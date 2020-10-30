Moody's takes rating actions on four banks in Armenia

London, 30 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's) today took rating actions on four Armenian banks, namely Ameriabank CJSC (Ameriabank), Ardshinbank CJSC (Ardshinbank), Inecobank CJSC (Inecobank), and Converse Bank CJSC (Converse Bank). These follow the downward revision of the Armenian banking system's Macro Profile to "Weak" from "Weak+" given the worsened operating conditions in the country.

Specifically, Moody's has:

(1) downgraded the Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs) and Adjusted BCAs of all four banks by one notch;

(2) downgraded the long-term local currency deposit ratings of Inecobank from Ba3 to B1 with a stable outlook, affirmed the long-term local currency deposit ratings of Ameriabank and Ardshinbank at Ba3 with a revision of the outlook to negative from stable, affirmed long-term local currency deposit rating of Converse Bank at B1 with a stable outlook;

(3) affirmed the B1 long-term foreign currency deposit ratings of all four banks with a stable outlook; these foreign currency deposit ratings are capped by the foreign currency deposit ceiling for Armenia;

(4) affirmed the Ba3 long-term foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating of Ardshinbank with a revision of the outlook to negative from stable;

(5) downgraded the long-term Counterparty Risk Assessments (CR Assessments) and the long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) of all four banks by one notch;

(6) affirmed the short-term ratings and assessments of all four banks.

Moody's has changed the outlooks to Negative(m) from Stable on the ratings of two banks (Ameriabank and Ardshinbank).

Please see the full list of affected credit ratings at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

(1) CHANGE IN THE MACRO PROFILE TO 'WEAK' FROM 'WEAK+' REFLECTS WORSENED OPERATING ENVIRONMENT IN ARMENIA AND EXERTS DOWNWARD PRESSURE ON BANKS' RATINGS

Moody's rating methodology for banks includes an assessment of each individual country's operating environment, expressed as a Macro Profile, which is designed to capture system-wide factors that are predictive of the propensity of banks to fail. The Macro Profile assigned to each bank informs the financial factors, which are key inputs into the determination of each bank's BCA.

Moody's has changed Armenian banking system's Macro Profile to "Weak" from "Weak+" to reflect aggravated risks from increasingly difficult operating environment in Armenia, stemming from the combination of the lasting coronavirus pandemic and Nagorno-Karabakh military conflict escalation. These exert downward pressure on Armenian banks' credit profiles.

Since mid-March 2020, the Armenian banking system has been challenged by the coronavirus outbreak, which has hurt the domestic economy, in particular a large array of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) working in the segments of tourism, hospitality, nonfood retail, cafes, restaurants, construction and others. Concurrently, individuals employed in the aforementioned sectors also face financial difficulties. Moody's expects banks' problem loans to increase, especially in consumer lending and SMEs that are vulnerable to the coronavirus fallout. Moody's estimates coronavirus-induced credit losses at 7.4% of net loans for Armenian banks over the next two years.

The escalation of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict at end-September 2020 amplifies pressure on Armenian banks as it will further weaken business activity and consumer confidence, hindering economic recovery prospects.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak and military conflict escalation as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's rating action reflects the impact on Armenian banks of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the pressure on banks' credit profiles it has triggered.

(2) BANK-SPECIFIC FACTORS

-- Ameriabank CJSC

The downgrade of Ameriabank's BCA to b1 from ba3 reflects a combination of downward revision of Armenian banking system's Macro Profile to "Weak" from "Weak+" and the growing pressure on the bank's financial fundamentals, in particular asset quality and profitability.

The affirmation of Ameriabank's Ba3 long-term local currency deposit rating reflects Moody's view that increasing pressure on the bank's standalone financial profile amid worsening operating conditions is currently offset by high probability of government support, resulting in one notch of rating uplift from its BCA of b1.

Ameriabank's loans to higher risk SME and unsecured consumer loans accounted for around 33% of its total gross loans as of 30 September 2020 and the bank's asset quality will continue to deteriorate in the next 12-18 month resulting in elevated credit cost and weaker profitability. In addition, foreign currency loans comprised 61% of gross loans as of 30 September 2020, which renders overall asset quality vulnerable to a material currency depreciation. At the same time, Ameriabank's b1 BCA reflects the bank's good liquidity and diversified funding base and remains supported by robust loss-absorption capacity underpinned by the bank's capitalization and sound pre-provision income which provides a good buffer for absorbing expected credit losses.

The negative outlook on Ameriabank's long-term local currency deposit rating reflects existing downside risks to the bank's standalone financial profile stemming from the potentially lasting and heightened impact of worsened operating conditions.

-- Ardshinbank CJSC

The downgrade of Ardshinbank's BCA to b1 from ba3 reflects intensified pressure on the bank's financial profile from the worsened operating conditions, which led Moody's to lower Armenian macro profile to Weak from Weak+.

Ardshinbank's Ba3 long-term local currency deposit and foreign currency senior unsecured debt ratings incorporate one notch of support uplift above its BCA, given Moody's assessment of a high probability of government support for the bank.

Ardshinbank's exposure to the most vulnerable to the coronavirus outbreak SME sector and unsecured consumer loans accounted for 14% and 16% of gross loans, respectively, as of the first half 2020. Historically the bank services large systemically important corporate customers in the energy and mining sectors.

The bank's asset quality is pressured by recent rapid 30% loan growth in the past three quarters 2020 and high share of foreign currency loans at 56% of gross loans, which renders it vulnerable to material local currency devaluation.

Negative outlook on Ardshinbank's long-term local currency deposit rating reflects increased downside risks to the bank's standalone financial profile stemming from the potentially lasting and heightened impact of worsened operating conditions.

