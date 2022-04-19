Moody's upgraded Mauser's CFR to B3 from Caa1; outlook stable

New York, April 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Mauser Packaging Solutions Holding Company's ("Mauser") corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from Caa1 and its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from Caa1-PD. Moody's also upgraded the ratings on the company's senior secured term loan and senior secured notes due 2024 to B2 from B3 and its senior unsecured notes due 2025 to Caa2 from Caa3. The rating outlook is stable.

"The upgrade considers recovery in Mauser's profit, reflecting progress in cost pass-throughs and volume recovery in its key business segments," said Motoki Yanase, VP - Senior Credit Officer at Moody's.

"As a result, leverage improved to 7.6x for 2021 from 10.1x in 2020, which we expect to improve below 7.0x within the next 12-18 months," added Yanase.

Moody's took the following actions:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Mauser Packaging Solutions Holding Company

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture , Upgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Mauser Packaging Solutions Holding Company

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mauser's sales increased by close to 30% to $4.7 billion in 2021, supported by cost pass-throughs and higher volume in its North American Large Packaging and International Packaging segments. A corresponding increase in EBITDA supported leverage improvement in 2021. Moody's expects Mauser will manage to increase its sales and profit for the next 12-18 months, as industrial customers' demand gradually increase, and achieve leverage below 7.0x in 2022, under the base case scenario. Negative impact from Russia-Ukraine military conflict may slow profit improvement and deleveraging, but Moody's still expects Mauser will be able to achieve below 7.0x leverage around the end of 2023 after incorporating some downside. Ongoing efforts to improve operating efficiencies and cut costs will also help secure profit, partly offsetting higher labor, freight and energy costs.

Mauser's CFR reflects the company's credit strengths, including its competitive position and leading share in the relatively consolidated US paints and coatings market. The company has long-standing relationships with customers, including many blue-chip names, which provides some revenue stability. Mauser also caters to more stable end markets, including food and consumer products, which accounted for around 16% of sales in 2021. Mauser has greater scale and breadth of product line than many competitors, and the high shipping costs for many products the company sells create a barrier against imports.

These credit strengths are counterbalanced with the company's credit weakness, including high leverage and most of its sales originating from customers in industrial end markets (chemicals, paints and coatings, and petrochemicals), which tend to have more cyclical demand relative to that of food and household consumer goods. The company has a leading position in paint cans and plastic/steel pails, but it also operates in more competitive and fragmented market for bulk shipping packaging products.

Moody's expects Mauser to have good liquidity over the next 12-18 months, supported by its cash on hand as of December 2021, $204 million availability asset-based revolver expiring in September 2024 and projected FCF generation. The asset-based revolver is subject to borrowing base limitations and includes a $40 million limit for letters of credit.

As an additional measures to secure short-term liquidity, Mauser also maintains factoring facility with a financial institution, which allows the company to sell qualifying trade receivable invoices and obtain short-term financing. During 2021, cash receipts on sold trade receivable amounted to about $1.1 billion. The factoring facility expires in November 2023 unless extended.

The only financial covenant is a springing covenant with the ABL revolver of 1.0x fixed-charge coverage ratio if availability is less than the greater of (a) 10% of the lesser of the commitment and the borrowing base and (b) $20 million. Moody's expects the projected buffer under the financial covenant to remain sufficient over the next 12 months.

Amortization on the term loan is 1.0% annually. Mauser's nearest long-term debt maturity is the senior secured term loan that matures on April 3, 2024. Mauser's non-US subsidiaries are excluded from the guarantor group, which could provide some alternative liquidity, if monetized. The company generated about 30% of revenue from non-US operations in 2021.

The senior secured term loan and senior secured notes due April 2024 at Mauser Packaging Solutions Holding Company are rated B2, one notch above the B3 CFR. The one-notch difference reflects these facilities' senior position in the capital structure relative to the unsecured notes, and collateral and guarantees that represent the majority of the group's assets and EBITDA.

The term loan and secured notes are pari passu and guaranteed by Mauser Packaging Solutions Intermediate Company, Inc., the direct parent of the issuer, and each of the issuer's existing and future direct and indirect wholly owned domestic subsidiaries are subject to certain exceptions.

The term loan and secured notes are secured by first priority security interest on substantially all of fixed assets of Mauser Packaging Solutions Holding Company, Inc. and its subsidiaries, and a second priority lien on all current assets of these entities, which are securing the $275 million ABL revolving credit facility (unrated).

The term loan has no financial covenants but there is an excess cash flow sweep. The secured notes do not have financial covenant or excess cash flow sweep. In 2021, the guarantors accounted for about 70% of consolidated revenue.

The Caa2 rating on the senior unsecured notes due April 2025, issued by Mauser Packaging Solutions Holding Company, reflects subordination to the substantial amount of secured debt. The notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the same domestic guarantors as the secured facilities.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Mauser will continue to improve high leverage and restore positive free cash flow over the next 12-18 months, supported by its ongoing effort to increase operating efficiencies and sales and recovering demand from industrial customers.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Mauser sustainably improves its credit metrics and liquidity with an improvement in the cyclical end markets the company serves and without debt-financed acquisitions or dividends. Specifically, the ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 6.0x, EBITDA/interest expense is above 3.0x and FCF/debt is above 4% through various phase of the economic cycle.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the company fails to improve its credit metrics and FCF. Additionally, any material decline in the end markets Mauser serves could drive a rating downgrade. Specifically, the ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA increases above 7.0x, EBITDA/interest expense falls below 2.0x or FCF turns negative or liquidity deteriorates.

Headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, Mauser Packaging Solutions Intermediate Company, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributer of rigid metal, plastic and fiber containers primarily to manufacturers of industrial and consumer products for use as packaging. The company is the reporting entity for the group and the parent of Mauser Packaging Solutions Holding Company, the borrower/issuer of the group's debt. The company generated about $4.7 billion in revenue in 2021. The company has been owned by Stone Canyon Holding Industries Holding, Inc. since 2016 and does not publicly disclose financial information.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287890. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Motoki Yanase

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Gretchen French

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

