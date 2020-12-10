Moody's takes ratings actions on 10 banks in Croatia, Georgia, Hungary and Romania following update to country ceilings methodology

London, 10 December 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the FC deposit ratings of 10 banks across 4 countries: Croatia, Georgia, Hungary and Romania.

The rating actions are driven by changes in the local currency (LC) and foreign currency (FC) country ceilings applied to the jurisdictions of the banks following the publication of Moody's updated Country Ceilings Methodology on 7 December 2020. This methodology is available at this link: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PBC_1225594.

Today's rating actions cover: (1) Raiffeisenbank Austria d.d., (2) JSC TBC Bank, (3) JSC Bank of Georgia, (4) Erste Bank Hungary Zrt., (5) Kereskedelmi & Hitel Bank Rt., (6) OTP Bank NyRt, (7) Raiffeisen Bank Zrt., (8) BRD - Groupe Societe Generale, (9) Banca Comerciala Romana S.A. and (10) Raiffeisen Bank SA.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL436509 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating actions on 10 banks in Croatia, Georgia, Hungary and Romania are driven by changes in country ceilings under Moody's updated country ceilings methodology. Country ceilings typically indicate the highest rating level that would generally be assigned to the financially strongest obligations of issuers domiciled in a country, absent exceptional considerations such as external support from outside the country.

The updated ceilings methodology has unified deposit ceilings with the typically higher debt ceilings, whereby LC and FC country ceilings are no longer distinguished between deposit and debt ceilings. These changes reflect Moody's view that the risks that affect access to bank deposits are not materially different from those that affect the ability of banks and non-banks to service their debt obligations.

FOREIGN CURRENCY CEILINGS

As a result of the methodology change, FC ceilings as applied to FC deposits were raised in Croatia, Georgia, Hungary and Romania, resulting in upgrades of FC deposit ratings of 10 banks.

As a result of the upgrade in the FC long-term deposit ratings of 8 banks in Hungary, Romania and Croatia, Moody's also upgraded the FC short-term deposit ratings of those 8 banks.

OUTLOOK

The outlooks on foreign-currency long-term deposit ratings for 6 of the 10 banks affected by today's rating actions remain unchanged. The outlooks on the foreign-currency long-term deposit ratings of BRD - Groupe Societe Generale, Banca Comerciala Romana S.A. and Raiffeisen Bank SA remain negative given that the sovereign rating constrains the banks' ratings. The outlooks on the foreign-currency long-term deposit ratings of JSC TBC Bank, JSC Bank of Georgia and Raiffeisenbank Austria d.d. remain stable.

At the same time, Moody's changed the outlook to stable from positive on the foreign currency long-term deposit ratings of 4 Hungarian banks: Erste Bank Hungary Zrt., Kereskedelmi & Hitel Bank Rt., OTP Bank NyRt and Raiffeisen Bank Zrt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Croatia

Upward pressure on Raiffeisenbank Austria d.d.'s rating could result from improvements in the operating environment and the sovereign's credit risk profile, combined with a recovery in the bank's asset-quality and profitability.

Downward pressure on Raiffeisenbank Austria d.d.'s rating could be triggered by a significant deterioration in the bank's asset-quality and profitability, larger-than-expected litigation costs, a weakening of the sovereign's credit profile, or a decline in its parent bank's capacity or willingness to provide support in case of need.

Georgia

There is limited upward rating pressure for the banks' long-term deposit ratings given that they are already in line with Georgia's sovereign rating. Upward rating pressure would require both an improvement in the operating environment and the sovereign's credit risk profile combined with improvement in the banks standalone assessment.

Downward pressure on banks' BCAs could also develop from a greater-than-expected deterioration in asset quality, or a decline in the banks' capital and profitability. Downward pressure on Georgian banks' ratings could develop if we believe that the government's willingness to provide support in case of need has diminished.

Hungary

The deposit ratings of Hungarian banks could be downgraded following a deterioration in the rating of the sovereign, a weakening of the banks' standalone credit strength or smaller volumes of loss absorbing liabilities leading to a lower uplift following the application of Moody's Advanced LGF.

Hungarian banks' deposit ratings could be upgraded following the combination of an upgrade in the government bond rating and an improvement in the banks' standalone credit profiles or larger volumes of more junior loss absorbing liabilities resulting in a higher uplift following the application of Moody's Advanced LGF.

Romania

The deposit ratings of Romanian banks could be downgraded following a deterioration in the rating of the sovereign, a weakening of the banks' standalone credit strength or smaller volumes of loss absorbing liabilities leading to a lower uplift following the application of Moody's Advanced LGF.

An upgrade is currently unlikely for Romanian banks given their negative outlooks.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

