Moody's takes ratings actions on 10 banks in Croatia, Georgia, Hungary and Romania following update to country ceilings methodology

London, 10 December 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
upgraded the FC deposit ratings of 10 banks across 4 countries:
Croatia, Georgia, Hungary and Romania.
The rating actions are driven by changes in the local currency (LC) and
foreign currency (FC) country ceilings applied to the jurisdictions of
the banks following the publication of Moody's updated Country Ceilings
Methodology on 7 December 2020. This methodology is available at
this link: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PBC_1225594.
Today's rating actions cover: (1) Raiffeisenbank Austria d.d.,
(2) JSC TBC Bank, (3) JSC Bank of Georgia, (4) Erste Bank
Hungary Zrt., (5) Kereskedelmi & Hitel Bank Rt.,
(6) OTP Bank NyRt, (7) Raiffeisen Bank Zrt., (8) BRD
- Groupe Societe Generale, (9) Banca Comerciala Romana S.A.
and (10) Raiffeisen Bank SA.
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL436509
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating actions on 10 banks in Croatia, Georgia,
Hungary and Romania are driven by changes in country ceilings under Moody's
updated country ceilings methodology. Country ceilings typically
indicate the highest rating level that would generally be assigned to
the financially strongest obligations of issuers domiciled in a country,
absent exceptional considerations such as external support from outside
the country.
The updated ceilings methodology has unified deposit ceilings with the
typically higher debt ceilings, whereby LC and FC country ceilings
are no longer distinguished between deposit and debt ceilings.
These changes reflect Moody's view that the risks that affect access
to bank deposits are not materially different from those that affect the
ability of banks and non-banks to service their debt obligations.
FOREIGN CURRENCY CEILINGS
As a result of the methodology change, FC ceilings as applied to
FC deposits were raised in Croatia, Georgia, Hungary and Romania,
resulting in upgrades of FC deposit ratings of 10 banks.
As a result of the upgrade in the FC long-term deposit ratings
of 8 banks in Hungary, Romania and Croatia, Moody's
also upgraded the FC short-term deposit ratings of those 8 banks.
OUTLOOK
The outlooks on foreign-currency long-term deposit ratings
for 6 of the 10 banks affected by today's rating actions remain
unchanged. The outlooks on the foreign-currency long-term
deposit ratings of BRD - Groupe Societe Generale, Banca Comerciala
Romana S.A. and Raiffeisen Bank SA remain negative given
that the sovereign rating constrains the banks' ratings.
The outlooks on the foreign-currency long-term deposit ratings
of JSC TBC Bank, JSC Bank of Georgia and Raiffeisenbank Austria
d.d. remain stable.
At the same time, Moody's changed the outlook to stable from
positive on the foreign currency long-term deposit ratings of 4
Hungarian banks: Erste Bank Hungary Zrt., Kereskedelmi
& Hitel Bank Rt., OTP Bank NyRt and Raiffeisen Bank Zrt.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Croatia
Upward pressure on Raiffeisenbank Austria d.d.'s rating
could result from improvements in the operating environment and the sovereign's
credit risk profile, combined with a recovery in the bank's asset-quality
and profitability.
Downward pressure on Raiffeisenbank Austria d.d.'s rating
could be triggered by a significant deterioration in the bank's asset-quality
and profitability, larger-than-expected litigation
costs, a weakening of the sovereign's credit profile, or a
decline in its parent bank's capacity or willingness to provide support
in case of need.
Georgia
There is limited upward rating pressure for the banks' long-term
deposit ratings given that they are already in line with Georgia's sovereign
rating. Upward rating pressure would require both an improvement
in the operating environment and the sovereign's credit risk profile combined
with improvement in the banks standalone assessment.
Downward pressure on banks' BCAs could also develop from a greater-than-expected
deterioration in asset quality, or a decline in the banks' capital
and profitability. Downward pressure on Georgian banks' ratings
could develop if we believe that the government's willingness to provide
support in case of need has diminished.
Hungary
The deposit ratings of Hungarian banks could be downgraded following a
deterioration in the rating of the sovereign, a weakening of the
banks' standalone credit strength or smaller volumes of loss absorbing
liabilities leading to a lower uplift following the application of Moody's
Advanced LGF.
Hungarian banks' deposit ratings could be upgraded following the combination
of an upgrade in the government bond rating and an improvement in the
banks' standalone credit profiles or larger volumes of more junior
loss absorbing liabilities resulting in a higher uplift following the
application of Moody's Advanced LGF.
Romania
The deposit ratings of Romanian banks could be downgraded following a
deterioration in the rating of the sovereign, a weakening of the
banks' standalone credit strength or smaller volumes of loss absorbing
liabilities leading to a lower uplift following the application of Moody's
Advanced LGF.
An upgrade is currently unlikely for Romanian banks given their negative
outlooks.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited
and unsolicited credit ratings. Additionally, the List of
Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with
regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL436509
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit
ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:
• Endorsement
• Rating Solicitation
• Issuer Participation
• Participation: Access to Management
• Participation: Access to Internal Documents
• Disclosure to Rated Entity
• Lead Analyst
• Releasing Office
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The below contact information is provided for information purposes only.
Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com,
for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the
lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the ratings.
The person who approved JSC TBC Bank, JSC Bank of Georgia,
Raiffeisenbank Austria d.d. credit ratings is Sean Marion,
MD-Financial Institutions, Financial Institutions Group,
MD-Financial Institutions, Financial Institutions Group,
7772 5454. The person who approved Erste Bank Hungary Zrt.,
Kereskedelmi & Hitel Bank Rt., OTP Bank NyRt, Raiffeisen
Bank Zrt., BRD - Groupe Societe Generale, Banca
Comerciala Romana S.A., Raiffeisen Bank SA credit
ratings is Carola Schuler, MD-Banking, Financial Institutions
Group,
44 20 7772 5454.
The relevant office for each credit rating is identified in "Debt/deal
box" on the Ratings tab in the Debt/Deal List section of each issuer/entity
page of the website.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Effie Tsotsani
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
Sean Marion
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
