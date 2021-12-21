Moody's upgrades 131 classes of credit risk transfer (CRT) RMBS issued by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac

New York, December 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded
the ratings of 131 classes of credit risk transfer (CRT) RMBS.
They are issued by the Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae to share the credit
risk on a reference pool of mortgages with the capital markets.
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL460446
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
This link also contains the associated underlying collateral losses.
Issuer: Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2016-C01
Cl. 1M-2, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on
Nov 14, 2018 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Cl. 1M-2B, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on
Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Cl. 2M-2, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on
Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to A3 (sf)
Cl. 2M-2B, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on
Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to A3 (sf)
Issuer: Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2016-C02
Cl. 1M-2, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on
Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Cl. 1M-2B, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on
Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Issuer: Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2017-C03
Cl. 1A-I1*, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously
on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)
Cl. 1A-I2*, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously
on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)
Cl. 1A-I3*, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously
on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)
Cl. 1A-I4*, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously
on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)
Cl. 1B-I1*, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously
on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Cl. 1B-I2*, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously
on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Cl. 1B-I3*, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously
on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Cl. 1B-I4*, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously
on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Cl. 1E-A1, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on
Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)
Cl. 1E-A2, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on
Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)
Cl. 1E-A3, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on
Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)
Cl. 1E-A4, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on
Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)
Cl. 1E-B1, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on
Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Cl. 1E-B2, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on
Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Cl. 1E-B3, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on
Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Cl. 1E-B4, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on
Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Cl. 1E-D1, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on
Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Cl. 1E-D2, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on
Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Cl. 1E-D3, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on
Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Cl. 1E-D4, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on
Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Cl. 1E-D5, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on
Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Cl. 1-X1*, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously
on Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Cl. 1-X2*, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously
on Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Cl. 1-X3*, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously
on Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Cl. 1-X4*, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously
on Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Cl. 1M-2A, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on
Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)
Cl. 1M-2, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on
Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Cl. 1M-2B, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on
Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Issuer: Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2017-C05
CL. 1A-I1*, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously
on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)
CL. 1A-I2*, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously
on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)
CL. 1A-I3*, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously
on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)
CL. 1A-I4*, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously
on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)
CL. 1B-I1*, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously
on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
CL. 1B-I2*, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously
on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
CL. 1B-I3*, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously
on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
CL. 1B-I4*, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously
on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
CL. 1E-A1, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on
Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)
CL. 1E-A2, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on
Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)
CL. 1E-A3, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on
Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)
CL. 1E-A4, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on
Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)
CL. 1E-B1, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on
Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
CL. 1E-B2, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on
Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
CL. 1E-B3, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on
Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
CL. 1E-B4, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on
Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
CL. 1E-D1, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on
Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
CL. 1E-D2, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on
Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
CL. 1E-D3, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on
Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
CL. 1E-D4, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on
Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
CL. 1E-D5, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on
Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Cl. 1M-2, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on
Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Cl. 1M-2A, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on
Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)
Cl. 1M-2B, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on
Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
CL. 1-X1*, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously
on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
CL. 1-X2*, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously
on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
CL. 1-X3*, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously
on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
CL. 1-X4*, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously
on Feb 18, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Issuer: Freddie Mac STACR REMIC 2020-HQA3
Cl. M-2, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Mar
22, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Cl. M-2I*, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously
on Mar 22, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Cl. M-2B, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on
Mar 22, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Cl. M-2BI*, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously
on Mar 22, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Cl. M-2BR, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on
Mar 22, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Cl. M-2BS, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on
Mar 22, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Cl. M-2BT, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on
Mar 22, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Cl. M-2BU, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on
Mar 22, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Cl. M-2R, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on
Mar 22, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Cl. M-2RB, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on
Mar 22, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Cl. M-2S, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on
Mar 22, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Cl. M-2SB, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on
Mar 22, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Cl. M-2T, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on
Mar 22, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Cl. M-2TB, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on
Mar 22, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Cl. M-2UB, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on
Mar 22, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Cl. M-2U, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on
Mar 22, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Issuer: Freddie Mac STACR REMIC TRUST 2021-HQA1
Cl. M-1, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Feb
23, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf)
Issuer: STACR 2016-HQA2
Cl. M-3, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Oct
30, 2019 Upgraded to A3 (sf)
Cl. M-3A, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on
Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Cl. M-3AF, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on
Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Cl. M-3AI*, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously
on Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Cl. M-3B, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on
Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Issuer: STACR 2017-HQA1
Cl. M-2, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Feb
19, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Cl. M-2A, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on
Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Cl. M-2AI*, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously
on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Cl. M-2I*, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously
on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Cl. M-2R, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on
Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Cl. M-2AR, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on
Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Cl. M-2S, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on
Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Cl. M-2AS, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on
Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Cl. M-2AT, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on
Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Cl. M-2T, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on
Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Cl. M-2AU, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on
Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Cl. M-2U, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on
Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Issuer: Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR) Debt Notes,
Series 2015-DNA1
Cl. MA, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 30,
2019 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)
Cl. M-3, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on
Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)
Cl. M-3F, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on
Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)
Cl. M-3I*, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously
on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)
Issuer: Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR) Debt Notes,
Series 2015-DNA2
Cl. M-3, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on
Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)
Cl. M-3F, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on
Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)
Cl. MA, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 13,
2019 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)
Cl. M-3I*, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously
on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)
Issuer: Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR) Debt Notes,
Series 2016-DNA1
Cl. MA, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Oct 30,
2019 Upgraded to A3 (sf)
Cl. M-3, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on
Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)
Cl. M-3F, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on
Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)
Cl. M-3I*, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously
on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)
Issuer: Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR) Debt Notes,
Series 2016-DNA2
Cl. M-3, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Oct
30, 2019 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Cl. M-3A, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on
Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Cl. M-3AI*, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously
on Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Cl. M-3AF, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on
Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Cl. M-3B, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on
Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Issuer: Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR) Debt Notes,
Series 2017-HQA3
Cl. M-2, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Feb
19, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Cl. M-2A, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on
Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Cl. M-2AI*, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously
on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Cl. M-2AT, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on
Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Cl. M-2AU, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on
Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Cl. M-2AR, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on
Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Cl. M-2AS, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on
Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Cl. M-2B, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on
Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Cl. M-2I*, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously
on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Cl. M-2BI*, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously
on Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Cl. M-2BR, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on
Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Cl. M-2BS, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on
Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Cl. M-2BT, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on
Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Cl. M-2BU, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on
Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Cl. M-2R, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on
Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Cl. M-2S, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on
Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Cl. M-2T, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on
Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Cl. M-2U, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on
Feb 19, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
*Reflects Interest-Only Classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating upgrades reflect the increased levels of credit enhancement
available to the bonds, the recent performance, and Moody's
updated loss expectations on the underlying pool. In these transactions,
high prepayment rates averaging 25%-45% over the
last six months, driven by the low interest rate environment,
have benefited the bonds by increasing the paydown and building credit
enhancement.
