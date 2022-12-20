Moody's takes rating actions on nine Polish banks; extends review on one bank

Rating actions follow the lowering of Poland's Macro Profile to Moderate+ from Strong-

Limassol, December 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today taken actions on nine Polish banks and extended the review on one bank, following government measures taken over the past months, which resulted in most Polish banks' reporting losses in the third quarter of 2022 and are expected to continue burdening their profitability prospects and investor sentiment. These considerations let the rating agency lowering the Macro Profile of Poland, a key assessment of system-wide factors that are predictive of a bank's propensity to fail, to Moderate+ from Strong-. In addition to these government measures and headwinds Polish banks face owing to the weakening macroeconomic environment, Moody's further reflects rising risks related to legacy Swiss-franc mortgages in its rating action.

Among the rating actions Moody's has taken today are:

Placing on review for downgrade all long-term and short-term ratings and assessments of mBank S.A. (mBank), except for its P-2 short-term bank deposit ratings, which were affirmed.

Placing on review for downgrade all long-term and short-term ratings and assessments of mBank Hipoteczny S.A. (mBH), except for its P-2 short-term issuer ratings, which were affirmed.

Affirming all long-term and short-term ratings and assessments of Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. (Bank Pekao); maintaining a stable outlook on the long-term bank deposit ratings.

Affirming all long-term and short-term ratings and assessments of BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A. (BNB PBP); maintaining a stable outlook on the long-term bank deposit ratings.

Affirming all long-term and short-term ratings and assessments of ING Bank Slaski S.A. (ING BSK); maintaining a stable outlook on the long-term bank deposit ratings.

Affirming all long-term and short-term ratings and assessments of ING Bank Hipoteczny S.A. (ING BH); maintaining a stable outlook on the long-term issuer ratings.

Affirming all long-term and short-term ratings and assessments of Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski S.A.'s (PKO BP); maintaining a stable outlook on the long-term bank deposit ratings.

Affirming all long-term and short-term ratings and assessments of PKO Bank Hipoteczny S.A. (PKO BH); maintaining a stable outlook on the long-term issuer ratings.

Affirming all long-term and short-term ratings and assessments of Santander Bank Polska S.A. (SBP); maintaining a stable outlook on the long-term bank deposit ratings.

Furthermore, Moody's extended the review for downgrade on all long-term and short-term ratings and assessments of Bank Millennium S.A. (BM), which was initiated on 20 July 2022.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL472410 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

GOVERNMENT MEASURES DRIVE MOODY'S ASSESSMENT OF A WORSENING OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Over the past months, the Polish government has implemented several measures, which have negatively affected the operating environment for the banking sector. These include a blanket moratorium for local currency mortgages but also the issuance of new retail sovereign bonds with interest at the level of the central bank reference rate, thereby competing directly with banks for depositor funds. The untargeted moratorium entitles all borrowers to postpone a total of eight instalments on their primary residence mortgages, thereby extending the maturity of the loan. In addition, banks had to increase their contribution to the borrower support fund, a scheme designed to help distressed borrowers repay their mortgage. Despite tailwinds on the banks' profitability from steeply rising interest rates, these measures caused most rated Polish banks to report losses in the third quarter of 2022 and they have impacted investor appetite in Polish bank bonds at a time, when issuance plans for bail-in bonds need to be completed before year end 2023. Moody's has captured the Polish government's measures through a one-notch negative adjustment for industry structure in its Macro Profile for Poland.

Further, Moody's rating actions reflect the sustained increase in risks relating to legacy Swiss-franc mortgages, given the rising number of adverse court decisions against the banking sector, challenging the legitimacy of foreign exchange rate terms agreed at signing these mortgages. Over the past years, Polish banks boosted risk coverage related to these legacy foreign currency mortgages, originated before 2012. However, in Moody's view, tail risks for banks could materialize particularly in case of a highly unfavourable outcome of court rulings in favour of Swiss-franc mortgage customers, influenced by the guidance of the European Court of Justice (ECJ), likely to be announced during the first quarter of 2023.

Moody's considers all the above credit risk factors as key social risks under its framework for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks, and therefore key drivers of today's rating actions. More specifically, the risks associated with legacy Swiss-franc mortgages represent conduct and customer relations risk, while the adverse financial impact of evolving interventionist government measures are captured as part of the assessment of societal trends under Moody's ESG framework.

SPECIFIC ANALYTICAL FACTORS FOR AFFECTED BANKS

-- mBank S.A.

Moody's has placed mBank's A3 long-term deposit ratings as well as its baa3 BCA and baa2 Adjusted BCA on review for downgrade, alongside all other ratings and assessments, except for the P-2 short-term deposit rating, which were affirmed. The rating action follows the bank's weakened solvency position after the large losses it booked in the third quarter of 2022 and reflects further downside risks associated with its large exposure to legacy Swiss-franc mortgages. At the same time, the affirmation of the bank's P-2 short-term deposit ratings implies that the rating agency views a potential downgrade to be limited to one notch.

