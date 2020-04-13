Moody's updates its methodology for rating public sector pool programs and financings; 22 pool financings placed on review

New York, April 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed 22 US Public Finance pool financing ratings on review in conjunction with the April 13, 2020 publication by Moody's of an update to its Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology. We expect to resolve the rating reviews within the next 60 days. Ten of the pool financings have been placed on review for upgrade and 12 have been placed on review for downgrade.

Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM906381569 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Fifteen of the ratings are being placed on review due to updates to the pool financing framework included in the methodology, and the direction reflects the impact of those updates on each credit.

The updated methodology combines and replaces the previous rating methodologies: "U.S. Municipal Pool Program Debt" published on March 29, 2013; "Public Sector Pool Financings" published on July 18, 2012; and "U.S. State Revolving Fund Debt" published on March 20, 2013.

The updated methodology uses the same approach and scorecard to public sector pool program and state revolving fund debt; converts the management and governance weighted scorecard factor to a notching factor; and expands the scorecard and credit quality and default tolerance factor to the lower end of Moody's rating scale.

The methodology also updates the approach to public sector pool financings to incorporate of proportionate size and relative credit strength of the pool participant(s) with the lowest credit quality into the notching analysis. It also increases the number of potential upward notches and changes how debt service reserve funds are treated. Additionally, the methodology removes the strongest link provision.

Seven of the ratings are being placed on review due to an update to the scope of the methodology. The methodology no longer applies to debt issued by an operating entity serving multiple participants where the participants are not explicitly obligated to pay a proportionate share of the entity's debt service, or where participants' share of debt service obligations change over time based on utilization or another factor under the participants' control. The change in scope results in certain credits no longer being rated primarily under the pool methodology.

The rating methodology publication "Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology" is available on Moodys.com at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1171420.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for these issuers. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of these issuers changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1171420. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM906381569 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

- EU Endorsement

- Disclosure to Rated Entity

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

The person who approved the California Statewide Communities Development Authority, Oregon Local Governments, Pima County Industrial Development Authority, AZ, Lake County Special Education District 825, IL, Pennsylvania State Public School Building Authority, North Texas Municipal Water District, TX, Guadalupe Blanco River Authority, TX, Cinco Southwest Municipal Utility District 1 - Master District, TX, Harris County Municipal Utility District 500 (Master), TX, Travis County Municipal Utility District 4 Master District, TX, Wilbarger Creek Munipal Utility District 2 Master District, TX, Kaufman County Municipal Utility District 5 - Master, TX, Gulf Coast Water Authority, TX, and Canadian River Municipal Water Authority, TX credit ratings is Dan Seymour, VP-Senior Analyst, Public Finance Group, Journalists Tel 1-212-553-0376, Client Service Tel 1-212-553-1653. The person who approved the Park/University Redevelopment LLC c/o Community Finance Corporation credit ratings is Susan Fitzgerald, Associate Managing Director, Public Finance Group, Journalists Tel 1-212-553-0376, Client Service Tel 1-212-553-1653.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

