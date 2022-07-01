Moody's upgraded Ceskoslovenska obchodna banka's long-term deposit and issuer rating; outlook maintained at positive

Frankfurt am Main, July 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today upgraded Slovakia's Ceskoslovenska obchodna banka's (CSOB-SK) deposit ratings to A2/P-1 from A3/P-2, its long-term issuer ratings to A3 from Baa1, the Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to baa3 from ba1, and the Adjusted BCA to baa1 from baa2 previously. The outlook on the long-term deposit and issuer ratings is maintained at positive.

Further, the rating agency has upgraded CSOB-SK's long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CRA) to A1(cr) from A2(cr), and its long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (CRR) to A1 from A2. The short-term CRA was affirmed at P-1(cr) and the short-term CRR at P-1.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

--- UPGRADE OF BCA

The upgrade of CSOB-SK's BCA to baa3 from ba1 reflects the bank's ability to defend its stand-alone credit profile throughout the pandemic and the rating agency's expectation that this success can be maintained despite ongoing economic headwinds. The recent merger with OTP Slovakia, which took place in October 2021, has fostered the bank's franchise in a highly competitive environment, increasing its market share slightly to 13% in overall lending and 14% in the typically low-risk mortgage business.

With a share of more than 50% of total loans, residential mortgages remain the key source of credit risk. The bank managed to stabilize the quality of loan book with a reported non-performing loan ratio below 2%.

CSOB-SK's capital levels remain solid, with its CET1 ratio at 15.2% at year-end 2021. Moody's assessment takes into consideration its expectation of sizeable future dividend payouts which will soften the bank's capital from current levels.

While the bank's profitability remains compressed by the low interest rate environment, inflationary cost pressures and ongoing IT investments as well as severe competition in Slovakia, Moody's expects some tailwinds over time from rising interest rates and anticipated benefits from the acquisition of OTP Slovakia, mainly through cost synergies and cross-selling potential.

Despite a high and increasing reliance on market funding, which is largely received via its parent KBC Bank N.V. (KBC, A1 positive/P-1, baa1), the bank's liquidity and funding profile remains sound.

-- UPGRADE OF RATINGS

The upgrade of CSOB-SK's long-term deposit ratings to A2 from A3 and long-term issuer ratings to A3 from Baa1 reflects the upgrade of the bank's standalone BCA and Adjusted BCA. The upgrade of the Adjusted BCA to baa1 is based on the rating agency's unchanged assumption of very high parental support from KBC, which continues to result in two notches of rating uplift at the higher standalone BCA of CSOB-SK. Further, the upgrade reflects unchanged results from Moody's Advanced Loss-Given-Failure (LGF) analysis, which leads to two notches of rating uplift for the bank's deposit ratings and one notch of uplift to the issuer ratings.

The upgrade of CSOB-SK's long-term CRR and its long-term CRA also follows the upgrade of the bank's Adjusted BCA and reflects an unchanged loss severity for these instrument classes as indicated by Moody's Advanced LGF analysis.

-- OUTLOOK UNCHANGED AT POSITIVE

The positive outlook on CSOB-SK's long-term deposit and issuer ratings reflects that Moody's anticipates a potentially reduced loss severity for the bank's senior creditors as indicated by Moody's Advanced LGF analysis, considering the expectation of future issuances of loss absorbing debt by CSOB-SK, compliant with the bank's MREL requirements, to its parent KBC Bank N.V., which is designated as the single point of entry in the group's resolution plans.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the long-term ratings could develop if CSOB-SK meaningfully strengthens its solvency further, or if it significantly reduces its market funding dependency, such that it results in an upgrade of the BCA. At the same time, an upgrade would likely require an upgrade of the BCA of its parent KBC to sustain the current rating uplift from affiliate support considerations.

Any additional volumes of loss-absorbing instruments being issued to KBC by CSOB-SK in order to comply with the bank's MREL targets, implying higher protection for senior creditors and a lower loss-given-failure in a resolution could lead to an additional uplift for the long-term deposit ratings and long-term issuer ratings.

CSOB-SK's ratings could experience downward pressure because of a substantial weakening of its standalone financial strength following - but not limited to - a sharp deterioration of its asset quality profile and capitalization, and a further significant increase in market funding reliance.

Downward pressure on the deposit ratings and long-term issuer ratings could also emerge in case of a reduction of the volume of deposits or subordinated instruments in the liability structure of the bank, which could imply a possible higher loss-given-failure in a resolution.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Ceskoslovenska obchodna banka (Slovakia)

..Upgrades:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating, upgraded to A1 from A2

....Long-term Bank Deposits, upgraded to A2 from A3, outlook remains Positive

....Short-term Bank Deposits, upgraded to P-1 from P-2

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, upgraded to A1(cr) from A2(cr)

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, upgraded to A3 from Baa1, outlook remains Positive

....Baseline Credit Assessment, upgraded to baa3 from ba1

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, upgraded to baa1 from baa2

..Affirmations:

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating, affirmed P-1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-1(cr)

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

