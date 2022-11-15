Moody's takes rating actions on two banks based in Democratic Republic of the Congo

Rating actions follow the upgrade of sovereign the rating to B3 from Caa1, and change of outlook to stable from positive

London, November 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the long-term bank deposit ratings of Equity Banque Commerciale du Congo S.A. (Equity BCDC) to B3 from Caa1 and changed the outlook to stable from positive on the bank's long-term deposit ratings. At the same time, Moody's has also affirmed the Caa1 long-term bank deposit ratings of Rawbank S.A. (Rawbank) and maintained the positive outlook on the bank's long-term deposit ratings.

Today's rating actions follow the country's strengthening economic and fiscal prospects fostered by institutional improvements supported by the IMF programme that started in July 2021, as indicated by Moody's decision on 11 November 2022 to upgrade the long-term issuer rating of the Government of Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to B3 from Caa1 and change the outlook to stable from positive. Please see "Moody's upgrades the Democratic Republic of the Congo's ratings to B3 from Caa1, outlook stable"; (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_470709).

A full list of affected ratings is at the bottom of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- EQUITY BANQUE COMMERCIALE DU CONGO S.A.

- UPGRADE OF DEPOSIT RATING REFLECTS THE BANK'S IMPROVED STANDALONE BCA, ALONG WITH THE SOVEREIGN UPGRADE

Moody's decision to upgrade the long-term deposit rating of Equity BCDC to B3 with a stable outlook (from Caa1 with a positive outlook) reflects the upgrade of the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to b3 from caa1, which captures the improvement in (a) the bank's asset quality, profitability and liquidity (as indicated by the stronger standalone credit profile of the bank), as well as (b) the broader improvement in the operating environment, including the country's strengthening economic and fiscal prospects fostered by institutional improvements supported by the IMF programme that started in July 2021 (as indicated by the sovereign's stronger credit profile).

The upgrade of Equity BCDC's BCA to b3 from caa1 reflects the bank's improving asset quality, as loan performance and recoveries improved following the pandemic impact in 2020 as reflected by the reduction in problem loans over gross loans to 7.5% in 2021 from 11.2% in 2020. Equity BCDC also has strong and established corporate banking franchise, which drives resilient profitability, combined with sound deposit funding and high liquid resources (69.7% liquid assets/tangible banking assets in 2021). These positive considerations are tempered by the bank's concentrated loan book, modest capitalization and the still "Very Weak" banking macro profile in the DRC.

Equity BCDC's b3 BCA also captures the benefits from the bank's belonging to a sound regional banking group. Following the completion in 2020 of the merger between Banque Commerciale du Congo S.A. and Equity Bank Congo S.A., Moody's expects Equity BCDC's credit profile to further improve over the coming years, through the transfer of industry best practices and technological know-how from Equity Bank (Kenya) Limited.

The absence of government support uplift in the long-term deposit ratings of Equity BCDC, despite the importance of Equity BCDC for the domestic banking system, reflects (a) the positioning of the bank's BCA at the same level as the sovereign rating; (b) the low likelihood of the government supporting the bank in case of need (despite the strengthening in the sovereign credit profile) given the highly dollarised nature of the DRC banking system; as well as (c) the authorities' track record of letting local banks fail without providing support.

-- RAWBANK S.A.

- AFFIRMATION OF DEPOSIT RATINGS REFLECTS THE BANK'S RESILIENT CREDIT PROFILE

Moody's decision to affirm the Caa1 long-term deposit ratings of Rawbank with a positive outlook reflects the affirmation of the bank's caa1 BCA, which captures the bank's resilient credit profile, supported by deposit based funding, strong liquid resources and sound profitability. These strengths are offset by the still evolving risk management framework (including exposure to relatively high operational risks, as highlighted by a net loss in 2020 triggered by the failure by Travelex Banknotes Ltd to deliver purchased bank notes to Rawbank), the bank's asset risks, modest capitalisation and the still "Very Weak" banking macro profile in the DRC.

Rawbank exhibits sound profitability, deposit based funding and strong liquid resources, which are underpinned by the bank's strong domestic franchise. The bank's sound profitability (net income to tangible assets of 1.0% during 2021) reflects its strong ties with government related entities and large corporates, combined with its large holdings of relatively low yielding interbank liquid assets. Rawbank's liquid banking assets accounted for a high 74% of its tangible banking assets as of December 2021.

