Moody's takes various actions in conjunction with publication of updated methodology for US states and territories

New York, March 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has today assigned Issuer Ratings to 40 states and territories, affirmed Issuer Ratings of 12 states and territories, and placed 36 state and territory debt instrument ratings under review, in conjunction with the implementation of the US States and Territories Methodology published on March 22, 2022. Twenty-four debt instrument ratings are under review for possible upgrade and 12 are under review for possible downgrade. Moody's has also affirmed the ratings on all other state and territories' associated debt instruments. In addition, Moody's has withdrawn the Issuer Ratings assigned to 50 state aid intercept and enhancement programs, and assigned pledge-specific ratings to them in conjunction with the implementation of the new US States and Territories Methodology as well as the State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published on March 22, 2022. Moody's has also withdrawn three issuer ratings on special tax bond programs and assigned pledge-specific ratings to two of them. These actions affect issuers with more than $535 billion in debt and reflect all the actions that could result in rating changes in conjunction with the adoption of the new methodologies.

The new US States and Territories methodology covers US states and territories and their debt instruments that were previously covered under US States and Territories methodology published in April 2018 and Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments methodologies published in November 2021.

Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM907622778 for the list of affected credit ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of Issuer Ratings reflects an evaluation of the key factors of the analysis for states and territories including the economy, finances, institutional framework and leverage together with other relevant considerations. The Issuer Ratings align with the definition for Issuer Rating as outlined in Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions, updated and published March 22, 2022, and are used as the starting point for determining the debt instrument ratings assigned within the US States and Territories Methodology as well as the State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology.

The state and territory debt instrument ratings placed under review reflect the instrument considerations of the state or territory's debt relative to its Issuer Rating as set forth in the methodology. Placement of debt instrument ratings relative to issuer ratings will include evaluation of the security features, if the pledges are actively or passively managed, characteristics of the revenue base, debt service coverage, and other factors. We expect that if ratings change, it is likely to be by one notch.

The affirmation of debt instrument ratings reflects the individual state or territory's Issuer Rating and each debt instrument's security considerations.

Moody's has withdrawn 53 Issuer Ratings for state aid intercept, enhancement, and special tax programs. Moody's has decided to withdraw the ratings for its own business reasons. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.

At the same time, Moody's has assigned Pledge-Specific Ratings at the same rating level to those programs. Pledge-specific ratings are opinions of the ability of a US state, local government, related entity, or nonprofit issuer to honor debt and debt-like obligations based upon specific security payment pledges or structural features. Moody's has assigned Pledge-Specific Ratings to enhancement programs based on the individual state or territory's Issuer Rating and each debt instrument's security considerations. In addition, Moody's has assigned Pledge-Specific Ratings to intercept programs based on an evaluation of the position in the hierarchy of state debt and spending priorities, the program mechanics, the sufficiency of the financing structure together with other relevant considerations. Moody's has further assigned short-term Pledge-Specific Ratings to enhancement programs based on factors such as the individual state or territory's Issuer Rating, access to liquid resources, and market access. Finally, Moody's has also assigned Pledge-Specific Ratings to special tax programs based on an evaluation of the taxable base and pledge, legal structure, and financial metrics, together with other relevant considerations.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook for each issuer and each of its debt instruments not placed under review for upgrade or downgrade is unchanged from the outlook currently assigned.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- For state and territory issuer level ratings: Improvement in fundamental credit factors, including those related to economy, finances, institutional framework, or leverage.

- For debt instrument ratings: improvement in issuer level rating or strengthening of the structural and performance characteristics of individual debt securities.- For state aid intercept ratings: improvement in the issuer level rating.- For special tax ratings: improvement in metrics assessed for the methodology, such as tax base and legal provisions, possibly in addition to improvement in state issuer level rating- For short-term ratings: Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- For state and territory issuer level ratings: Deterioration of fundamental credit factors, including those related to economy, finances, institutional framework, or leverage.

- For debt instrument ratings: deterioration of the issuer level rating or weakening of the structural and performance characteristics of individual debt securities.- For state aid intercept ratings: deterioration of the issuer level rating.- For special tax ratings: deterioration in metrics assessed for the methodology, such as tax base and legal provisions, possibly in addition to improvement in state issuer level rating- For short-term ratings: deterioration in the state Issuer Rating, or deterioration in the liquidity available or market access.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer level ratings, ratings under review, affirmed debt instrument ratings and the assignment of Moral Obligation, General Obligation and New Jersey County College Enhancement Progam Chapter 12 pledge specific ratings was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1299298. The principal methodology used in Other Notched Government Obligation (Non GO) pledge specific ratings was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1309599. The principal methodology used in the short-term pledge specific ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. The principal methodology used in the special tax pledge specific ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260087. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM907622778 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

- Rating Solicitation

- Issuer Participation- Participation: Access to Management- Participation: Access to Internal Documents- Endorsement- State

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Naomi Richman

Lead Analyst

