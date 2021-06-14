Moody's upgrades 22 tranches issued by Mill City Mortgage Loan Trust

Toronto, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has upgraded the ratings
of 22 tranches from seven transactions issued by Mill City Mortgage Loan
Trust between 2015 and 2018.
The transactions are backed by seasoned performing and modified re-performing
residential mortgage loans (RPL). The collateral has multiple servicers.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Mill City Mortgage Loan Trust 2015-1
Cl. B1, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Jan 17,
2020 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)
Issuer: Mill City Mortgage Loan Trust 2016-1
Cl. B1, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Jan 17,
2020 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Issuer: Mill City Mortgage Loan Trust 2017-1
Cl. B1, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Jul 24,
2019 Upgraded to A3 (sf)
Cl. M3, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Jul 24,
2019 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)
Issuer: Mill City Mortgage Loan Trust 2017-2
Cl. B1, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Jan 17,
2020 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Cl. M3, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Jan 17,
2020 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Issuer: Mill City Mortgage Loan Trust 2017-3
Cl. A3, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on May 7,
2019 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A4, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Nov 20,
2018 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Cl. B1, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Jan 17,
2020 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Cl. M2, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on May 7,
2019 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)
Cl. M3, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Jan 17,
2020 Upgraded to A2 (sf)
Issuer: MILL CITY MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2018-3
Cl. A2, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 27,
2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A3, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Sep 27,
2018 Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)
Cl. A4, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Sep 27,
2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf)
Cl. M1, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 27,
2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)
Cl. M2, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on May 7,
2019 Upgraded to A2 (sf)
Cl. M3, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Sep 27,
2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Issuer: MILL CITY MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2018-4
Cl. A2, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 30,
2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A3, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Nov 30,
2018 Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)
Cl. A4, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Nov 30,
2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf)
Cl. M1, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 30,
2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)
Cl. M2, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Nov 30,
2018 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL448483
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
This link also contains the associated underlying collateral losses.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating upgrades reflect the increased level of credit enhancement
available to the bonds and Moody's updated loss expectations on
the underlying pools. On average, the credit enhancement
available for the impacted tranches has increased by around 4-8%
in the last 12 months, due to the sequential principal distribution
in these transactions and faster paydown with prepayment rates averaging
around 9-19% over the same period.
Our analysis considered the additional risk posed by loans that are enrolled
in payment relief programs in these transactions. We identified
these loans based on a review of loan level cashflows over the last few
months. In our analysis, we considered loans that:
(1) were not liquidated but took a loss in the reporting period (to capture
loans with monthly deferrals that were reported as current) or (2) have
actual balances that increased or were unchanged in the reporting period,
excluding interest-only loans and pay-ahead loans,
to be loans under a payment relief program. Based on our analysis,
the proportion of loans that have enrolled in payment relief plans ranged
between 7-13% as of March 2021, compared to the peak
in June 2020 of 18-24%. We assume such loans to experience
lifetime default rates that are 50% higher than default rates on
the performing loans.
In addition, for borrowers unable to make up missed payments through
a short-term repayment plan, servicers will generally defer
the forborne amount as a non-interest-bearing balance,
due at maturity of the loan as a balloon payment. Our analysis
considered the impact of six months of scheduled principal payments on
the loans enrolled in payment relief programs being passed to the trust
as a loss. The magnitude of this loss will depend on the proportion
of the borrowers in the pool subject to principal deferral and the number
of months of such deferral.
Given the lack of servicer advancing, an elevated percentage of
non-cash flowing loans related to borrowers enrolled in payment
relief programs can result in interest shortfalls, especially on
the junior bonds. However, the risk of incurring such interest
shortfalls has reduced since the proportion of non-cash flowing
loans in Mill City Mortgage Loan Trust has decreased. Furthermore,
based on transaction documents, reimbursement of missed interest
on the more senior notes has a higher priority than even scheduled interest
payments on the more subordinate notes. Based on this interest
reimbursement feature, along with declining levels of borrowers
enrolled in payment relief plans, we expect any such interest shortfalls
incurred to be temporary and fully reimbursed over the subsequent months.
None of the tranches in today's rating action have any interest
shortfalls outstanding currently.
Our updated loss expectations on the pools incorporate, amongst
other factors, our assessment of the representations and warranties
frameworks of the transactions, the due diligence findings of the
third-party reviews received at the time of issuance, and
the strength of the transaction's originators and servicers.
The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on economic activity.
Although global economies have shown a remarkable degree of resilience
to date and are returning to growth, the uneven effects on individual
businesses, sectors and regions will continue throughout 2021 and
will endure as a challenge to the world's economies well beyond
the end of the year. While persistent virus fears remain the main
risk for a recovery in demand, the economy will recover faster if
vaccines and further fiscal and monetary policy responses bring forward
a normalization of activity. As a result, there is a heightened
degree of uncertainty around our forecasts. Our analysis has considered
the effect on the performance of residential mortgage loans from a gradual
and unbalanced recovery in US economic activity.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
- Principal Methodologies
The methodologies used in these ratings were "US RMBS Surveillance Methodology"
published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1231951,
and "Non-Performing and Re-Performing Loan Securitizations
Methodology" published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1222103.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
In addition, Moody's publishes a weekly summary of structured finance
credit ratings and methodologies, available to all registered users
of our website, www.moodys.com/SFQuickCheck.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
of the subordinate bonds up. Losses could decline from Moody's
original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults
or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's
promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly
on the US macro economy and housing market.
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Losses could rise above Moody's expectations as a result of a higher number
of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property
securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance
also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
Finally, performance of RMBS continues to remain highly dependent
on servicer procedures. Any change resulting from servicing transfers
or other policy or regulatory change can impact the performance of these
transactions. In addition, improvements in reporting formats
and data availability across deals and trustees may provide better insight
into certain performance metrics such as the level of collateral modifications.
For more information please see www.moodys.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit
ratings. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings
includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings.
• Rating Solicitation
• Issuer Participation
• Participation: Access to Management
• Participation: Access to Internal Documents
• Disclosure to Rated Entity
• Endorsement
• Lead Analyst
• Releasing Office
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Moody's either did not receive or take into account one or more
third-party due diligence assessment(s) regarding the underlying
assets or financial instruments (the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)")
in this credit rating action.
The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced
solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's
uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's
believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's
does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used
by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation
of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty,
express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness,
completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose
of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
