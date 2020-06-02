Moody's takes rating actions on four Indian government-related issuers following sovereign downgrade

Singapore, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has taken the following rating actions:
• Downgraded the long-term local and foreign currency issuer
ratings of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC) and Housing
and Urban Development Corp Ltd (HUDCO) to Baa3 from Baa2 -- in line
with India's Baa3 sovereign rating. The outlooks on their
ratings remain negative.
• Affirmed HUDCO's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) at ba1.
• Affirmed the long-term local and foreign currency issuer
ratings of Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC) and REC Limited (REC)
at Baa3. The outlooks on their ratings have been changed to negative
from stable -- in line with the sovereign's outlook.
• Affirmed the BCA of PFC at ba3, while REC's Standalone
Assessment remains unchanged at ba3.
A list of all affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end
of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
ECONOMIC DISRUPTION CAUSED BY THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK AND THE DOWNGRADE
OF THE SOVEREIGN RATING ARE THE KEY DRIVERS FOR TODAY'S RATING ACTIONS
The rating actions on Indian government-related issuers follows
Moody's recent downgrade of the Indian government's ratings to Baa3
from Baa2 with a negative outlook. See Moody's press release https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_424605
published on 1 June 2020 for details.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, volatile oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets.
Government-related issuers in India have been affected because
of disruptions to India's economy, which will weaken borrowers'
credit profiles. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a
social risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG)
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
The disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak will worsen an economic
slowdown in India that has already been underway in the past year and
accelerate a deterioration in government-related issuers'
asset quality and profitability. Stimulus measures announced by
the Indian government and the RBI since the start of the outbreak,
such as those directed towards the power sector, will help mitigate
some of the credit risks. But the longer and broader the economic
slowdown, the more these issuers will face asset quality and profitability
issues.
Today's rating actions reflect the impact on the rated issuers of the
breadth and severity of the shock, and the deterioration in credit
quality it has triggered.
DOWNGRADE OF RATINGS OF IRFC AND HUDCO
IRFC and HUDCO's final ratings are at the same level as the sovereign
rating, reflecting Moody's assumption that the two companies
will receive government support in times of need given their close links
with the Government of India. Consequently, the downgrade
of the sovereign rating has led to a downgrade of their long-term
issuer ratings to Baa3 from Baa2 with negative outlooks -- in line
with the outlook on the sovereign rating.
For HUDCO, the affirmation of its ba1 BCA reflects Moody's
expectation that asset quality and profitability pressures arising from
the coronavirus outbreak will be largely mitigated by its strong capitalization
and good asset quality, a result of state government guarantees
and repayment provisions in state budgets over the years. Moody's
also expects the company's liquidity and funding profile to remain
steady, as it benefits from being a public sector enterprise.
AFFIRMATION OF PFC AND REC'S RATINGS AND CHANGE IN OUTLOOKS TO NEGATIVE
FROM STABLE
Moody's affirmation of PFC's long-term issuer ratings
at Baa3 -- which includes a three-notch uplift based on government
support -- and BCA at ba3 reflects Moody's expectation that
asset quality and profitability pressures arising from the coronavirus
outbreak will weigh on its capitalization. However, these
pressures are mitigated by (1) the fact that it is mainly exposed to central
and state-owned power companies, and (2) its good access
to funding. The three-notch uplift for government support
reflects PFC's strategic importance to the Indian government in
serving the power sector.
The change in PFC's outlook to negative from stable follows the
negative outlook on the sovereign rating, as a downgrade of the
sovereign rating would reduce the number of notches incorporated in its
rating for government support and consequently result in a downgrade.
For REC, the affirmation of its long-term issuer ratings
of Baa3 reflects its ba3 Standalone Assessment and a three-notch
uplift for expected affiliate support from its parent PFC. The
maintenance of its ba3 Standalone Assessment reflects Moody's expectation
that asset quality and profitability pressures arising from the coronavirus
outbreak will weigh on its capitalization. But similar to PFC,
these risks are mitigated by (1) the fact that it is mainly exposed to
central and state-owned power companies, and (2) its good
access to funding.
The three-notch uplift from its parent reflects Moody's expectation
that government support will flow through its parent to REC, if
needed, given REC's strategic importance to the government.
The three-notch affiliate support is based on PFC's issuer
rating of Baa3 and the assumption of "Very High" support and
"Very High" dependence under Finance Companies Methodology.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP
An upgrade of the ratings is unlikely because the ratings of IRFC,
HUDCO, PFC and REC are already at the same level as India's sovereign
rating. Moody's will stabilize their outlooks if India's
sovereign outlook stabilizes.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN
For PFC, a downgrade of its BCA could lead to a downgrade of its
long-term issuer ratings. Moody's would downgrade
its BCA if Moody's expects a deterioration in its profitability
and/or higher problem loans, which will weigh on its already weak
capitalization.
For REC, a lowering of its Standalone Assessment could lead to a
downgrade of its long-term issuer ratings. Moody's
will lower its Standalone Assessment if Moody's expects a significant
weakness in its profitability and asset quality which will deteriorate
its capital.
Any indication of diminishing government support for IRFC, HUDCO,
PFC and REC could also lead to a downgrade of their ratings.
The principal methodologies used in rating Housing and Urban Development
Corp Ltd, and Power Finance Corporation Limited were Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
The principal methodology used in rating Indian Railway Finance Corporation
Limited was Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in
February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
The principal methodology used in rating REC Limited was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC), headquartered
in New Delhi, reported total assets of INR2.04 trillion as
of 31 March 2019.
Housing and Urban Development Corp Ltd (HUDCO), headquartered in
New Delhi, reported total assets of INR0.74 trillion as of
31 March 2019.
Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC), headquartered in New Delhi,
reported total consolidated assets of INR6.48 trillion as of 30
September 2019.
REC Limited (REC), headquartered in New Delhi, reported total
assets of INR3.27 trillion as of 31 December 2019.
List of Affected Ratings:
..Issuer: Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited
....Long-term Issuer Rating (Foreign
and Local Currency), Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program (Foreign and Local Currency), Downgraded to (P)Baa3 from
(P)Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Foreign Currency), Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2
....Outlook, Remains Negative
..Issuer: Housing and Urban Development Corp Ltd
....Long-term Issuer Rating (Foreign
and Local Currency), Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program (Foreign and Local Currency), Downgraded to (P)Baa3 from
(P)Baa2
....Outlook, Remains Negative
..Issuer: Power Finance Corporation Limited
....Long-term Issuer Rating (Foreign
and Local Currency), Affirmed Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa3
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: REC Limited
....Long-term Issuer Rating (Foreign
and Local Currency), Affirmed Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa3
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
