Moody's upgrades 14 classes of notes issued by 9 EMEA auto loan securitizations

Milan, November 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the ratings of 14 classes of notes in 9 EMEA auto loan securitizations. The rating actions are primarily driven by the adoption of the updated methodology "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published on 3/11/2022 and also reflect increased levels of credit enhancement for the affected notes and current performance.

Moody's affirmed the rating of 11 classes of notes that had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain their current rating.

For additional information on the methodology update, please refer to the related announcement published on 3 November 2022: https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/395037.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL470814 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

• Key Rationale for Action

• Constraining factors on the ratings

The rating actions are primarily driven by the adoption of the updated methodology "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published on 3/11/2022 with regards to our approach on balloon loans and also reflect updated credit enhancement and performance information.

The adoption of the new methodology resulted in a decrease of default probability and expected losses for the affected transactions.

Revision of Key Collateral Assumptions

As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its portfolio expected loss assumptions reflecting the collateral performance to date as well as the adoption of the updated methodology "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published on 3/11/2022.

Total delinquencies of deals subject to today's action have been stable in the past year, with 90 days plus arrears currently standing, on average, at 0.09% of current pool balance. Cumulative defaults currently stand, on average, at 0.15% of original pool balance up from 0.09% a year earlier.

All transactions affected by today's rating action are originated by captive finance companies. The balloon loans as a percentage of portfolio volume for all transactions is, on average, 58.4%, with a minimum of 6.7% and a maximum of 88.3%.

For transactions for which a portfolio default probability is assumed, Moody's decreased the portfolio default assumption to, on average, 2.08% as a percentage of current pool balance from 3.51% due to the adoption of the updated methodology "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published on 3/11/2022. Further, for transactions for which a portfolio expected loss is assumed, Moody's decreased the pool expected loss assumption to, on average, 1.22% as a percentage of current pool balance from 1.93% due to the adoption of the updated methodology "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published on 3/11/2022. Recovery rate assumptions when relevant and portfolio credit enhancement were kept unchanged.

Increase in Available Credit Enhancement

Sequential amortization and non-amortising reserve funds in some of the transactions have led to the increase in the credit enhancement available. Further, for revolving deals we have also taken into account the remaining replenishment period and deal structural features.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected, (2) an increase in available credit enhancement and (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include (1) an increase in sovereign risk, (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected, (3) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement and (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL470814 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• Endorsement

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

