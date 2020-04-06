Moody's takes rating actions on rental car ABS notes sponsored by Avis Budget

Approximately $700 million asset-backed securities affected

New York, April 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 12 tranches of rental car asset-backed securities (ABS) issued by Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP), LLC (the issuer). The issuer is an indirect subsidiary of the transaction sponsor and single lessee, Avis Budget Car Rental, LLC (ABCR, Ba3 under review for downgrade). ABCR, a subsidiary of Avis Budget Group, Inc., is the owner and operator of Avis Rent A Car System, LLC (Avis), Budget Rent A Car System, Inc. (Budget), Zipcar, Inc and Payless Car Rental, Inc. (Payless).

The rating actions follow Moody's placing the rating of ABCR on review for downgrade on 3 April 2020 in addition to recent rating actions Moody's took on several manufacturers in the underlying fleet of vehicles.

Moody's expects to conclude the review of the affected ratings after Moody's concludes its review on the ratings of the sponsor/lessee and the manufacturers.

COMPLETE RATING ACTIONS

Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2015-1

Series 2015-1 Class B, A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 22, 2017 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2015-2

Series 2015-2 Class B, A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 22, 2017 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2016-1

Series 2016-1 Class B, A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 22, 2017 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2016-2

Series 2016-2 Class B, A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 22, 2017 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2017-1

Series 2017-1 Fixed Rate Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class B, A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Mar 15, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)

Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2017-2

Series 2017-2 Fixed Rate Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class B, A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Dec 13, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)

Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2018-1

Series 2018-1 Fixed Rate Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class B, A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Apr 30, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)

Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2018-2

Series 2018-2 Fixed Rate Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class B, A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 25, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)

Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2019-1

Series 2019-1 Fixed Rate Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class B, A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)

Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2019-2

Series 2019-2 Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class B, A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Apr 23, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)

Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2019-3

Series 2019-3 Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class B, A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Aug 27, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2020-1

Series 2020-1 Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class B, A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 29, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's actions are prompted by the recent rating actions taken on the lessee ABCR and several manufacturers in ABCR's vehicle fleet due to the sharp drop in air travel and ground transportation as well as declining consumer demand and sentiment, all as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Moody's recently placed the ratings of the three largest manufacturers in the underlying fleet on review as follows: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (corporate family rating of Ba1 under review with direction uncertain, previously Ba1 positive), General Motors Company (senior unsecured rating of Baa3 under review for downgrade, previously Baa3 stable), and Ford Motor Company (senior unsecured rating of Ba2 under review for downgrade, previously Ba1 stable). Moody's also took actions on certain smaller manufacturers.

The notes placed on review for downgrade could face ratings pressure if the ratings of ABCR and/or the manufacturers are downgraded.

Moody's approach to rating rental car ABS only assumes partial linkage to the lessee's rating because (1) in the event of a bankruptcy, a rental car company's creditors would likely favor reorganization in an effort to realize more value from the company as an ongoing business concern than they would in a liquidation of assets and (2) in such a reorganization, the rental car company would have a strong incentive to affirm its securitized lease and continue making payments, because the vehicle collateral usually represents most of its total fleet. We assume a high likelihood of (1) and (2) above in our analysis. In Moody's approach, if a vehicle manufacturer bankruptcy were to occur, the risk that the manufacturer would not satisfy its repurchase obligations for program vehicles would increase. Also, used-vehicle values for that manufacturer would likely decline, decreasing the value of the fleet collateral available to repay the notes.

The ratings on all tranches are based on (1) the credit quality of the collateral in the form of rental fleet vehicles, which ABCR uses in its rental car business, (2) the credit quality of ABCR as the primary lessee and as guarantor under the operating lease, (3) the track-record and expertise of ABCR as sponsor and administrator, (4) the available credit enhancement, which consists of subordination and over-collateralization, (5) minimum liquidity in the form of cash and/or a letter of credit, and (6) the transaction's legal structure.

Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy, as well as the effects that the announced government measures put in place to contain the virus will have on the performance of corporate assets. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

The rapid widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The transportation sector will be significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Because of the coronavirus impact on air travel and ground transportation, the entire car rental industry will have to contend with a rapid drop in rental car utilization rates, a resulting need to liquidate vehicles in order to right-size fleets, and potentially large drops in vehicle residual values. Moreover, there could be a protracted time frame for the rental car industry to collectively match fleet size with demand and restore pricing and returns to pre-coronavirus levels.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Rental Fleet Securitizations" published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Global-Approach-to-Rating-Rental-Fleet-Securitizations--PBS_1111706. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Given that Moody's is placing all Class B notes under review for downgrade, we view an upgrade of the Class B notes to be unlikely. However, Moody's could upgrade the ratings of the notes as applicable if, among other things, (1) the likelihood of the transaction's sponsor defaulting on its lease payments were to decrease, (2) assumptions of the credit quality of the pool of vehicles collateralizing the transaction were to strengthen, as reflected by a stronger mix of program and non-program vehicles and stronger credit quality of vehicle manufacturers, and (3) the residual values of the non-program vehicles collateralizing the transaction were to increase materially relative to Moody's expectations.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the ratings of the notes if, among other things, (1) the likelihood of the transaction's sponsor defaulting on its lease payments were to increase, (2) assumptions of the credit quality of the pool of vehicles collateralizing the transaction were to weaken, as reflected by a weaker mix of program and non-program vehicles and weaker credit quality of vehicle manufacturers, and (3) the residual values of the non-program vehicles collateralizing the transaction were to decrease materially relative to Moody's expectations.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

In rating this transaction, Moody's used a cash flow model to model cash flow stress scenarios to determine the extent to which investors would receive timely payments of interest and principal in the stress scenarios, given the transaction structure and collateral composition.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Arti Mattu

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Tracy Rice

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