In our analysis we considered the additional risk posed by borrowers enrolled
in payment relief programs. We increased our MILAN model-derived
median expected losses by 15% and our Aaa losses by 5% to
reflect the performance deterioration resulting from a slowdown in US
economic activity due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
For transactions where more than 4% of the loans in pool have been
enrolled in payment relief programs for more than 3 months, we further
increased the expected loss to account for the rising risk of potential
deferral losses to the subordinate bonds. We also considered higher
adjustments for transactions where more than 10% of the pool is
either currently enrolled or was previously enrolled in a payment relief
program. Specifically, we account for the marginally increased
probability of default for borrowers that have either been enrolled in
a payment relief program for more than 3 months or have already received
a loan modification, including a deferral, since the start
of the pandemic.
We reduced the adjustment to pool losses in instances where the collateral
has demonstrated strong performance since the start of the pandemic.
For transactions where (1) the current proportion of loans enrolled in
payment relief programs is lower than 2.5%, and (2)
the proportion of loans that are cash flowing today but were previously
enrolled in a payment relief program since the start of the pandemic is
lower than 5%, we increase the median expected loss by 10%
and our Aaa loss by 2.5%. The reduced adjustment
reflects the assumption that pools with a higher proportion of borrowers
that continued to make payments throughout the pandemic are likely to
have lower default rates as COVID-19 continues to decline.
We estimated the proportion of loans granted payment relief in a pool
based on a review of loan level cashflows. In our analysis,
we considered a loan to be enrolled in a payment relief program if (1)
the loan was not liquidated but took a loss in the reporting period (to
account for loans with monthly deferrals that were reported as current),
or (2) the actual balance of the loan increased in the reporting period,
or (3) the actual balance of the loan remained unchanged in the last and
current reporting period, excluding interest-only loans and
pay ahead loans. Based on our analysis, the proportion of
borrowers that are enrolled in payment relief plans in the underlying
pool ranged between 0%-8% over the last six months.
In response to the COVID-19-spurred economic shock,
the GSEs have enacted temporary policies that allow servicers to offer
payment forbearance to borrowers impacted by COVID-19. The
GSEs report these loans that are granted forbearance as delinquent for
purposes of CRT transactions despite suspension of reporting borrowers
to the credit bureaus. The losses are allocated based on actual
losses incurred upon liquidation of defaulted mortgage loans in the reference
pool (i.e., "actual loss" transaction) and these losses
are allocated to bondholders, reverse sequentially.
Our updated loss expectations on the pools incorporate, amongst
other factors, our assessment of the due diligence findings of the
third-party reviews received at the time of issuance.
Today's action reflects the coronavirus pandemic's residual
impact on the ongoing performance of residential mortgage loans as the
US economy continues on the path toward normalization. Economic
activity will continue to strengthen in 2021 because of several factors,
including the rollout of vaccines, growing household consumption
and an accommodative central bank policy. However, specific
sectors and individual businesses will remain weakened by extended pandemic
related restrictions.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Principal Methodologies
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework"
published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271478.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's
Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in August
2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271478
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's
requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the
methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the
revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently
expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will
be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies
page on www.moodys.com
In addition, Moody's publishes a weekly summary of structured finance
credit ratings and methodologies, available to all registered users
of our website, www.moodys.com/SFQuickCheck.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
of the subordinate bonds up. Losses could decline from Moody's
original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults
or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's
promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly
on the US macro economy and housing market.
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Losses could rise above Moody's expectations as a result of a higher number
of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property
securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance
also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
Finally, performance of RMBS continues to remain highly dependent
on servicer procedures. Any change resulting from servicing transfers
or other policy or regulatory change can impact the performance of these
transactions. In addition, improvements in reporting formats
and data availability across deals and trustees may provide better insight
into certain performance metrics such as the level of collateral modifications.
An IO bond may be upgraded or downgraded, within the constraints
and provisions of the IO methodology, based on lower or higher realized
and expected loss due to an overall improvement or decline in the credit
quality of the reference bonds.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit
ratings. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings
includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings.
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL460446
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit
ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:
• Rating Solicitation
• Issuer Participation
• Participation: Access to Management
• Participation: Access to Internal Documents
• Disclosure to Rated Entity
• Endorsement
• Lead Analyst
• Releasing Office
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Yang Yang
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Masako Oshima
Senior Vice President
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
