Moody's upgrades 131 classes of credit risk transfer (CRT) RMBS issued by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac

New York, December 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded the ratings of 131 classes of credit risk transfer (CRT) RMBS. They are issued by the Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae to share the credit risk on a reference pool of mortgages with the capital markets.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL460446 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer. This link also contains the associated underlying collateral losses.

Issuer: Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2016-C01

Cl. 1M-2, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Nov 14, 2018 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. 1M-2B, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. 2M-2, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

Cl. 2M-2B, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

Issuer: Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2016-C02

Cl. 1M-2, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. 1M-2B, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Issuer: Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2017-C03

Cl. 1A-I1*, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

Cl. 1A-I2*, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

Cl. 1A-I3*, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

Cl. 1A-I4*, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

Cl. 1B-I1*, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. 1B-I2*, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. 1B-I3*, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. 1B-I4*, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. 1E-A1, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

Cl. 1E-A2, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

Cl. 1E-A3, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

Cl. 1E-A4, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

Cl. 1E-B1, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. 1E-B2, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. 1E-B3, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. 1E-B4, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. 1E-D1, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. 1E-D2, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. 1E-D3, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. 1E-D4, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. 1E-D5, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. 1-X1*, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. 1-X2*, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. 1-X3*, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. 1-X4*, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. 1M-2A, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

Cl. 1M-2, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. 1M-2B, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Issuer: Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2017-C05

CL. 1A-I1*, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

CL. 1A-I2*, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

CL. 1A-I3*, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

CL. 1A-I4*, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

CL. 1B-I1*, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

CL. 1B-I2*, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

CL. 1B-I3*, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

CL. 1B-I4*, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

CL. 1E-A1, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

CL. 1E-A2, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

CL. 1E-A3, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

CL. 1E-A4, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

CL. 1E-B1, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

CL. 1E-B2, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

CL. 1E-B3, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

CL. 1E-B4, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

CL. 1E-D1, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

CL. 1E-D2, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

CL. 1E-D3, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

CL. 1E-D4, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

CL. 1E-D5, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. 1M-2, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. 1M-2A, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

Cl. 1M-2B, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

CL. 1-X1*, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

CL. 1-X2*, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

CL. 1-X3*, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

CL. 1-X4*, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Issuer: Freddie Mac STACR REMIC 2020-HQA3

Cl. M-2, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Mar 22, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. M-2I*, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Mar 22, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. M-2B, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Mar 22, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. M-2BI*, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Mar 22, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. M-2BR, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Mar 22, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. M-2BS, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Mar 22, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. M-2BT, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Mar 22, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. M-2BU, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Mar 22, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. M-2R, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Mar 22, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. M-2RB, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Mar 22, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. M-2S, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Mar 22, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. M-2SB, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Mar 22, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. M-2T, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Mar 22, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. M-2TB, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Mar 22, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. M-2UB, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Mar 22, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. M-2U, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Mar 22, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Issuer: Freddie Mac STACR REMIC TRUST 2021-HQA1

Cl. M-1, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Feb 23, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf)

Issuer: STACR 2016-HQA2

Cl. M-3, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

Cl. M-3A, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Cl. M-3AF, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Cl. M-3AI*, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Cl. M-3B, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Issuer: STACR 2017-HQA1

Cl. M-2, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. M-2A, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Cl. M-2AI*, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Cl. M-2I*, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. M-2R, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. M-2AR, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Cl. M-2S, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. M-2AS, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Cl. M-2AT, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Cl. M-2T, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. M-2AU, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Cl. M-2U, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Issuer: Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR) Debt Notes, Series 2015-DNA1

Cl. MA, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

Cl. M-3, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

Cl. M-3F, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

Cl. M-3I*, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

Issuer: Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR) Debt Notes, Series 2015-DNA2

Cl. M-3, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)

Cl. M-3F, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)

Cl. MA, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 13, 2019 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)

Cl. M-3I*, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)

Issuer: Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR) Debt Notes, Series 2016-DNA1

Cl. MA, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

Cl. M-3, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

Cl. M-3F, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

Cl. M-3I*, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

Issuer: Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR) Debt Notes, Series 2016-DNA2

Cl. M-3, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. M-3A, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Cl. M-3AI*, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Cl. M-3AF, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Cl. M-3B, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Issuer: Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR) Debt Notes, Series 2017-HQA3

Cl. M-2, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. M-2A, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Cl. M-2AI*, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Cl. M-2AT, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Cl. M-2AU, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Cl. M-2AR, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Cl. M-2AS, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Cl. M-2B, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. M-2I*, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. M-2BI*, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. M-2BR, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. M-2BS, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. M-2BT, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. M-2BU, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. M-2R, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. M-2S, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. M-2T, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. M-2U, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

*Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating upgrades reflect the increased levels of credit enhancement available to the bonds, the recent performance, and Moody's updated loss expectations on the underlying pool. In these transactions, high prepayment rates averaging 25%-45% over the last six months, driven by the low interest rate environment, have benefited the bonds by increasing the paydown and building credit enhancement.

