Moody's upgrades 22 tranches issued by Mill City Mortgage Loan Trust

Toronto, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has upgraded the ratings of 22 tranches from seven transactions issued by Mill City Mortgage Loan Trust between 2015 and 2018.

The transactions are backed by seasoned performing and modified re-performing residential mortgage loans (RPL). The collateral has multiple servicers.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Mill City Mortgage Loan Trust 2015-1

Cl. B1, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Jan 17, 2020 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)

Issuer: Mill City Mortgage Loan Trust 2016-1

Cl. B1, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Jan 17, 2020 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Issuer: Mill City Mortgage Loan Trust 2017-1

Cl. B1, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Jul 24, 2019 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

Cl. M3, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Jul 24, 2019 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)

Issuer: Mill City Mortgage Loan Trust 2017-2

Cl. B1, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Jan 17, 2020 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. M3, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Jan 17, 2020 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Issuer: Mill City Mortgage Loan Trust 2017-3

Cl. A3, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on May 7, 2019 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A4, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Nov 20, 2018 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Cl. B1, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Jan 17, 2020 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. M2, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on May 7, 2019 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

Cl. M3, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Jan 17, 2020 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

Issuer: MILL CITY MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2018-3

Cl. A2, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 27, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A3, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Sep 27, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)

Cl. A4, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Sep 27, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf)

Cl. M1, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 27, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Cl. M2, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2019 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

Cl. M3, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Sep 27, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Issuer: MILL CITY MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2018-4

Cl. A2, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 30, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A3, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Nov 30, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)

Cl. A4, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Nov 30, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf)

Cl. M1, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 30, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Cl. M2, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Nov 30, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL448483 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer. This link also contains the associated underlying collateral losses.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating upgrades reflect the increased level of credit enhancement available to the bonds and Moody's updated loss expectations on the underlying pools. On average, the credit enhancement available for the impacted tranches has increased by around 4-8% in the last 12 months, due to the sequential principal distribution in these transactions and faster paydown with prepayment rates averaging around 9-19% over the same period.

Our analysis considered the additional risk posed by loans that are enrolled in payment relief programs in these transactions. We identified these loans based on a review of loan level cashflows over the last few months. In our analysis, we considered loans that: (1) were not liquidated but took a loss in the reporting period (to capture loans with monthly deferrals that were reported as current) or (2) have actual balances that increased or were unchanged in the reporting period, excluding interest-only loans and pay-ahead loans, to be loans under a payment relief program. Based on our analysis, the proportion of loans that have enrolled in payment relief plans ranged between 7-13% as of March 2021, compared to the peak in June 2020 of 18-24%. We assume such loans to experience lifetime default rates that are 50% higher than default rates on the performing loans.

In addition, for borrowers unable to make up missed payments through a short-term repayment plan, servicers will generally defer the forborne amount as a non-interest-bearing balance, due at maturity of the loan as a balloon payment. Our analysis considered the impact of six months of scheduled principal payments on the loans enrolled in payment relief programs being passed to the trust as a loss. The magnitude of this loss will depend on the proportion of the borrowers in the pool subject to principal deferral and the number of months of such deferral.

Given the lack of servicer advancing, an elevated percentage of non-cash flowing loans related to borrowers enrolled in payment relief programs can result in interest shortfalls, especially on the junior bonds. However, the risk of incurring such interest shortfalls has reduced since the proportion of non-cash flowing loans in Mill City Mortgage Loan Trust has decreased. Furthermore, based on transaction documents, reimbursement of missed interest on the more senior notes has a higher priority than even scheduled interest payments on the more subordinate notes. Based on this interest reimbursement feature, along with declining levels of borrowers enrolled in payment relief plans, we expect any such interest shortfalls incurred to be temporary and fully reimbursed over the subsequent months. None of the tranches in today's rating action have any interest shortfalls outstanding currently.

Our updated loss expectations on the pools incorporate, amongst other factors, our assessment of the representations and warranties frameworks of the transactions, the due diligence findings of the third-party reviews received at the time of issuance, and the strength of the transaction's originators and servicers.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on economic activity. Although global economies have shown a remarkable degree of resilience to date and are returning to growth, the uneven effects on individual businesses, sectors and regions will continue throughout 2021 and will endure as a challenge to the world's economies well beyond the end of the year. While persistent virus fears remain the main risk for a recovery in demand, the economy will recover faster if vaccines and further fiscal and monetary policy responses bring forward a normalization of activity. As a result, there is a heightened degree of uncertainty around our forecasts. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of residential mortgage loans from a gradual and unbalanced recovery in US economic activity.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

- Principal Methodologies

The methodologies used in these ratings were "US RMBS Surveillance Methodology" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1231951, and "Non-Performing and Re-Performing Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1222103. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

In addition, Moody's publishes a weekly summary of structured finance credit ratings and methodologies, available to all registered users of our website, www.moodys.com/SFQuickCheck.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings of the subordinate bonds up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above Moody's expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

Finally, performance of RMBS continues to remain highly dependent on servicer procedures. Any change resulting from servicing transfers or other policy or regulatory change can impact the performance of these transactions. In addition, improvements in reporting formats and data availability across deals and trustees may provide better insight into certain performance metrics such as the level of collateral modifications.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL448483 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Disclosure to Rated Entity

• Endorsement

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's either did not receive or take into account one or more third-party due diligence assessment(s) regarding the underlying assets or financial instruments (the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)") in this credit rating action.

The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

