Moody's takes rating actions on seven Ukrainian banks following the sovereign rating downgrade

London, February 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today has taken rating actions on seven Ukrainian banks, following the downgrade of Ukraine's sovereign rating to Ca from Caa3 (please see "Moody's downgrades Ukraine's ratings to Ca with a stable outlook" (https://ratings.moodys.com/ratings-news/398722)). The rating outlook on the seven banks' long-term ratings remains negative.

Specifically, Moody's has:

Downgraded to ca from caa3 the Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs) and Adjusted BCAs of five banks (Bank Vostok PJSC, Pivdennyi Bank, JSCB, Privatbank, Savings Bank of Ukraine, TASCOMBANK JSC) and affirmed the ca BCA and Adjusted BCA of one bank (Ukreximbank);

Downgraded to ca from caa3 the BCA and to caa3 from caa2 Adjusted BCA of one bank (JSC "Raiffeisen Bank");

Affirmed the Caa3 local and foreign currency long-term bank deposit ratings of six banks (Bank Vostok PJSC, Pivdennyi Bank, JSCB, Privatbank, Savings Bank of Ukraine, TASCOMBANK JSC, Ukreximbank) and downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2 the local and foreign currency long-term bank deposit ratings of one bank (JSC "Raiffeisen Bank");

Affirmed the Caa3 long-term foreign currency senior unsecured debt ratings of two banks (Savings Bank of Ukraine and Ukreximbank);

Affirmed the NP short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CCRs), NP short-term bank deposit ratings and NP(cr) short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments (CR Assessments) of seven banks.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL473713 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action was prompted by the protracted military conflict with Russia, which will continue to have a severe impact on Ukraine's economic conditions and banks' operating environment and will likely to pose long lasting challenges to Ukraine's economy, increasing risks to government debt sustainability.

The downgrade of the BCAs of six Ukrainian banks to ca from caa3 is driven by the downgrade of the Government of Ukraine senior unsecured debt ratings to Ca from Caa3, reflecting the Ukrainian banks' large direct exposure to domestic government debt and high dependence of their businesses on the domestic macroeconomic environment. The high correlation of banks' creditworthiness to that of their national government ultimately links and constrains their BCAs to the same level as the country's sovereign rating.

The affirmation of Caa3 local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings of six banks and Caa3 foreign currency senior unsecured debt ratings of two banks reflects Moody's expectation that the banking system will remain operational despite the current highly challenging operating environment. In particular, Moody's expects that, in case of need, banks will receive liquidity support from the National Bank of Ukraine. As a result, the banks are expected to have sufficient access to foreign currency liquidity to repay their cross-border obligations. While high solvency risks have been captured in the banks' BCAs of ca, the risks for depositors and senior creditors are somewhat offset by the banks' still sufficient liquidity. As a result, the expected loss on the banks' deposit and debt obligations remains compatible with a Caa3 rating level, one notch higher than their ca BCAs.

The downgrade of JSC "Raiffeisen Bank's" local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings by one notch to Caa3 from Caa2 is driven by the downgrade of the bank's BCA to ca from caa3 and Adjusted BCA to caa3 from caa2. The bank's caa3 Adjusted BCA and Caa3 local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings benefit from one notch of uplift from its BCA of ca, owing to Moody's assessment of moderate probability of support, in case of need, from its parent, Raiffeisen Bank International AG (long-term bank deposits A2 / senior unsecured A2 Stable, BCA baa3).

The downgrade of the six banks' long-term CR Assessments to Caa3(cr) and the long-term CRRs to Caa3 from Caa2 was driven by the lowering of Ukraine's country ceilings to Caa3 from Caa2.

The affirmation of Caa3.ua long-term bank deposit National Scale Ratings (NSRs) of the four banks is driven by the affirmation of those banks' local currency bank deposit ratings. The downgrade of JSC "Raiffeisen Bank's" bank deposit NSR to Caa2.ua from B3.ua is driven by the downgrade of the bank's local currency bank deposit rating to Caa3 from Caa2 and reflects the relative positioning of the bank's credit profile among the local peers, considering Moody's assessment of affiliate support incorporated in deposit ratings.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on the banks long term deposit and debt ratings reflects the extremely difficult and deteriorating operating environment for banks with the high degree of uncertainty around how the invasion of Ukraine will evolve in the next 12-18 months. A more protracted military conflict could result in a significant increase in liquidity pressures and increased solvency and operational risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A positive rating action on the banks' ratings is currently unlikely, given the negative outlook on these ratings. However, the outlook could be changed to stable in case of stabilisation of the operating environment and economic conditions in Ukraine which would ease pressure on the banks credit profiles. The ratings could be downgraded in the event of a further deterioration of the banks' operating environment which could lead to increased solvency risk and higher losses for creditors than implied by a Caa3 rating.

