectively
at the end of December 2019. The two banks also have high core
profitability, providing them with capacity to absorb higher credit
costs. Their funding has a high contribution from stable retail
deposits and will remain resilient even in an environment of increased
risk aversion. Given the above factors, there will have to
be a significant deterioration in asset quality to erode these buffers.
IDBI's solvency has improved significantly over the last year,
because of large capital infusions from its controlling shareholder,
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), and from the government of India
(Baa2 negative). Its provision coverage ratio was 87% at
the end of December 2019, one of the highest among rated Indian
banks. And at 10.0%, the bank's CET1
ratio is consistent with its BCA of b2.
The bank's funding profile has also improved significantly,
with the proportion of funding from retail deposits significantly increased.
The bank's casa ratio was 48% at the end of December 2019,
compared to 38% at the end of March 2018, while the share
of bulk deposits declined to 17% from 33% over the same
period.
DOWNGRADE OF CRR AND CRA OF ICICI AND AXIS REFLECTS LOWERED ASSUMPTION
OF SUPPORT
Moody's has lowered its assumption of systemic support for ICICI
and Axis to 'moderate' from 'high', resulting
in a one-notch downgrade of their CRRs and CRAs. This change
incorporates Moody's expectation, based on bailout of Yes
Bank Limited (Caa1 Positive, ca), that government support
for private sector banks will not be as forthcoming and timely as was
being previously assumed.
In the case of Yes Bank, support was provided after the imposition
of a moratorium on the bank, which is an event of default.
This points to institutional constrains in providing timely support.
In addition, the quantum of support extended was also not high as,
even post the bailout, the bank's credit metrics remain weak.
Also, Moody's has assigned foreign currency CRR of Baa3/P-3
to ICICI and Axis and their respective subsidiaries wherever it was not
previously assigned. The foreign currency CRR are at the same level
as the local currency CRR of their respective subsidiaries as the risk
profile of these obligations are similar. For ICICI Bank Limited,
Bahrain Branch, Moody's has assigned foreign currency CRR
of Ba2/NP, in line with the subsidiary's local currency CRR.
Moody's continues to assume a very high level of systemic support
for IDBI, given its continued strong links with the government.
This is reflected in its ownership structure, with the 100%
government-owned LIC holding a 51% controlling stake,
and the government of India holding 47%. The track record
of large capital infusions from the government and LIC also support Moody's
assumption of a very high level of support.
REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE OF INDUSIND REFLECTS RISKS TO ASSET QUALITY
The review for downgrade of IndusInd's ratings reflects the downside
risks to asset quality amid the deteriorating macroenvironment and financial
market volatility.
The bank's loan portfolio includes a relatively higher proportion
of micro finance and vehicle finance loans than its peers, which
are at high risk of being negatively impacted by the economic shock as
customers in these segments tend to have limited buffers to withstand
economic stress.
IndusInd's funding is weak when compared to other rated Indian banks,
as reflected by its high deposit concentration and low share of retail
deposits. This weaker funding makes the bank more susceptible to
the dislocations in the financial markets, including on wholesale
funding sources.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP
ICICI, AXIS:
Given the negative outlook on ICICI and Axis, the ratings of these
two banks are unlikely to be upgraded over the next 12-18 months.
The outlook could return to stable if asset quality remains steady despite
the deteriorating macro environment, or if the impact from the coronavirus
outbreak on the macro environment is not as severe as Moody's currently
anticipates.
IDBI:
Moody's could upgrade IDBI's BCA if it improves profitability
on a sustained basis, keeping credit costs at relatively low levels.
The final ratings could be upgraded if the bank's BCA is upgraded.
INDUSIND:
Given the review for downgrade, Moody's is unlikely to upgrade
the ratings over the next 12-18 months.
Moody's could confirm IndusInd's ratings if (1) high-quality
retail deposits continue to grow at around the same rate at they were
till the end of December 2019 and (2) leading indicators of asset quality
remain stable.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS DOWN
ICICI, AXIS:
The BCA could be downgraded if (1) there is a significant weakening in
asset quality, with in turn negative implications on capital and
profitability, and (2) there are indications of weakening funding,
as reflected by the trend in retail deposits.
A downgrade of the BCA will lead to a downgrade of the final rating.
Any indication of diminishing government support for the banks could also
lead to a downgrade of their final ratings.
IDBI:
The BCA could be downgraded if asset quality further weakens, pushing
the bank into making losses driven by higher credit costs.
A downgrade of the BCA will lead to a downgrade of the final rating.
Any indication of diminishing government support for the banks could also
lead to a downgrade of their final ratings.
INDUSIND:
IndusInd's BCA and Adjusted BCA could be downgraded if (1) there
is no meaningful improvement in growth in stable sources of funding,
(2) asset quality weakens, such that either NPL ratios or credit
costs increase significantly from current levels, and (3) there
is a reduction in profitability at the PPI level.
IndusInd's final ratings could be downgraded if (1) its BCA is downgraded,
or if (2) the sovereign rating is downgraded.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Banks-Methodology--PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
ICICI Bank Limited is headquartered in Mumbai, and reported total
assets of INR 10.1 trillion at 31 December 2019.
Axis Bank Ltd is headquartered in Mumbai, and reported total assets
of INR 8.2 trillion at 31 December 2019.
IDBI Bank Ltd is headquartered in Mumbai, and reported total assets
of INR 3.0 trillion at 31 December 2019.
IndusInd Bank Limited is headquartered in Pune, and reported total
assets of INR 3.1 trillion at 31 December 2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entities or their designated
agents and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