However, these strengths are moderated by the still "Very Weak" banking macro profile in the DRC and the banks' asset risks. Rawbank's concentrated loan book, significant exposure to the local public sector, and historically high operational risk together pose risks to its asset quality. Rawbank's problem loans to gross loans ratio improved to 3.1% as of December 2021 (from 5.0% as of December 2020). The bank exhibits relatively modest capitalization, with a tangible common equity to risk weighted assets ratio that stood at 9.1% as of end-2021 (from 9.5% as of end-2020).

The absence of government support uplift in the long-term deposit ratings of Rawbank, despite the importance of Rawbank for the domestic banking system, reflects (a) the low likelihood of the government supporting the bank in case of need (despite the strengthening in the sovereign credit profile) given the highly dollarised nature of the DRC banking system; as well as (b) the authorities' track record of letting local banks fail without providing support.

OUTLOOKS

-- EQUITY BCDC: STABLE OUTLOOK REFLECTS STABLE OUTLOOK ON THE SOVEREIGN RATING

The stable outlook on the bank's long-term deposit ratings is aligned with the stable outlook on the sovereign rating, which signals stability in the operating environment that will support the bank's financial performance and credit profile. The stable outlook on the bank's long-term deposit ratings also reflects our expectation that Equity BCDC's resilient profitability, sound deposit funding and high liquid resources will together balance the risks stemming from the very difficult operating environment in the DRC, the bank's high problem loans and its modest capitalisation.

The stable outlook on the sovereign rating reflects Moody's view that the credit risks are balanced between the potential for more positive developments on the DRC's credit fundamentals, if structural reforms continue and elevated commodity prices support further improvements in economic and fiscal strength along with a further reduction in external vulnerability, against both elevated domestic and geopolitical risks, very weak albeit improving institutions, and the still-high vulnerability to commodity price shocks that can translate into severe episodes of macroeconomic volatility.

--RAWBANK: POSITIVE OUTLOOK REFLECTS POTENTIAL UPWARDS PRESSURE FROM THE BANK'S CONTINUED SOLID FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The positive outlooks on the bank's long-term deposit ratings reflect the potential further strengthening in the bank's financial performance (following improvement in its asset quality, profitability and liquidity during 2021) and in the bank's risk management framework amid the country's strengthening economic and fiscal prospects.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-- EQUITY BANQUE COMMERCIALE DU CONGO S.A.

Upwards pressure is limited given the positioning of the bank's long-term deposit ratings and BCA at the same level as the sovereign rating. Upwards pressure on the bank's long-term ratings could develop through an improvement in the country's operating environment, as would be indicated by an upgrade in the sovereign rating and/or improvement of the Macro Profile.

Downward pressure on the bank's long-term ratings could develop through (a) a deterioration in the sovereign's credit profile, and/or (b) a significant weakening in the operating environment in DRC, and/or (c) a material deterioration in the bank's capitalisation and liquidity.

-- RAWBANK S.A.

Upwards pressure on the bank's long-term ratings could develop through (a) continued improvement in the bank's financial performance, including material improvement in capitalisation and asset quality; and (b) further improvement in the bank's risk management framework, along with a decline in the level of operational risk; and/or (c) an improvement in the country's operating environment, as would be indicated by an upgrade in the sovereign rating and/or improvement of the Macro Profile.

Downward pressure on the bank's long-term ratings could develop through (a) continued high levels of operational risk, or (b) a deterioration in the bank's asset quality, capitalisation and/or liquidity, (c) a deterioration in the sovereign's credit profile, and/or (d) a significant weakening in the operating environment in DRC.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Equity Banque Commerciale du Congo S.A.

..Upgrades:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), upgraded to B3 from Caa1

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), upgraded to B2 from B3

....Long-term Bank Deposits, upgraded to B3 from Caa1, outlook changed to Stable from Positive

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, upgraded to B2(cr) from B3(cr)

....Baseline Credit Assessment, upgraded to b3 from caa1

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, upgraded to b3 from caa1

..Affirmations:

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed NP

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed NP

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed NP(cr)

..Outlook Actions:

....Outlook changed to Stable from Positive

Issuer: Rawbank S.A.

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), affirmed Caa1

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), affirmed B3

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed NP

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed Caa1, outlook remains Positive

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed NP

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed B3(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed NP(cr)

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed caa1

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed caa1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

