Moody's upgrades $154 Million of Scratch & Dent RMBS issued from 2005 to 2007

New York, June 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded the ratings of 19 bonds from 13 US residential mortgage backed transactions (RMBS), backed by scratch and dent mortgages issued by multiple issuers.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL466954 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer. This link also contains the associated underlying collateral losses.

Complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities Trust 2007-1

Cl. A-3, Upgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Aug 30, 2021 Upgraded to B2 (sf)

Issuer: Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2007-SHL1

Cl. A, Upgraded to Baa3 (sf); previously on Aug 30, 2021 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)

Issuer: GSAMP Trust 2006-SD2

Cl. A-3, Upgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Feb 20, 2018 Upgraded to B1 (sf)

Issuer: RAAC Series 2005-RP1 Trust

Cl. M-4, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Aug 30, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

Issuer: RAAC Series 2005-SP2 Trust

Cl. M-I-3, Upgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Jan 13, 2020 Upgraded to B1 (sf)

Cl. M-I-4, Upgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Nov 21, 2017 Upgraded to Caa2 (sf)

Issuer: RAAC Series 2005-SP3 Trust

Cl. M-2, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Aug 30, 2021 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

Cl. M-3, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Aug 30, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. M-4, Upgraded to Baa3 (sf); previously on Aug 30, 2021 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Issuer: RAAC Series 2006-RP4 Trust

Cl. M-1, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Oct 19, 2018 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Issuer: RAAC Series 2006-SP1 Trust

Cl. M-1, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Mar 17, 2017 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Issuer: RAAC Series 2006-SP3 Trust

Cl. M-2, Upgraded to B2 (sf); previously on Jul 18, 2019 Upgraded to Caa1 (sf)

Issuer: RAAC Series 2006-SP4 Trust

Cl. M-2, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Oct 16, 2018 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

Issuer: RAAC Series 2007-SP2 Trust

Cl. A-3, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Jul 18, 2019 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Issuer: Structured Asset Securities Corp Trust 2007-TC1

Cl. M-1, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Dec 24, 2018 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Cl. M-2, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Dec 24, 2018 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. M-3, Upgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Dec 24, 2018 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Issuer: Terwin Mortgage Trust 2007-QHL1

Cl. A-1, Upgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Feb 20, 2018 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Cl. G, Upgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Feb 20, 2018 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating upgrades reflect the increase in credit enhancement (CE) available to these bonds and also the recent performance as well as Moody's updated loss expectations on the underlying pools. The CE of the bonds in today's rating action have increased by around 9% over the last 12 months, primarily due to excess spread and the paydown on the bonds.

Principal Methodologies

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "US RMBS Surveillance Methodology" published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67833. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

In addition, Moody's publishes a weekly summary of structured finance credit ratings and methodologies, available to all registered users of our website, www.moodys.com/SFQuickCheck.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings of the subordinate bonds up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above Moody's expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

Finally, performance of RMBS continues to remain highly dependent on servicer procedures. Any change resulting from servicing transfers or other policy or regulatory change can impact the performance of these transactions. In addition, improvements in reporting formats and data availability across deals and trustees may provide better insight into certain performance metrics such as the level of collateral modifications.

For more information please see www.moodys.com.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL466954 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Endorsement

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Moody's attempted but was not able to disclose the draft rating action press release to RAAC Series 2005-RP1 Trust, RAAC Series 2005-SP2 Trust, RAAC Series 2005-SP3 Trust, RAAC Series 2006-SP1 Trust, RAAC Series 2006-SP3 Trust, RAAC Series 2006-RP4 Trust, RAAC Series 2006-SP4 Trust, Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities Trust 2007-1, Structured Asset Securities Corp Trust 2007-TC1, RAAC Series 2007-SP2 Trust and Terwin Mortgage Trust 2007-QHL1 or their designated agent(s). The rating action press release for these rated entities was issued with no amendment. The ratings for the remaining rated entities have been disclosed to the rated entities or their designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ilana Fried

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Joseph DiMiceli

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

