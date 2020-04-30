Moody's takes rating actions on three banks in Armenia

London, 30 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today took rating actions on three Armenian banks, namely Ameriabank CJSC ("Ameriabank"), Ardshinbank CJSC ("Ardshinbank") and Armeconombank (Armenian Economy Devt Bank) ("Armeconombank"). Moody's affirmed the Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs), Adjusted BCAs and long-term deposit ratings of all three banks and the long-term debt rating of one bank. Outlooks on the long-term deposit ratings of Ameriabank and long-term deposit and debt ratings of Ardshinbank remain stable, while the outlook on Armeconombank's long-term deposit ratings was changed to negative from stable.

Moody's also affirmed the three banks' long-term and short-term local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) and their long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments (CR Assessments) and short-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings.

Please see the full list of affected credit ratings at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the increasingly challenging operating environment in Armenia, stemming from the coronavirus outbreak, which will result in additional hardship for a large array of banks' borrowers. This, in turn, will lead to a weakening of Armenian banks' solvency metrics, in particular asset quality and profitability. Moody's expects increasing negative pressure on standalone financial profiles of all three banks, while Ameriabank and Ardshinbank deposit ratings benefit from high probability of government support. At the same time, the rating agency expects that the affected banks' funding and liquidity profiles will remain broadly stable.

Since March 2020, Armenia's banking system has been challenged by the coronavirus outbreak, which has led to unprecedented social distancing measures taken by the government that will hurt the domestic economy, in particular a large array of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the segments of passenger transport industry, tourism, nonfood retail, cafes, restaurants, hotels and others. Concurrently, individuals employed in the aforementioned sectors will also face financial difficulties. Larger corporates in general remain more resilient to the current economic slump; however, they will also face a reduction in revenues resulting from weakened consumer demand. These factors will ultimately weigh on the banks' asset quality and profitability in 2020 and, potentially, in 2021. In addition, large stocks of foreign-currency loans in Armenian banking system, which made up 49% of total gross loans at the end of 2019, pose risks in case the local currency weakens significantly (although the local-currency has remained broadly stable since the beginning of the year).

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's rating action reflects the impact on Armenian banks of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the pressure on banks' credit profiles it has triggered.

-- Ameriabank

The affirmation of Ameriabank's Ba3 long-term local currency deposit rating with a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that increasing pressure on the bank's standalone financial profile amid worsening operating conditions will be offset by high probability of government support which would benefit the bank's local currency deposit rating.

As of 1 January 2020, Ameriabank's loans to SME segment (most vulnerable to the coronavirus outbreak) accounted for 17.4% of the bank's total loans. The bank's loans to individuals accounted for 25% of the total loan book,and were almost equally split between mortgages and higher risk secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, foreign-currency loans comprised 72.5% of gross loans as of end-2019, which renders overall asset quality vulnerable to a material currency depreciation. Partly offsetting this is the bank's pre-provision income at 2.7% of average assets in 2019 which provides a good buffer for absorbing expected credit losses without a weakening in the bank's capital.

Ameriabank's Ba3 long-term local currency deposit rating incorporate the bank's BCA of ba3 and Moody's assessment of a high probability of government support for the bank, given its large market shares of around 17% in system-wide assets and deposits as of end 2019.

-- Ardshinbank

The affirmation of Ardshinbank's Ba3 long-term local-currency deposit and foreign-currency senior unsecured debt ratings with a stable outlook reflects Moody's view that pressure on the bank's standalone financial profile amid worsening operating conditions will be offset by a high probability of government support.

Ardshinbank's exposure to companies from sectors most vulnerable to the coronavirus outbreak, including trade, service, construction, hospitality and transport amounted to 23% of gross loans at year-end 2019. In addition, the bank's consumer loans accounted for 29% of gross loans, out of which 55% were higher risk unsecured consumer lending. Foreign-currency loans comprised 52% of gross loans as of end-2019 (comparable with the system average of 49%), which renders asset quality vulnerable to a material local currency depreciation.

The bank's sound pre-provision income at 3.3% of average total assets in 2019, underpinned by a healthy net interest margin and good cost efficiency, provides a good buffer for absorbing expected credit losses without affecting its capital position.

Ardshinbank's Ba3 long-term local currency deposit and foreign-currency senior unsecured debt ratings incorporate the bank's BCA of ba3 and Moody's assessment of a high probability of government support for the bank, given its large market shares of around 12% in system-wide assets and deposits as of end 2019.

-- Armeconombank

The affirmation of Armeconombank's B1 long-term deposit ratings and the change of the rating outlook to negative from stable reflect increased downside risks for the bank's standalone financial profile amid deteriorated operating environment.

Armeconombank's exposure to sectors most vulnerable to the coronavirus outbreak including SME and unsecured consumer lending accounted for 27% and 19%, respectively, of its total gross loans as of 1 January 2020. Furthermore, foreign-currency loans comprised 46% of gross loans as of end 2019, which renders asset quality vulnerable to a material local currency depreciation.

In Moody's view, the bank's more modest pre-provision income at around 2% of average total assets in 2019 means that increased provisioning charges may not be fully absorbed through the income statement, raising the risk of losses and capital erosion.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upgrades of the three affected banks' ratings are unlikely in the next 12 to 18 months given the current unfavourable operating conditions. However, the outlook on the Armeconombank's ratings could return to stable if the economic disruption is short-lived and the impact on the bank's credit profile will be less severe than Moody's currently anticipates. At the same time, the affected banks' deposit and debt ratings could be downgraded if their financial fundamentals, notably asset quality, capitalisation and profitability were to deteriorate materially.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Ameriabank CJSC

Affirmations:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba3

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Ba2(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed NP

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Short-term Bank Deposits, Affirmed NP

....Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign Currency), Affirmed B1, Outlook Remains Stable

....Long-term Bank Deposits (Local Currency), Affirmed Ba3, Outlook Remains Stable

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Ardshinbank CJSC

Affirmations:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba3

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

.... Log-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Ba2(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed NP

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Short-term Bank Deposits, Affirmed NP

.... Long-term Bank Deposits (Local Currency) Affirmed Ba3, Outlook Remains Stable

.... Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign Currency), Affirmed B1, Outlook Remains Stable

.... Senior Unsecured, Affirmed Ba3, Outlook Remains Stable

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Armeconombank (Armenian Economy Devt Bank)

Affirmations:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed b1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed b1

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

.... Log-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Ba3(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed NP

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Short-term Bank Deposits, Affirmed NP

....Long-term Bank Deposits, Affirmed B1, Outlook Changed To Negative From Stable

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Petr Paklin

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch

7th floor, Four Winds Plaza

21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.

Moscow 125047

Russia

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Nicholas Hill

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

