Moody's takes rating actions on six Italian NPLs deals

Madrid, July 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today confirmed the rating of one note in one Italian NPLs deal and downgraded the ratings of eight notes in six Italian NPLs deals. The downgrades reflect the slower and potentially lower than anticipated cash-flows in the transactions in the context of reduced operability of judicial system, economic disruption and negatively affected investors sentiment following coronavirus outbreak. The confirmation reflects sufficient credit enhancement to maintain the rating. Today's action concludes the placing under review for downgrade of these notes due to the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrades reflect the slower and potentially lower than anticipated cash-flows in the transactions in the context of reduced operability of judicial system, economic disruption and negatively affected investors sentiment following coronavirus outbreak.

BCC NPLs 2018 S.r.l. was underperforming the special servicer's original projection already before coronavirus outbreak and the portfolio has some concentration in the Lombardia and Emilia Romagna regions which were amongst the most severely affected by the outbreak (39% and 14% of Gross Book Value respectively as of May 2020). Class B notes interest was deferred for the first time on June 2020 payment date.

In the case of BELVEDERE SPV S.R.L., one of the sub-pools was underperforming the special servicer's original projection already before coronavirus outbreak, both of them were underperforming as of May 2020 and the portfolio has some concentration in the Lombardia, Veneto and Emilia Romagna regions which were amongst the most severely affected by the outbreak (27%, 11% and 9% of Gross Book Value respectively as of May 2020).

Popolare Bari NPLs 2016 S.r.l. was underperforming the special servicer's original projection already before coronavirus outbreak. Class B notes interest was deferred for the first time on June 2020 payment date. The portfolio is mainly concentrated in the South of Italy and Islands (64% as of May 2020). The rating of class A notes was downgraded to Baa3(sf) from Baa1(sf) on 24 April 2020.

Popolare Bari NPLs 2017 S.r.l. was underperforming the special servicer's original projection already before coronavirus outbreak and the portfolio has some concentration in the Lombardia and Emilia Romagna regions which were amongst the most severely affected by the outbreak (13% and 7% of Gross Book Value respectively as of March 2020). Also note that about 32% of the pool by Gross Book Value is concentrated on the top 10 obligors which increases potential performance volatility. The rating of class A notes was downgraded to Ba1 (sf) from Baa3 (sf) on 24 April 2020.

Prisma SPV S.r.l. closed in October 2019 and therefore has not deleveraged significantly. It has performed above special servicer original projection's but the portfolio has some concentration to assets located in Lombardia, Veneto, Piemonte and Emilia Romagna are 28%, 9%, 8% and 7% respectively of the gross book value as of March 2020.

BCC NPLs 2019 S.r.l. closed in December 2019 and first payment date will take place on 31 July 2020. It has some concentration to assets located in the North of Italy (around 43% of the real estate value of properties backing first lien loans were located in the north of Italy at closing).

The confirmation reflects sufficient credit enhancement to maintain the ratings.

Slower and potentially lower anticipated cash-flows generated from the recovery process following coronavirus outbreak and economic disruption.

NPL transactions' cash flows depend on the timing and amount of collections. Measures imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus directly and severely affected the operability of judicial systems, creating a backlog which will delay NPLs securitisations' gross recoveries. Court appraisals, property inspections and auctions were frozen and had to be rescheduled. Until courts return to normal activity, recoveries for transactions will be delayed. April and May collections were generally 50%-75% lower than 2019 average. For the portfolios for which information on June collections is available we are observing improving trend compared to April and May.

Negatively affected investor sentiment

NPL transactions are exposed to investment sentiment and how property markets are functioning. Real estate prices could deteriorate to a varying extent, depending on the magnitude of the economic slowdown and the property characteristics.

The virus has affected and will continue to affect the ability of special servicers to achieve loan sales to other entities or to reach extrajudicial agreements with borrowers under additional stress in this environment.

Due to the current circumstances, Moody's has considered additional stresses in its analysis, including a 6 to 12-month delay in the recovery timing and has downgraded the ratings of the deals that the agency views as more vulnerable to a deterioration of timeline and amount of cash-flows. This higher anticipated vulnerability could be driven by one or more of a number of factors, including: (i) the composition of the loan portfolios (for instance in terms of court and regional distribution); (ii) the credit enhancement under the Notes and the deleveraging since the last rating action; and (iii) the transactions' performance to date. Moody's expects that transactions that were already behind servicers' original projections will have additional difficulty improving underperformance.

In the coming months, liquidity available in the transactions may be needed to ensure payments of senior costs and interest on Notes, given reduced cash flows. Currently, reserves are at target. Moody's expects available liquidity in the transactions to be sufficient to cover over 12 months of senior costs.

We will continue to monitor performance data of each transaction, evolution of operability of judicial systems, performance of special servicers and developments regarding property prices.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the cash flows generated from the recovery process on the non-performing loans from the collapse in Italian economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's has taken into account the potential cost of the GACS Guarantee within its cash flow modelling, while any potential benefit from the guarantee for the senior Noteholders has not been considered in its analysis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Non-Performing and Re-Performing Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1222103. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include: (1) the recovery process of the non-performing loans producing significantly higher cash-flows in a shorter time frame than expected; (2) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties; and (3) a decrease in sovereign risk.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (1) significantly lower or slower cash-flows generated from the recovery process on the non-performing loans due to either a longer time for the courts to process the foreclosures and bankruptcies, a change in economic conditions from our central scenario forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors. For instance, should economic conditions be worse than forecasted and the sale of the properties generate less cash-flows for the issuer or take a longer time to sell the properties, all these factors could result in a downgrade of the ratings; (2) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties; and (3) increase in sovereign risk.