In our analysis we considered the additional risk posed by borrowers enrolled in payment relief programs. We increased our MILAN model-derived median expected losses by 15% and our Aaa losses by 5% to reflect the performance deterioration resulting from a slowdown in US economic activity due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

For transactions where more than 4% of the loans in pool have been enrolled in payment relief programs for more than 3 months, we further increased the expected loss to account for the rising risk of potential deferral losses to the subordinate bonds. We also considered higher adjustments for transactions where more than 10% of the pool is either currently enrolled or was previously enrolled in a payment relief program. Specifically, we account for the marginally increased probability of default for borrowers that have either been enrolled in a payment relief program for more than 3 months or have already received a loan modification, including a deferral, since the start of the pandemic.

We reduced the adjustment to pool losses in instances where the collateral has demonstrated strong performance since the start of the pandemic. For transactions where (1) the current proportion of loans enrolled in payment relief programs is lower than 2.5%, and (2) the proportion of loans that are cash flowing today but were previously enrolled in a payment relief program since the start of the pandemic is lower than 5%, we increase the median expected loss by 10% and our Aaa loss by 2.5%. The reduced adjustment reflects the assumption that pools with a higher proportion of borrowers that continued to make payments throughout the pandemic are likely to have lower default rates as COVID-19 continues to decline.

We estimated the proportion of loans granted payment relief in a pool based on a review of loan level cashflows. In our analysis, we considered a loan to be enrolled in a payment relief program if (1) the loan was not liquidated but took a loss in the reporting period (to account for loans with monthly deferrals that were reported as current), or (2) the actual balance of the loan increased in the reporting period, or (3) the actual balance of the loan remained unchanged in the last and current reporting period, excluding interest-only loans and pay ahead loans. Based on our analysis, the proportion of borrowers that are enrolled in payment relief plans in the underlying pool ranged between 0%-8% over the last six months.

In response to the COVID-19-spurred economic shock, the GSEs have enacted temporary policies that allow servicers to offer payment forbearance to borrowers impacted by COVID-19. The GSEs report these loans that are granted forbearance as delinquent for purposes of CRT transactions despite suspension of reporting borrowers to the credit bureaus. The losses are allocated based on actual losses incurred upon liquidation of defaulted mortgage loans in the reference pool (i.e., "actual loss" transaction) and these losses are allocated to bondholders, reverse sequentially.

Our updated loss expectations on the pools incorporate, amongst other factors, our assessment of the due diligence findings of the third-party reviews received at the time of issuance.

Today's action reflects the coronavirus pandemic's residual impact on the ongoing performance of residential mortgage loans as the US economy continues on the path toward normalization. Economic activity will continue to strengthen in 2021 because of several factors, including the rollout of vaccines, growing household consumption and an accommodative central bank policy. However, specific sectors and individual businesses will remain weakened by extended pandemic related restrictions.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Principal Methodologies

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271478. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271478 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on www.moodys.com

In addition, Moody's publishes a weekly summary of structured finance credit ratings and methodologies, available to all registered users of our website, www.moodys.com/SFQuickCheck.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings of the subordinate bonds up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above Moody's expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

Finally, performance of RMBS continues to remain highly dependent on servicer procedures. Any change resulting from servicing transfers or other policy or regulatory change can impact the performance of these transactions. In addition, improvements in reporting formats and data availability across deals and trustees may provide better insight into certain performance metrics such as the level of collateral modifications.

An IO bond may be upgraded or downgraded, within the constraints and provisions of the IO methodology, based on lower or higher realized and expected loss due to an overall improvement or decline in the credit quality of the reference bonds.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL460446 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Disclosure to Rated Entity

• Endorsement

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Yang Yang

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Masako Oshima

Senior Vice President

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

