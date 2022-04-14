Moody's upgrades 18 DASNY school district pools; affirms 10 DASNY school district pools

New York, April 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded to Aa3 from A1 on 18 School District Revenue Bond Financing Program pools issued by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York. Additionally, Moody's has affirmed 10 pools at their existing rating levels. The positive outlook has been removed. The stable outlook on Series 2012B, 2013D, 2014B, 2015A, 2015E, 2016B, 2017D, 2018B, 2020B, and 2021B has been removed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to Aa3 reflects the recent upgrade in the State of New York's general obligation rating to Aa1. As a result of the State upgrade, the New York State Section 99-b Intercept Program rating supporting the underlying credit quality of the participant districts was upgraded to Aa3. The ratings reflect the "Weak Link Plus" approach, as outlined in the Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology, which places greater emphasis on the probability of default by the weakest participant of the pool but, in most cases, provides for modest rating lift recognizing the decreased loss given default of the transaction due to the presence of higher rated participants. We use the higher of the underlying or enhanced rating as an input for the pool rating. For issuers who don't have public underlying ratings we have assigned and maintain internal hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax ratings.

The ratings of the pools listed below were upgraded to Aa3.

2009A

2009B2009C2010A2010B2011A2011B2011G2011H2012H2016H2017B2017G2018A2018E2019A2020A2021A

The ratings of the pools listed below were affirmed at Aa3.

2012B

2013D2014B2015A2015E2016B2021B

The ratings of the pools listed below were affirmed at Aa2.

2017D

2018B2020B

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's typically does not assign outlooks to local government issuers with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Upgrade of the State's general obligation rating resulting in a upgrade of the enhanced rating

- Improved underlying credit quality of a pool's participants

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Downgrade of the State's general obligation rating resulting in a downgrade of the enhanced rating

- Weakened credit quality of the pool participants

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a pledge and assignment to the trustee of payments due under the respective school districts' agreements, including loan repayments and funds authorized by the Master Resolution. The payments to the trustee are secured by the full faith and credit of the participating school districts. In addition to its full faith and credit general obligation pledge, each school district has pledged and assigned Pledged Revenues which primarily include its annual state aid. The state aid can be diverted from the district to the trustee for debt service on its portion of its debt service.

PROFILE

The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York is a public benefit corporation of the state of New York (Aa1 stable), created for the purpose of financing and constructing a variety of public-purpose facilities for certain educational, governmental, and not-for-profit institutions.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1171420. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

