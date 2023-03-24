Moody's upgrades $121.7 Million of US RMBS issued from 2005 to 2006

New York, March 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded the ratings of $121.7 million of bonds from five US residential mortgage-backed transactions (RMBS), backed by subprime mortgages issued by multiple issuers.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL475176 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer. This link also contains the associated underlying collateral losses.

Complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: ACE Securities Corp. Home Equity Loan Trust, Series 2006-OP1

Cl. A-1A, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Jun 1, 2022 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Cl. A-2D, Upgraded to Baa3 (sf); previously on Aug 8, 2019 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Issuer: New Century Home Equity Loan Trust 2006-1

Cl. A-1, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Jun 1, 2022 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Issuer: Structured Asset Investment Loan Trust 2005-5

Cl. M4, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Jun 1, 2022 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Issuer: Structured Asset Securities Corp Trust 2005-WF1

Cl. M2, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Jun 1, 2022 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

Cl. M3, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Jun 1, 2022 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. M4, Upgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Jun 1, 2022 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)

Cl. M5, Upgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Jun 1, 2022 Upgraded to B3 (sf)

Cl. M6, Upgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Jun 1, 2022 Upgraded to Caa3 (sf)

Cl. M7, Upgraded to Ca (sf); previously on Apr 12, 2010 Downgraded to C (sf)

Cl. M8, Upgraded to Ca (sf); previously on Apr 12, 2010 Downgraded to C (sf)

Issuer: Structured Asset Securities Corp Trust 2005-WF2

Cl. M2, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 1, 2022 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

Cl. M3, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Jun 1, 2022 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

Cl. M4, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Jun 1, 2022 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. M5, Upgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Jun 1, 2022 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)

Cl. M6, Upgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Jun 1, 2022 Upgraded to Caa2 (sf)

Cl. M7, Upgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Jun 1, 2022 Upgraded to Ca (sf)

Cl. M8, Upgraded to Ca (sf); previously on Mar 20, 2009 Downgraded to C (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating actions reflect the recent performance as well as Moody's updated loss expectations on the underlying pools. The rating upgrades are a result of the improving performance of the related pools, and/or an increase in credit enhancement available to the bonds.

Principal Methodology

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "US RMBS Surveillance Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390485. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

In addition, Moody's publishes a weekly summary of structured finance credit ratings and methodologies, available to all registered users of our website, www.moodys.com/SFQuickCheck.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings of the subordinate bonds up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above Moody's expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

Finally, performance of RMBS continues to remain highly dependent on servicer procedures. Any change resulting from servicing transfers or other policy or regulatory change can impact the performance of these transactions. In addition, improvements in reporting formats and data availability across deals and trustees may provide better insight into certain performance metrics such as the level of collateral modifications.

For more information please see https://ratings.moodys.com.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL475176 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Endorsement

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Moody's attempted but was not able to disclose the draft rating action press release to Structured Asset Securities Corp Trust 2005-WF1, Structured Asset Securities Corp Trust 2005-WF2, Structured Asset Investment Loan Trust 2005-5 and New Century Home Equity Loan Trust 2006-1 or their designated agent(s). The rating action press release for these rated entities was issued with no amendment. The ratings for the remaining rated entity has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Xinyuan Cao

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jinwen Chen

VP - Sr Credit Officer/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

