Moody's upgraded Greif's CFR to Ba1; outlook stable

New York, March 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Greif, Inc.'s ("Greif") corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba1 from Ba2 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD. The rating outlook is stable.

"The upgrade considers Greif's meaningful deleveraging to 3.0x for the twelve months to January 2022 from 4.5x in 2019," said Motoki Yanase, VP - Senior Credit Officer at Moody's.

"We also expect the company to demonstrate conservative financial policies, including managing total debt and leverage and maintaining strong liquidity, despite inherent volatility in its operation with a number of industrial end users," adds Yanase.

Moody's took the following actions:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Greif, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Greif, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to Ba1 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that Greif will continue to manage its total debt, which will help ongoing deleveraging. The company's leverage has steadily improved to 3.0x for the twelve months that ended January 2022 from the previous peak of 4.5x in the fiscal year ended in October 2019 (fiscal 2019), after the acquisition of Caraustar Industries, Inc. Further, Greif has announced its plan to complete the sale of 50% stake in its flexible packaging joint venture by the end of March 2022 for $123 million and will use the proceeds to pay down debt.

As a result, Moody's expects Greif will be able to sustain modest leverage below 3.0x over the next 12-18 months, assuming a similar level of EBITDA in fiscal 2022 to that of fiscal 2021. Even assuming close to 20% decline in EBITDA in fiscal 2022 under Moody's stress case scenario, the company would be able to sustain leverage less than 3.5x for the next 12-18 months.

Greif's CFR reflects its diversified product portfolio that covers steel, plastic and fiber packaging and containers; diversified end users in oil, chemical, food, beverage, agriculture and construction industries; and its broad geographic coverage. The rating also reflects the company's modest leverage, supported by the company's steady free cash flow (FCF) generation and ample liquidity.

At the same time, the rating also takes into consideration the company's vulnerability to the cyclicality of its end markets because it caters predominantly to industrial customers; increasing raw material costs, including for steel, resin and paper, which could suppress profit due to time-lag in cost pass-through; and the risks from foreign-exchange fluctuations originating from the company's international operations.

Greif's SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating indicates a very good liquidity profile and the expectation that the company will meet its basic obligation requirement through strong free cash flow generation and abundant availability under its $800 million revolving credit facilities. The revolver matures on 1 March 2027. Greif also maintains a $275 million domestic trade accounts receivable securitization facility maturing on 26 May 2022 and trade receivables securitization facilities in Europe (€100 million) maturing on 26 April 2022.

The secured credit facilities have maximum leverage and minimum interest coverage covenants. As of 31 January 2022, the leverage covenant was 4.0x, allowing a step-up to 4.5x for four quarters after an acquisition. Interest coverage covenant, measured by EBITDA/interest expense, is 3.0x. Greif has a sufficient headroom under these covenants.

The credit facilities are not secured by Greif's timberland holdings (about 175,000 acres as of 31 January 2022), so the company has a meaningful source of alternate liquidity (around $300-325 million of estimated market value).

Greif has an all secured debt capital structure after it redeemed $500 million senior unsecured notes on 1 March 2022 with proceeds from refinanced credit facilities. The credit facilities were extended for additional five years. Moody's does not rate the senior secured credit facilities but believes their credit quality is aligned with the company's CFR.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

In terms of governance considerations in the ratings, Greif is controlled by the founding family. The company's Class A common stock has no voting rights, while Class B common stock has full voting rights, which is predominantly owned by the founding family. Both are listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Concentrated ownership and voting control are potentially negative influence on corporate performance and credit outcomes. However, such potential risk is mitigated by the company's conservative financial policy.

Moody's has also changed the assessment of Organizational Structure, a part of the governance score, to 2 from 3, to reflect conservative financial policy under the control of the family, including not having any related-party transactions, and having good disclosures and an independent audit committee. The overall governance issuer profile remains G-3 (moderately negative), reflecting the concentrated ownership and control by the family.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Greif will be able to transfer high raw material costs onto end prices in a timely manner, generate sufficient free cash flow to manage debt levels and maintain moderate leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if the company increases financial flexibility by having an unsecured debt capital structure, maintains moderate leverage and commits to a financial policy that balances interest of creditors and shareholders while keeping ample liquidity. Specifically, the ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 3.0x and FCF/debt is sustained above 12%.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if there is deterioration in credit metrics, the competitive, liquidity or operating environment. Specifically, the rating could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA remains over 4.0x, EBITDA/interest declines below 5.5x or FCF/debt falls below 8%.

Headquartered in Delaware, Ohio, Greif, Inc. is one of the leading global industrial packaging products and services companies with a diverse product portfolio that includes steel, plastic, fiber, and corrugated and multi-wall containers for a wide range of industries. The company generated around $5.5 billion of revenue for fiscal 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287890. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

