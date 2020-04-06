Moody's takes rating actions on rental car ABS notes sponsored by Avis Budget

Approximately $700 million asset-backed securities affected
New York, April 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has placed on review for
downgrade the ratings on 12 tranches of rental car asset-backed
securities (ABS) issued by Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP),
LLC (the issuer). The issuer is an indirect subsidiary of the transaction
sponsor and single lessee, Avis Budget Car Rental, LLC (ABCR,
Ba3 under review for downgrade). ABCR, a subsidiary of Avis
Budget Group, Inc., is the owner and operator of Avis
Rent A Car System, LLC (Avis), Budget Rent A Car System,
Inc. (Budget), Zipcar, Inc and Payless Car Rental,
Inc. (Payless).
The rating actions follow Moody's placing the rating of ABCR on
review for downgrade on 3 April 2020 in addition to recent rating actions
Moody's took on several manufacturers in the underlying fleet of
vehicles.
Moody's expects to conclude the review of the affected ratings after Moody's
concludes its review on the ratings of the sponsor/lessee and the manufacturers.
COMPLETE RATING ACTIONS
Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series
2015-1
Series 2015-1 Class B, A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Feb 22, 2017 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series
2015-2
Series 2015-2 Class B, A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Feb 22, 2017 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series
2016-1
Series 2016-1 Class B, A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Feb 22, 2017 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series
2016-2
Series 2016-2 Class B, A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Feb 22, 2017 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series
2017-1
Series 2017-1 Fixed Rate Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class
B, A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously
on Mar 15, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)
Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series
2017-2
Series 2017-2 Fixed Rate Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class
B, A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously
on Dec 13, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)
Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series
2018-1
Series 2018-1 Fixed Rate Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class
B, A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously
on Apr 30, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)
Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series
2018-2
Series 2018-2 Fixed Rate Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class
B, A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously
on Oct 25, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)
Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series
2019-1
Series 2019-1 Fixed Rate Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class
B, A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously
on Feb 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)
Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series
2019-2
Series 2019-2 Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class B,
A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on
Apr 23, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)
Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series
2019-3
Series 2019-3 Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class B,
A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on
Aug 27, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)
Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series
2020-1
Series 2020-1 Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class B,
A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on
Jan 29, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's actions are prompted by the recent rating actions taken
on the lessee ABCR and several manufacturers in ABCR's vehicle fleet
due to the sharp drop in air travel and ground transportation as well
as declining consumer demand and sentiment, all as a result of the
coronavirus outbreak.
Moody's recently placed the ratings of the three largest manufacturers
in the underlying fleet on review as follows: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
N.V. (corporate family rating of Ba1 under review with direction
uncertain, previously Ba1 positive), General Motors Company
(senior unsecured rating of Baa3 under review for downgrade, previously
Baa3 stable), and Ford Motor Company (senior unsecured rating of
Ba2 under review for downgrade, previously Ba1 stable). Moody's
also took actions on certain smaller manufacturers.
The notes placed on review for downgrade could face ratings pressure if
the ratings of ABCR and/or the manufacturers are downgraded.
Moody's approach to rating rental car ABS only assumes partial linkage
to the lessee's rating because (1) in the event of a bankruptcy,
a rental car company's creditors would likely favor reorganization in
an effort to realize more value from the company as an ongoing business
concern than they would in a liquidation of assets and (2) in such a reorganization,
the rental car company would have a strong incentive to affirm its securitized
lease and continue making payments, because the vehicle collateral
usually represents most of its total fleet. We assume a high likelihood
of (1) and (2) above in our analysis. In Moody's approach,
if a vehicle manufacturer bankruptcy were to occur, the risk that
the manufacturer would not satisfy its repurchase obligations for program
vehicles would increase. Also, used-vehicle values
for that manufacturer would likely decline, decreasing the value
of the fleet collateral available to repay the notes.
The ratings on all tranches are based on (1) the credit quality of the
collateral in the form of rental fleet vehicles, which ABCR uses
in its rental car business, (2) the credit quality of ABCR as the
primary lessee and as guarantor under the operating lease, (3) the
track-record and expertise of ABCR as sponsor and administrator,
(4) the available credit enhancement, which consists of subordination
and over-collateralization, (5) minimum liquidity in the
form of cash and/or a letter of credit, and (6) the transaction's
legal structure.
Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the
effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy, as well as
the effects that the announced government measures put in place to contain
the virus will have on the performance of corporate assets. We
regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult
to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high.
The rapid widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The transportation sector will
be significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer
demand and sentiment. Because of the coronavirus impact on air
travel and ground transportation, the entire car rental industry
will have to contend with a rapid drop in rental car utilization rates,
a resulting need to liquidate vehicles in order to right-size fleets,
and potentially large drops in vehicle residual values. Moreover,
there could be a protracted time frame for the rental car industry to
collectively match fleet size with demand and restore pricing and returns
to pre-coronavirus levels.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Rental Fleet Securitizations" published in March 2019 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Global-Approach-to-Rating-Rental-Fleet-Securitizations--PBS_1111706.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Given that Moody's is placing all Class B notes under review for
downgrade, we view an upgrade of the Class B notes to be unlikely.
However, Moody's could upgrade the ratings of the notes as applicable
if, among other things, (1) the likelihood of the transaction's
sponsor defaulting on its lease payments were to decrease, (2) assumptions
of the credit quality of the pool of vehicles collateralizing the transaction
were to strengthen, as reflected by a stronger mix of program and
non-program vehicles and stronger credit quality of vehicle manufacturers,
and (3) the residual values of the non-program vehicles collateralizing
the transaction were to increase materially relative to Moody's expectations.
Down
Moody's could downgrade the ratings of the notes if, among other
things, (1) the likelihood of the transaction's sponsor defaulting
on its lease payments were to increase, (2) assumptions of the credit
quality of the pool of vehicles collateralizing the transaction were to
weaken, as reflected by a weaker mix of program and non-program
vehicles and weaker credit quality of vehicle manufacturers, and
(3) the residual values of the non-program vehicles collateralizing
the transaction were to decrease materially relative to Moody's expectations.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
In rating this transaction, Moody's used a cash flow model
to model cash flow stress scenarios to determine the extent to which investors
would receive timely payments of interest and principal in the stress
scenarios, given the transaction structure and collateral composition.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
