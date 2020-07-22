Moody's takes rating actions on six Italian NPLs deals

Madrid, July 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
confirmed the rating of one note in one Italian NPLs deal and downgraded
the ratings of eight notes in six Italian NPLs deals. The downgrades
reflect the slower and potentially lower than anticipated cash-flows
in the transactions in the context of reduced operability of judicial
system, economic disruption and negatively affected investors sentiment
following coronavirus outbreak. The confirmation reflects sufficient
credit enhancement to maintain the rating. Today's action concludes
the placing under review for downgrade of these notes due to the economic
disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL428955
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrades reflect the slower and potentially lower than anticipated
cash-flows in the transactions in the context of reduced operability
of judicial system, economic disruption and negatively affected
investors sentiment following coronavirus outbreak.
BCC NPLs 2018 S.r.l. was underperforming the special
servicer's original projection already before coronavirus outbreak
and the portfolio has some concentration in the Lombardia and Emilia Romagna
regions which were amongst the most severely affected by the outbreak
(39% and 14% of Gross Book Value respectively as of May
2020). Class B notes interest was deferred for the first time on
June 2020 payment date.
In the case of BELVEDERE SPV S.R.L., one of
the sub-pools was underperforming the special servicer's
original projection already before coronavirus outbreak, both of
them were underperforming as of May 2020 and the portfolio has some concentration
in the Lombardia, Veneto and Emilia Romagna regions which were amongst
the most severely affected by the outbreak (27%, 11%
and 9% of Gross Book Value respectively as of May 2020).
Popolare Bari NPLs 2016 S.r.l. was underperforming
the special servicer's original projection already before coronavirus
outbreak. Class B notes interest was deferred for the first time
on June 2020 payment date. The portfolio is mainly concentrated
in the South of Italy and Islands (64% as of May 2020).
The rating of class A notes was downgraded to Baa3(sf) from Baa1(sf) on
24 April 2020.
Popolare Bari NPLs 2017 S.r.l. was underperforming
the special servicer's original projection already before coronavirus
outbreak and the portfolio has some concentration in the Lombardia and
Emilia Romagna regions which were amongst the most severely affected by
the outbreak (13% and 7% of Gross Book Value respectively
as of March 2020). Also note that about 32% of the pool
by Gross Book Value is concentrated on the top 10 obligors which increases
potential performance volatility. The rating of class A notes was
downgraded to Ba1 (sf) from Baa3 (sf) on 24 April 2020.
Prisma SPV S.r.l. closed in October 2019 and therefore
has not deleveraged significantly. It has performed above special
servicer original projection's but the portfolio has some concentration
to assets located in Lombardia, Veneto, Piemonte and Emilia
Romagna are 28%, 9%, 8% and 7%
respectively of the gross book value as of March 2020.
BCC NPLs 2019 S.r.l. closed in December 2019 and
first payment date will take place on 31 July 2020. It has some
concentration to assets located in the North of Italy (around 43%
of the real estate value of properties backing first lien loans were located
in the north of Italy at closing).
The confirmation reflects sufficient credit enhancement to maintain the
ratings.
Slower and potentially lower anticipated cash-flows generated from
the recovery process following coronavirus outbreak and economic disruption.
NPL transactions' cash flows depend on the timing and amount of collections.
Measures imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus directly and
severely affected the operability of judicial systems, creating
a backlog which will delay NPLs securitisations' gross recoveries.
Court appraisals, property inspections and auctions were frozen
and had to be rescheduled. Until courts return to normal activity,
recoveries for transactions will be delayed. April and May collections
were generally 50%-75% lower than 2019 average.
For the portfolios for which information on June collections is available
we are observing improving trend compared to April and May.
Negatively affected investor sentiment
NPL transactions are exposed to investment sentiment and how property
markets are functioning. Real estate prices could deteriorate to
a varying extent, depending on the magnitude of the economic slowdown
and the property characteristics.
The virus has affected and will continue to affect the ability of special
servicers to achieve loan sales to other entities or to reach extrajudicial
agreements with borrowers under additional stress in this environment.
Due to the current circumstances, Moody's has considered additional
stresses in its analysis, including a 6 to 12-month delay
in the recovery timing and has downgraded the ratings of the deals that
the agency views as more vulnerable to a deterioration of timeline and
amount of cash-flows. This higher anticipated vulnerability
could be driven by one or more of a number of factors, including:
(i) the composition of the loan portfolios (for instance in terms of court
and regional distribution); (ii) the credit enhancement under the
Notes and the deleveraging since the last rating action; and (iii)
the transactions' performance to date. Moody's expects that transactions
that were already behind servicers' original projections will have additional
difficulty improving underperformance.
In the coming months, liquidity available in the transactions may
be needed to ensure payments of senior costs and interest on Notes,
given reduced cash flows. Currently, reserves are at target.
Moody's expects available liquidity in the transactions to be sufficient
to cover over 12 months of senior costs.
We will continue to monitor performance data of each transaction,
evolution of operability of judicial systems, performance of special
servicers and developments regarding property prices.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures
put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook,
have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors,
regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on
the cash flows generated from the recovery process on the non-performing
loans from the collapse in Italian economic activity in the second quarter
and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However,
that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies
while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in
infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
Moody's has taken into account the potential cost of the GACS Guarantee
within its cash flow modelling, while any potential benefit from
the guarantee for the senior Noteholders has not been considered in its
analysis.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Non-Performing
and Re-Performing Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in
April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1222103.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings
include: (1) the recovery process of the non-performing loans
producing significantly higher cash-flows in a shorter time frame
than expected; (2) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction
counterparties; and (3) a decrease in sovereign risk.
Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings
include: (1) significantly lower or slower cash-flows generated
from the recovery process on the non-performing loans due to either
a longer time for the courts to process the foreclosures and bankruptcies,
a change in economic conditions from our central scenario forecast or
idiosyncratic performance factors. For instance, should economic
conditions be worse than forecasted and the sale of the properties generate
less cash-flows for the issuer or take a longer time to sell the
properties, all these factors could result in a downgrade of the
ratings; (2) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction
counterparties; and (3) increase in sovereign risk.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit
ratings. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings
includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings.
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL428955
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit
ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:
• Rating Solicitation
• Issuer Participation
• Participation: Access to Management
• Participation: Access to Internal Documents
• Disclosure to Rated Entity
• Endorsement
• Lead Analyst
• Releasing Office
• Person Approving the Credit Rating
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large
number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average
meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the
collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated
scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features
and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses
or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated
instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow
scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions
about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring,
results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Maria Turbica Manrique
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Michelangelo Margaria
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454