Moody's takes rating actions on three banks in Armenia

London, 30 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
took rating actions on three Armenian banks, namely Ameriabank CJSC
("Ameriabank"), Ardshinbank CJSC ("Ardshinbank") and Armeconombank
(Armenian Economy Devt Bank) ("Armeconombank"). Moody's affirmed
the Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs), Adjusted BCAs and long-term
deposit ratings of all three banks and the long-term debt rating
of one bank. Outlooks on the long-term deposit ratings of
Ameriabank and long-term deposit and debt ratings of Ardshinbank
remain stable, while the outlook on Armeconombank's long-term
deposit ratings was changed to negative from stable.
Moody's also affirmed the three banks' long-term and short-term
local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) and their
long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments (CR
Assessments) and short-term local and foreign currency deposit
ratings.
Please see the full list of affected credit ratings at the end of this
press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action reflects the increasingly challenging operating
environment in Armenia, stemming from the coronavirus outbreak,
which will result in additional hardship for a large array of banks'
borrowers. This, in turn, will lead to a weakening
of Armenian banks' solvency metrics, in particular asset quality
and profitability. Moody's expects increasing negative pressure
on standalone financial profiles of all three banks, while Ameriabank
and Ardshinbank deposit ratings benefit from high probability of government
support. At the same time, the rating agency expects that
the affected banks' funding and liquidity profiles will remain broadly
stable.
Since March 2020, Armenia's banking system has been challenged by
the coronavirus outbreak, which has led to unprecedented social
distancing measures taken by the government that will hurt the domestic
economy, in particular a large array of small and medium-sized
enterprises (SMEs) in the segments of passenger transport industry,
tourism, nonfood retail, cafes, restaurants, hotels
and others. Concurrently, individuals employed in the aforementioned
sectors will also face financial difficulties. Larger corporates
in general remain more resilient to the current economic slump; however,
they will also face a reduction in revenues resulting from weakened consumer
demand. These factors will ultimately weigh on the banks' asset
quality and profitability in 2020 and, potentially, in 2021.
In addition, large stocks of foreign-currency loans in Armenian
banking system, which made up 49% of total gross loans at
the end of 2019, pose risks in case the local currency weakens significantly
(although the local-currency has remained broadly stable since
the beginning of the year).
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's rating action reflects the impact on
Armenian banks of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the
pressure on banks' credit profiles it has triggered.
-- Ameriabank
The affirmation of Ameriabank's Ba3 long-term local currency
deposit rating with a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation
that increasing pressure on the bank's standalone financial profile
amid worsening operating conditions will be offset by high probability
of government support which would benefit the bank's local currency
deposit rating.
As of 1 January 2020, Ameriabank's loans to SME segment (most
vulnerable to the coronavirus outbreak) accounted for 17.4%
of the bank's total loans. The bank's loans to individuals
accounted for 25% of the total loan book,and were almost
equally split between mortgages and higher risk secured and unsecured
consumer loans. In addition, foreign-currency loans
comprised 72.5% of gross loans as of end-2019,
which renders overall asset quality vulnerable to a material currency
depreciation. Partly offsetting this is the bank's pre-provision
income at 2.7% of average assets in 2019 which provides
a good buffer for absorbing expected credit losses without a weakening
in the bank's capital.
Ameriabank's Ba3 long-term local currency deposit rating
incorporate the bank's BCA of ba3 and Moody's assessment of a high
probability of government support for the bank, given its large
market shares of around 17% in system-wide assets and deposits
as of end 2019.
-- Ardshinbank
The affirmation of Ardshinbank's Ba3 long-term local-currency
deposit and foreign-currency senior unsecured debt ratings with
a stable outlook reflects Moody's view that pressure on the bank's
standalone financial profile amid worsening operating conditions will
be offset by a high probability of government support.
Ardshinbank's exposure to companies from sectors most vulnerable
to the coronavirus outbreak, including trade, service,
construction, hospitality and transport amounted to 23% of
gross loans at year-end 2019. In addition, the bank's
consumer loans accounted for 29% of gross loans, out of which
55% were higher risk unsecured consumer lending. Foreign-currency
loans comprised 52% of gross loans as of end-2019 (comparable
with the system average of 49%), which renders asset quality
vulnerable to a material local currency depreciation.
The bank's sound pre-provision income at 3.3%
of average total assets in 2019, underpinned by a healthy net interest
margin and good cost efficiency, provides a good buffer for absorbing
expected credit losses without affecting its capital position.
Ardshinbank's Ba3 long-term local currency deposit and foreign-currency
senior unsecured debt ratings incorporate the bank's BCA of ba3 and Moody's
assessment of a high probability of government support for the bank,
given its large market shares of around 12% in system-wide
assets and deposits as of end 2019.
-- Armeconombank
The affirmation of Armeconombank's B1 long-term deposit ratings
and the change of the rating outlook to negative from stable reflect increased
downside risks for the bank's standalone financial profile amid
deteriorated operating environment.
Armeconombank's exposure to sectors most vulnerable to the coronavirus
outbreak including SME and unsecured consumer lending accounted for 27%
and 19%, respectively, of its total gross loans as
of 1 January 2020. Furthermore, foreign-currency loans
comprised 46% of gross loans as of end 2019, which renders
asset quality vulnerable to a material local currency depreciation.
In Moody's view, the bank's more modest pre-provision
income at around 2% of average total assets in 2019 means that
increased provisioning charges may not be fully absorbed through the income
statement, raising the risk of losses and capital erosion.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upgrades of the three affected banks' ratings are unlikely in the
next 12 to 18 months given the current unfavourable operating conditions.
However, the outlook on the Armeconombank's ratings could
return to stable if the economic disruption is short-lived and
the impact on the bank's credit profile will be less severe than
Moody's currently anticipates. At the same time, the
affected banks' deposit and debt ratings could be downgraded if
their financial fundamentals, notably asset quality, capitalisation
and profitability were to deteriorate materially.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Ameriabank CJSC
Affirmations:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed ba3
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
ba3
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed NP(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed Ba2(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Affirmed NP
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Affirmed Ba2
.... Short-term Bank Deposits,
Affirmed NP
....Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign
Currency), Affirmed B1, Outlook Remains Stable
....Long-term Bank Deposits (Local
Currency), Affirmed Ba3, Outlook Remains Stable
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Ardshinbank CJSC
Affirmations:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed ba3
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
ba3
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed NP(cr)
.... Log-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed Ba2(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Affirmed NP
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Affirmed Ba2
.... Short-term Bank Deposits,
Affirmed NP
.... Long-term Bank Deposits (Local
Currency) Affirmed Ba3, Outlook Remains Stable
.... Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign
Currency), Affirmed B1, Outlook Remains Stable
.... Senior Unsecured, Affirmed Ba3,
Outlook Remains Stable
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Armeconombank (Armenian Economy Devt Bank)
Affirmations:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed b1
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
b1
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed NP(cr)
.... Log-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed Ba3(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Affirmed NP
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Affirmed Ba3
.... Short-term Bank Deposits,
Affirmed NP
....Long-term Bank Deposits,
Affirmed B1, Outlook Changed To Negative From Stable
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The below contact information is provided for information purposes only.
Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com,
for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the
lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the ratings.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Petr Paklin
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch
7th floor, Four Winds Plaza
21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.
Moscow 125047
Russia
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Nicholas Hill
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454