During the review period, Moody's will assess the bank's stress capital resilience amid weaker macroeconomic conditions and rising tail risks related to its legacy Swiss-franc mortgage exposure. The latter exposure could cause additional losses in case of a highly unfavourable outcome of court rulings in favour of Swiss-franc mortgage customers that may follow the upcoming guidance from the ECJ. A highly adverse outcome resulting in an immediate recognition of expected losses could further erode the bank's recently weakened capital base and exert significant strain on its profitability. Measured by the ratio of Swiss-franc mortgages to regulatory capital, mBank S.A. is highly exposed to such tail risk.

Moody's has also placed mBH's ratings and assessments on review for downgrade except for its P-2 short-term issuer ratings, which were affirmed. The agency aligns ratings of mBH with that of its parent mBank, reflecting its view that there is a low probability that mBank would de-prioritize meeting the debt obligations of mBH relative to meeting its own obligations in circumstances of financial stress for the parent or group entities.

-- Bank Millennium S.A.

Moody's extended the review for downgrade on Bank Millennium S.A.'s Baa3 long-term bank deposit ratings and all other ratings and assessments, reflecting the agency's view that increasing tail risks combined with a weakened operating environment could hamper or delay the bank's success in executing its capital recovery plan.

During the review period, Moody's will assess the bank's achievements in replenishing its capital buffers amid rising tail risks related to its legacy Swiss-franc mortgage exposure and macroeconomic headwinds. The legacy exposures could cause additional losses in case of a highly unfavourable outcome of court rulings in favour of Swiss-franc mortgage customers that may follow upcoming guidance from the ECJ. A highly adverse outcome resulting in an immediate recognition of expected losses could distort or meaningfully delay the bank's capital recovery plan, thereby exerting strain on the bank's ratings and rating assessments. Measured by the ratio of Swiss-franc mortgages to regulatory capital, BM is exceptionally highly exposed to such tail risk.

-- Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A.

The affirmation of Bank Pekao's A2 long-term bank deposit ratings with stable outlook reflects the affirmation of the bank's baa2 BCA and Adjusted BCA, unchanged two notches of rating uplift following the application of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis for the bank's deposit ratings and unchanged one notch government support uplift to the deposit ratings, following Moody's assumption of a moderate likelihood of support from the Government of Poland (A2 stable) in case of need.

The affirmation of Bank Pekao's baa2 BCA reflects the agency's view that its capitalization and profitability provide sufficient risk absorption buffers. More specifically, the small exposure to Swiss-franc mortgages accounting for around 1% of loans net of provisions would allow the bank to provision its exposure to these loans even fully without a meaningful impact on its capitalisation. The BCA also considers the bank's high problem-loan coverage ratio of 96% as of 30 September 2022 excluding the portfolio assumed by Idea Bank which carries a guarantee by the Polish resolution authority. Bank Pekao's NPL ratio reached 4.9% as of September 2022 (excluding Idea's portfolio) down from 5.4% as of December 2020. The affirmation also considers the bank's high capital buffers with a CET1 capital ratio of 15% as of September 2022, as well as the agency's expectation of a recovery in the bank's profitability.

-- BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A.

The affirmation of BNP PBP's Baa1 long-term deposit ratings with stable outlook reflects the affirmation of the bank's ba1 BCA and baa3 Adjusted BCA, the latter incorporating an unchanged one notch of affiliate support uplift stemming from the rating agency's assumption of high support from its parent BNP Paribas (BNPP, long-term bank deposits Aa3/senior unsecured Aa3 stable, BCA baa1) and the unchanged results of Moody's Advanced LGF analysis, providing two notches of uplift for the bank's deposit ratings. Moody's assumption of an unchanged low likelihood of government support from the Government of Poland (A2 stable) continues to result in no additional uplift for the bank's long-term ratings.

The affirmation of BNP PBP's ba1 BCA reflects the agency's view that its capitalization and profitability provide sufficient risk absorption buffers. The affirmation further reflects the bank's meaningfully improved and continued strong core operating profitability following a series of mergers and successful integration of acquired entities, which also prevented the bank from recording losses year to date. Moody's believes that the bank's sustained higher internal generation capacity will largely prevent strains on its current adequate capital base and regulatory capital ratios from potential additional provisioning needs for its legacy portfolio of Swiss Franc mortgages (3% of gross loans as of the end of September 2022, net of legal provisions). At the same time, Moody's expects an only moderate deterioration of underlying asset quality despite persistent macroeconomic headwinds.

-- ING Bank Slaski S.A.

The affirmation of ING BSK's A2 long-term deposit ratings with stable outlook reflects the affirmation of the bank's baa2 BCA and baa1 Adjusted BCA following an unchanged assumption of high likelihood of affiliate support from ING BSK's parent ING Bank NV (long-term bank deposits: Aa3 stable, BCA baa1) and unchanged two notches of rating uplift following the application of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis for the bank's deposit ratings.

The affirmation of ING BSK's BCA reflects the rating agency's view that its capitalization and profitability provide sufficient risk absorption buffers. More specifically, the bank's high earnings power will be restored in 2023 despite a mild increase in credit costs against the deteriorating macroeconomic environment, allowing ING BSK to maintain its excess capital buffers. The bank's Tier 1 ratio declined to 12,9% as of September 2022 from 15.4% the previous year period. The affirmation also takes into account, ING BSK's small exposure to Swiss franc mortgages and capacity to fully write off the exposure without impacting its capitalization.

