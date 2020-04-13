Moody's takes rating actions on three Indian NBFCs

NOTE: On April 14, 2020, the press release was corrected as follows: In the second bullet of the first paragraph of the press release, the description of the senior debt was changed to “senior secured.” Revised Release follows.
Singapore, April 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has taken rating actions on three Indian
non-banking financial companies (NBFCs):
• Hero FinCorp Limited's local and foreign currency Baa3 issuer
rating is placed under review for downgrade
• India Infoline Finance Limited's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating
(CFR), (P)Ba3 foreign and local currency senior secured MTN program
ratings, and Ba3 senior secured debt rating are placed under review
for downgrade
• Muthoot Finance Limited's Ba2 CFR is affirmed and its outlook
changed to negative from stable
A full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, volatile oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets.
The Indian NBFC industry has been affected given disruptions to India's
economic activity from the coronavirus outbreak, which will weaken
these companies' credit profiles. Moody's regards the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action reflects the impact on Hero FinCorp, India
Infoline Finance and Muthoot of the breadth and severity of the shock,
and the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
"We expect the asset quality of these three companies to deteriorate
on the back of rising loan delinquencies and defaults, as some customers
and businesses will struggle with payments given declining earnings due
to the 21-day nationwide lockdown across India," says
Alka Anbarasu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit
Officer.
Although Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 3-month loan repayment
moratorium will help borrowers without affecting NBFCs' asset quality
classifications, it will also slow the pace at which loan balances
are reduced, or even foreclosed on, which in turn will result
in some loans performing more poorly than they otherwise would have.
However, the negative effects of the RBI's measures are likely
to be significantly offset by the positive macroeconomic effects resulting
from the stimulus due to the loan repayment moratorium, which is
designed to boost consumer confidence and spending. The loan repayment
moratorium may also support the value of the underlying loans, which
would otherwise fall if all banks and NBFCs pursue strict repayment terms
during times of economic stress, such as now. That said,
the deeper and broader the economic slowdown in India's growth,
the more these companies will face asset quality issues.
"Despite these risks, we expect Muthoot's asset quality
to perform better than the other two companies given its focus on lending
against gold jewelry, which is supported by highly liquid collateral,
the value of which has appreciated in the past year," adds
Anbarasu.
During the loan moratorium period, the liquidity of the three companies
will worsen as loan collections decline. Furthermore, their
modest balance sheet liquidity offers limited support if loan collections
remain at materially lower levels once the moratorium is lifted.
While these companies have been able to attract new loans and roll forward
maturing obligations from Indian banks, increasing risk aversion
amongst Indian banks, especially after RBI imposed a moratorium
on Yes Bank Limited (Caa1 positive, ca), as well as global
financial sector volatility, will result in a more challenging funding
environment.
Furthermore, in the case of India Infoline Finance, the moratorium
on debt repayments can affect its ability to conduct loan assignments
and securitization, which have been a source of immediate liquidity
since the middle of 2018. Loan assignment refers to the outright
sale of loans to banks. The other two companies have not conducted
any loan assignments or securitizations.
The profitability of the three companies will also come under pressure
because of lower revenues, higher credit charges and higher cost-to-income
ratios as business activity declines.
That said, capital remains a key credit strength for the three companies.
Moody's expects the companies' capital reserves to largely
remain stable, or decline modestly, as the companies look
to conserve liquidity and avoid expanding balance sheets, until
funding conditions normalize.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Hero FinCorp:
Given the review for downgrade, an upgrade is unlikely for Hero
Fincorp in the near term. However, the outlook could return
to stable if the company's asset quality and profitability remain
stable over the next few quarters. A substantial capital raise
that improves the company's loss absorbing buffer can also help
stabilize the rating.
Moody's could downgrade the company's ratings if (1) there
is a material deterioration in its asset quality, which leads to
more pressure on its profitability, and/or (2) its funding and liquidity
profile deteriorates.
Hero FinCorp's Baa3 issuer ratings is three notches higher than
its standalone assessment of ba3, reflecting Moody's assumption
of a very high likelihood of support from its key shareholder, Hero
MotoCorp Limited (HMCL), in times of need. Any change to
Moody's expectation of support from HMCL will also lead to pressure
on Hero FinCorp's rating.
Muthoot:
Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely for Muthoot Finance
in the near term. However, the outlook could return to stable
if the company's solvency and liquidity remain stable over the next
few quarters. Muthoot's ratings could be downgraded if the
company's funding and liquidity profile materially deteriorates
during the next 12-18 months.
India Infoline Finance:
Given the review for downgrade, an upgrade is unlikely for India
Infoline Finance in the near term. However, the outlook could
return to stable if the company's solvency and liquidity remain
stable over the next few quarters.
Moody's could downgrade India Infoline Finance's ratings if
(1) there is a material deterioration in its asset quality, which
leads to more pressure on its profitability, and/or (2) its funding
and liquidity profile deteriorates.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in New Delhi, Hero FinCorp Limited reported total
assets of INR 229 billion at 30 September 2019.
Headquartered in Mumbai, India Infoline Finance Limited reported
total assets of INR 312 billion at 31 December 2019.
Headquartered in Kochi, Muthoot Finance Limited reported total assets
of INR 498 billion at 31 December 2019.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
On Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: Hero FinCorp Limited
....Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency and Local
Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3
..Issuer: India Infoline Finance Limited
....Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3
....Senior Secured Medium-Term Note
Program (Foreign Currency and Local Currency), Placed on Review
for Downgrade, currently (P)Ba3
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently
Ba3
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Muthoot Finance Limited
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
at Ba2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Hero FinCorp Limited
....Outlook, changed to Rating Under
Review from Negative
..Issuer: India Infoline Finance Limited
....Outlook, changed to Rating Under
Review from Stable
..Issuer: Muthoot Finance Limited
....Outlook, changed to Negative from
Stable
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entities or their designated
agents and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