-- Inecobank CJSC

The downgrade of Inecobank's BCA to b1 from ba3 and long-term local currency deposit rating to B1 from Ba3 reflects intensified pressure on the bank's fundamentals, in particular asset quality and profitability, from the deteriorated operating conditions, which led Moody's to lower Armenian macro profile to Weak from Weak+.

Inecobank's asset quality is strained by its exposure to vulnerable SME and consumer lending segments affected by the pandemic-induced risks. The bank's retail loans accounted for 48% of total loans as of 30 June 2020, among which 23% were unsecured consumer loans. SME loans comprised another 26% of gross loans as of the same date. Inecobank's problem loans (Stage 3 under IFRS) amounted to 3.15% of gross loans as of 30 September 2020 (a decrease from 3.6% as of end-2019 following loans' recovery), while the level of loan loss reserves coverage was good at more than 90%. Moody's expects the level of problem loans to increase in the next 12-18 months given worsened operating conditions.

Inecobank's cost of risk increased to annualized 4.4% in Q3 2020 from 2.5% in 2019, resulting in the decline of the bank's profitability to a still healthy return on average assets of 1.4%. Moody's expects that heightened provisioning burden and slowing business activity will strain bank's profitability in the next 18 months. At the same time, Inecobank's solid capital buffer with regulatory capital adequacy ratio at 19.5% as of Q3 2020 - well above the required minimum level of 12% - provides robust loss absorption capacity in case of unexpected credit losses.

Stable outlook on Inecobank's long-term deposit ratings reflects strong loss absorption capacity of the bank underpinned by its solid capital buffer and pre-provision income generation, as well as moderate probability of government support, which can potentially offset risks from further weakening of the bank's credit profile.

-- Converse Bank CJSC

The downgrade of Converse Bank's BCA to b2 from b1 reflects a combination of downward revision of Armenian banking system's Macro Profile to "Weak" from "Weak+" and increased pressure on the bank's financial fundamentals, in particular asset quality and profitability.

The affirmation of Converse Bank's B1 long-term local currency deposit rating with a stable outlook reflects Moody's view that increasing pressure on the bank's standalone financial profile amid worsening operating conditions is currently offset by a moderate probability of government support which benefits the bank's local currency deposit rating, resulting in one notch of rating uplift from its BCA of b2.

Converse Banks's loans to higher risk SME and unsecured consumer loans accounted for around 34% of its total gross loans as of 30 September 2020 and the bank's asset quality will continue to deteriorate in the next 12-18 month resulting in elevated credit cost and weaker profitability. In addition, Converse Bank's b2 BCA remains constrained by its high exposure to foreign currency loans and modest loan-loss reserve coverage of problem loans. At the same time, Converse Banks's credit profile reflects the bank's good capitalization and sound pre-provision income which provides a good buffer for absorbing expected credit losses.

The stable outlook on Converse Banks' long-term deposit ratings reflects limited downside risk to the bank's BCA because the elevated risks stemming from the deteriorated operating conditions will be counter-balanced by the bank's ample liquidity and robust capital position. Thus, a likelihood of any rating changes for Converse Bank in the next 12 to 18 months is limited.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings upgrades of Armenian banks' are unlikely in the next 12 to 18 months given the unfavorable operating conditions in the country.

The affected banks' deposit and debt ratings could be downgraded if their solvency or liquidity were to deteriorate materially beyond our current expectations amid further weakening of the operating conditions.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Ameriabank CJSC

..Downgrades:

....Baseline Credit Assessment, downgraded to b1 from ba3

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, downgraded to b1 from ba3

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, downgraded to Ba3(cr) from Ba2(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (Local and Foreign Currency), downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Bank Deposits (Local Currency), affirmed Ba3, outlook changed to Negative from Stable

....Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign Currency), affirmed B1, outlook remains Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits (Local and Foreign Currency), affirmed NP

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed NP(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (Local and Foreign Currency), affirmed NP

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Negative(m) from Stable

Issuer: Ardshinbank CJSC

..Downgrades:

....Baseline Credit Assessment, downgraded to b1 from ba3

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, downgraded to b1 from ba3

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, downgraded to Ba3(cr) from Ba2(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (Local and Foreign Currency), downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Bank Deposits (Local Currency), affirmed Ba3, outlook changed to Negative from Stable

....Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign Currency), affirmed B1, outlook remains Stable

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), affirmed Ba3, outlook changed to Negative from Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits (Local and Foreign Currency), affirmed NP

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed NP(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (Local and Foreign Currency), affirmed NP

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Negative(m) from Stable

Issuer: Inecobank CJSC

.. Downgrades:

....Baseline Credit Assessment, downgraded to b1 from ba3

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, downgraded to b1 from ba3

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, downgraded to Ba3(cr) from Ba2(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (Local and Foreign Currency), downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

....Long-term Bank Deposits (Local Currency), downgraded to B1 from Ba3, outlook remains Stable

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign Currency), affirmed B1, outlook remains Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits (Local and Foreign Currency), affirmed NP

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed NP(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (Local and Foreign Currency), affirmed NP

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

Issuer: Converse Bank CJSC

..Downgrades:

....Baseline Credit Assessment, downgraded to b2 from b1

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, downgraded to b2 from b1

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, downgraded to B1(cr) from Ba3(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (Local and Foreign Currency), downgraded to B1 from Ba3

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Bank Deposits (Local and Foreign Currency), affirmed B1, outlook remains Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits (Local and Foreign Currency), affirmed NP

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed NP(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (Local and Foreign Currency), affirmed NP

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

