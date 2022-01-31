Moody's upgrades 21 tranches from five US RMBS transactions issued in 2021

New York, January 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded
the ratings of 21 tranches from five mortgage insurance credit risk transfer
transactions issued in 2021. These transactions were issued to
transfer to the capital markets the credit risk of private mortgage insurance
(MI) policies, issued by Arch Mortgage Insurance Company and United
Guaranty Residential Insurance Company (Bellemeade Re), Essent Guaranty,
Inc. (Radnor Re), Radian Guaranty Inc (Eagle Re), National
Mortgage Insurance Corporation (Oaktown Re), and Genworth Mortgage
Insurance Corporation (Triangle Re), the ceding insurers,
on a portfolio of residential mortgage loans.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Bellemeade Re 2021-1 Ltd.
Cl. B-1, Upgraded to B2 (sf); previously on Mar
30, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)
Cl. M-1A, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on
Mar 30, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)
Cl. M-1B, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on
Mar 30, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)
Cl. M-1C, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on
Mar 30, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Cl. M-2, Upgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on
Mar 30, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)
Issuer: Eagle Re 2021-1 Ltd.
Cl. B-1, Upgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Apr
22, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned B2 (sf)
Cl. B-2, Upgraded to B2 (sf); previously on Apr
22, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)
Cl. M-1A, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on
Apr 22, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)
Cl. M-1B, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on
Apr 22, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf)
Cl. M-1C, Upgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on
Apr 22, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Cl. M-2, Upgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on
Apr 22, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)
Cl. M-2A, Upgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on
Apr 22, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)
Cl. M-2B, Upgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on
Apr 22, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)
Cl. M-2C, Upgraded to Ba3 (sf); previously on
Apr 22, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)
Issuer: Oaktown Re VI Ltd.
Cl. M-1A, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on
Apr 27, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)
Issuer: Radnor Re 2021-1 Ltd.
Cl. M-1A, Upgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on
Jun 23, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Cl. M-1B, Upgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on
Jun 23, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Issuer: Triangle Re 2021-2 Ltd.
Cl. M-1A, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on
Apr 16, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)
Cl. M-1B, Upgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on
Apr 16, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Cl. M-1C, Upgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on
Apr 16, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)
Cl. M-2, Upgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Apr
16, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned B2 (sf)
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL461976
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
This link also contains the associated underlying collateral losses.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's upgrade actions are primarily driven by the increased levels of
credit enhancement available to the bonds and the reduction in projected
losses. Driven by the low interest rate environment, as well
as strong prepayment rates over the last few months. The three-month
average CPR for the five deals was approximately 9.2% to
21.6% with zero loss on the insured balance under the reinsurance
agreement. Strong prepayments and the sequential pay structures
have benefited the bonds by increasing the paydown speed and building
up credit enhancement.
On the closing date, the issuer and the ceding insurer entered into
a reinsurance agreement providing excess of loss reinsurance on mortgage
insurance policies issued by the ceding insurer on a portfolio of residential
mortgage loans. Proceeds from the sale of the notes were deposited
into the reinsurance trust account for the benefit of the ceding insurer
and as security for the issuer's obligations to the ceding insurer under
the reinsurance agreement. The funds in the reinsurance trust account
were also available to pay noteholders, following the termination
of the trust and payment of amounts due to the ceding insurer.
Funds in the reinsurance trust account were used to purchase eligible
investments and are subject to the terms of the reinsurance trust agreement.
Following instructions from the ceding insurer, the trustee liquidates
assets in the reinsurance trust account to (1) make principal payments
to the notes as the insurance coverage in the reference pool reduces due
to loan amortization or policy termination, and (2) reimburse the
ceding insurer whenever it pays MI claims once the bottom (not offered)
coverage levels are written off. While income earned on eligible
investments is used to pay interest on the notes, the ceding insurer
is responsible for covering any difference between the investment income
and interest accrued on the notes' coverage levels.
In our analysis we considered the additional risk posed by borrowers enrolled
in payment relief programs. We increased our MILAN model-derived
median expected losses by 7.5% and our Aaa losses by 2.5%
to reflect the performance deterioration resulting from a slowdown in
US economic activity due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This
loss increase was based on our assessment of the additional losses if
50% of such loans incur a deferral of the missed payments or a
modification to the loan terms.
Our updated loss expectation on the pool incorporates, amongst other
factors, our assessment of the representations and warranties frameworks
of the transactions, the due diligence findings of the third-party
reviews received at the time of issuance, and the strength of the
loan originations.
Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped
US economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue to reverberate
and influence the performance of residential mortgage loans. We
expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against
COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols.
Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable
and economic prospects will vary.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
- Principal Methodologies
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in August 2021
and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271478.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's
requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the
methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the
revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently
expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will
be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies
page on www.moodys.com.
In addition, Moody's publishes a weekly summary of structured finance
credit ratings and methodologies, available to all registered users
of our website, www.moodys.com/SFQuickCheck.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
of the subordinate bonds up. Losses could decline from Moody's
original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults
or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's
promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly
on the US macro economy and housing market.
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Losses could rise above Moody's expectations as a result of a higher number
of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property
securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance
also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction
governance and fraud.
For more information please see www.moodys.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit
ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's
Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available
on its website www.moodys.com. Additionally,
the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that
vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link
https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL461976
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit
ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:
• Rating Solicitation
• Issuer Participation
• Participation: Access to Management
• Participation: Access to Internal Documents
• Endorsement
• Lead Analyst
• Releasing Office
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Terrence Donohue
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Joseph DiMiceli
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653