The affirmation of ING BH's ratings reflects the agency's view that there is a low probability that ING BSK would de-prioritize meeting the debt obligations of ING BH relative to meeting its own obligations in circumstances of financial stress for the parent or group entities.

-- Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski S.A.

The affirmation of PKO BP's A2 long-term deposit ratings with stable outlooks reflects the affirmation of the bank's baa2 BCA and Adjusted BCA; unchanged two notches of rating uplift following the application of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis for the bank's deposit ratings and one notch for the (P)A3 senior unsecured programme ratings; and unchanged one notch government support uplift to the bank's deposit ratings and senior debt ratings, incorporating Moody's assumption of a moderate likelihood of support from the Government of Poland (A2 stable) in case of need.

The affirmation of PKO BP's BCA reflects the rating agency's view that its capitalization and profitability provide sufficient risk absorption capacity. Moody's expects a recovery in PKO BP's profitability over the next 12 -18 months. Further, the bank's reported coverage ratio for problem loans stood at 105% as of 30 September 2022, shielding it well against an expected deterioration in asset quality owing to deteriorating macroeconomic conditions. The affirmation also considers the bank's high capital buffers with a Tier 1 ratio of 16% as of September 2022, as well as its moderate exposure to Swiss-franc mortgages accounting for 4.6% of loans.

The affirmation of PKO BH's ratings reflects the agency's view that there is a low probability that PKO BP would de-prioritize meeting the debt obligations of PKO BH relative to meeting its own obligations in circumstances of financial stress for the parent or group entities.

-- Santander Bank Polska S.A.

The affirmation of SBP's long-term deposit ratings with stable outlook at A2 reflects the affirmation of the bank's baa2 BCA and baa1 Adjusted BCA following an unchanged assumption of high likelihood of affiliate support from Banco Santander S.A. (Spain) (A2 stable, baa1), and unchanged two notches of rating uplift following the application of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis for the bank's deposit ratings.

The affirmation of SBP's BCA reflects the rating agency's view that its capitalization and profitability provide a sufficient risk absorption capacity, even if parts of its excess capital accumulated during the pandemic would be distributed to shareholders. Moody's expects SBP's strong income generation capacity will more than compensate potential adverse implications on the bank's profitability in 2023, either from higher costs, including higher loan loss provisioning, or rising litigation risks. The latter stem from SBP's legacy exposure to Swiss franc mortgages which, however, accounted for a comparatively moderate 4% of its total loan book, net of legal provisions. The rating agency expects some deterioration in the bank's asset quality against the deteriorating macroeconomic environment. Non-performing loans stood below the sector average, at 4.9% as of September 2022, with a solid coverage of 78% by loan loss provisions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

There is currently limited upward pressure on the ratings of mBank and BM, as indicated by the review for downgrade. However, the BCA and ratings of mBank and BM could be confirmed if they restore their capitalization to a level sufficient to mitigate rising Swiss-franc mortgage risks. The ratings of mBH would likely be confirmed following a confirmation of mBank's ratings.

The ratings of Bank Pekao, BNP PBP, ING BSK, PKO BP and SBP could be upgraded if their BCAs were to be upgraded or if they issue material volumes of bail-in bonds and/or senior unsecured bonds, such that it results in a lower loss severity for instruments classes and as a result higher rating uplift from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis.

Upward pressure on the above-mentioned banks' BCA could develop following a sustained recovery of their profitability and further improvement in their asset quality and capitalization. The ratings of PKO BH and ING BH could likely be upgraded following an upgrade of the parent banks' ratings.

The BCA's and ratings of mBank and BM could be downgraded if the Swiss-franc mortgage risks materialize or if the banks face significant difficulties in restoring their capitalization in the short-term. The ratings of mBH would likely be downgraded following a downgrade of mBank's ratings.

The ratings of Bank Pekao, BNP PBP, ING BSK, PKO BP, and SBP could be downgraded owing to a reduction in their capitalization, a higher than anticipated deterioration in asset quality, or a weakening in their funding profile and liquidity positions. The ratings of PKO BH and ING BH would be downgraded following the downgrade of the parent banks' ratings.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited and unsolicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL472410 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

- EU Endorsement Status

- UK Endorsement Status

- Rating Solicitation

- Issuer Participation

- Participation: Access to Management

- Participation: Access to Internal Documents

- Lead Analyst

- Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. For disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that issued the rating, please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for each of the ratings covered.

The relevant office for each credit rating is identified in "Debt/deal box" on the Ratings tab in the Debt/Deal List section of each issuer/entity page of the website.

Items color coded in purple in this Press Release relate to unsolicited ratings for a rated entity which is non-participating.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Melina Skouridou, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.

Porto Bello Building

1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol

PO Box 53205

Limassol, CY 3301

Cyprus

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Maria Jose Mori

Senior Vice President

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.

Porto Bello Building

1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol

PO Box 53205

Limassol, CY 3301

Cyprus

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

