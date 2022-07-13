Moody's upgrade the ratings of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. to B2 from B3 with positive outlook

London, July 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded to B2 from B3 Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or "the company") corporate family rating (CFR). Moody's has also upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD the company´s probability of default rating (PDR). Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded to B2 from B3 the rating on the GBP235 million guaranteed senior secured global notes ("Secured Notes") due 2026 issued by Inspired Entertainment (Financing) PLC. The rating outlook for both entities has also changed from stable to positive.

"Inspired has experienced a strong rebound in revenues since the lifting of Covid restrictions related to betting shops especially in the UK. Despite the trends towards online gaming and betting, the company's gaming machines remain an appealing form of entertainment. Additionally, the company's good growth in its online offering demonstrate Inspired ability to generate high quality content, which is a key differentiator for the company. As a result, we project the ratio of Debt to EBITDA to be well below the 4.0x by the end of the 2022", says Stefano Cavalleri Vice President – Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Inspired.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's upgrade reflects Moody's expectation that Inspired's Moody's-adjusted Ebitda for 2022 will exceed $90 million (+70% on prior year) resulting in a debt to EBITDA ratio below 4x.

Inspired will continue to benefit from retail gaming revenues returning to pre-pandemic levels over the next 12 months as well as continued growth in its on-line business; total revenue in the last twelve-month ending March 2022 were up 20% on full year 2021, and online was up 68.5% compared to full year 2019. Moody's expects the company to generate positive free cash flows this year after capex of around $30 million.

The B2 rating is supported by Inspired (1) leading positions in gaming machines in the UK and virtual sports; (2) successful transition of its business into online gaming with its virtual sports and Interactive segments, which now account for almost 50% of its EBITDA; (3) profit-sharing-based revenue model enabling Inspire to fully benefit from rapidly growing online content; and (4) positive cash flow generation expected from retail gaming because of a well-invested asset base of terminals converted into digital and track record of contract renewals with existing customers.

At the same time, Inspired's B2 rating is constrained by (1) customer and geographical concentration (top 10 customers accounted for around 60% of total 2021 revenue and the UK accounted for 71% of total 2021 revenue), although its international presence is growing; (2) exposure to social risks in the context of evolving regulation to protect problem gamblers, particularly in the UK; and (3) exposure to consumer changing preferences for gaming content and the uncertainties surrounding Inspired's ability to recover investments in new product launches; (4) limited history of generating free cash flows.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Inspired is has a highly negative exposure to social risks. As a provider of content to the Gaming industry, Inspired, faces the risk of a potential shift in consumer preferences away from slot machines, which account for a significant share of the company's revenue. The company's iGaming and Virtual Sports operations mitigate this risk because they contribute about half of the company's EBITDA. The company also faces the risk of a continuously evolving regulatory framework with the aim to provide an environment where players are reminded to behave responsibly, reduce problem gambling and money laundering.

Governance risks are moderately negative. They relate mostly to possible future acquisitions which may be partly debt funded as well as the announcement that the company has established a $25 million share buy back program. The negative assessment takes into account a focus on shareholders as reflected as well in the 2020 decision to stop interest payments. This is balanced by good disclosures given the status as a publicly listed company, a proficient management team, a policy of not paying dividends and a stated target net debt to EBITDA of 3x.

LIQUIDITY

Inspired's liquidity position is good, evidenced by (1) on balance-sheet cash of $40.8 million as of 31 March 2022 and (2) a fully available Â£20 million RCF expiring in November 2025. The company has no debt maturities until 2026, when the Â£235 million guaranteed senior secured notes come due.

The RCF has financial covenants based on the secured net debt leverage ratio of 6.0x, with stepdowns to 5.75x in Q1 2023 and 5.50x in Q1 2024. Net leverage was 3.4x as of Q1 2022. Therefore, we expect Inspired to comfortably remain compliant.

RATIONALE FOR THE POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive rating outlook reflects our view that, in the next 12-18 months, the company's quality content and the increasing penetration of its online products will continue to attract players and gamblers, driving top-line growth and its leverage will rapidly trend downwards towards 3.5x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the ratings could arise over time if the company's (1) Moody's-adjusted gross leverage falls sustainably below 3.5x; (2) margins are stable with some improvements and (3) good liquidity is maintained. A rating upgrade is conditioned upon greater clarity around the upcoming regulatory changes in the UK and confirmation that the impact on the company's revenues will be limited.

Downward pressure on the ratings could occur if the company's (1) Moody's-adjusted gross leverage is maintained for a prolonged period of time above 4.0x; (2) retained cash flow (RCF)/Net debt (as adjusted by Moody's) deteriorates towards 20% and (3) changes to its financial policy resulting in greater appetite for leverage. A downgrade could also occur as a result of materially adverse regulatory actions in one or more of the larger geographies.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across retail and mobile channels around the world. The company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for more than 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 44,000 retail channels; digital games for 100+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 19,000 devices.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Stefano Cavalleri

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Mario Santangelo

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

