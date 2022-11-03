Moody's upgrades $318 million of Single-Family Rental RMBS from three Progress Residential Transactions

New York, November 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has upgraded the ratings of nine tranches from three transactions, issued by Progress Residential, backed by loans secured by a pool of single family rental properties.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL470932 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

Complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Progress Residential 2021-SFR1 Trust

Cl. B, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Jan 14, 2022 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

Cl. C, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Jan 14, 2022 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

Cl. D, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Jan 14, 2022 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Issuer: Progress Residential 2021-SFR3 Trust

Cl. B, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Apr 22, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Apr 22, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

Cl. D, Upgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Apr 22, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Issuer: Progress Residential 2021-SFR4 Trust

Cl. B, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on May 6, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on May 6, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

Cl. D, Upgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on May 6, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating upgrades are driven by the steady build-up of equity in the properties backing the transaction. The transactions have benefited from robust home price appreciation, which has reduced Moody's LTV since closing. Moody's LTV is based on Moody's expected recovery values, which represent the funds expected to be generated by the liquidation of the underlying rental properties in the event the issuer is unable to secure refinancing before the final maturity date and the certificates need to be repaid. We calculate the updated Moody's value by applying the home price appreciation to each property's assigned Moody's Value at closing. The home price appreciation applied to each property is based on metropolitan statistical area (MSA) level data reported by Moody's Analytics.

In addition, strong rental demand and the limited supply of single-family rental properties have increased contractual monthly rents since closing and thus kept overall cashflows steady. The operating net cash flow (NCF) in these transactions has increased from the underwritten NCF at closing, supporting the strong debt-service coverage ratios (DSCR).

Specifically, Progress Residential 2021-SFR1 has benefited from home price appreciation of approximately 25.3% since closing. The robust home price growth has reduced the Moody's LTV to 94.8%, down from 118.8% at closing. In addition, delinquencies have decreased to 8.1%, down from 12.9% at closing and average contractual monthly rents have increased by 14.2% since closing. As of June 2022, the NCF has increased 29.6% from closing and the actual DSCR has increased to 3.57x, up from a closing DSCR of 2.80x.

Progress Residential 2021-SFR3 has benefited from home price appreciation of approximately 20.5% since closing. The robust home price growth has reduced the Moody's LTV to 98.9%, down from 118.7% at closing. In addition, delinquencies have decreased to 7.7%, down from 13.9% at closing and average contractual monthly rents have increased by 14.3% since closing. As of June 2022, the NCF has increased 28.4% from closing and the actual DSCR has increased to 2.54x, up from a closing DSCR of 2.02x.

Progress Residential 2021-SFR4 has benefited from home price appreciation of approximately 18.0% since closing. The robust home price growth has reduced the Moody's LTV to 94.5%, down from 112.1% at closing. While delinquencies have increased to 9.6%, up from 7.2% at closing, average contractual monthly rents have increased by 11.2% since closing. As of June 2022, the NCF has increased 24.3% from closing and the actual DSCR has increased to 3.07x, up from a closing DSCR of 2.49x.

Our updated loss expectations on the pools incorporate, amongst other factors, our assessment of the representations and warranties frameworks of the transactions, the due diligence findings of the third-party reviews received at the time of issuance, and the strength of the transaction's originators and servicer.

Principal Methodology

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Single-Family Rental Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67827. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will be affected.

Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com.

In addition, Moody's publishes a weekly summary of structured finance credit ratings and methodologies, available to all registered users of our website, www.moodys.com/SFQuickCheck.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings of the subordinate bonds up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above Moody's expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

Finally, performance of RMBS continues to remain highly dependent on servicer procedures. Any change resulting from servicing transfers or other policy or regulatory change can impact the performance of these transactions. In addition, improvements in reporting formats and data availability across deals and trustees may provide better insight into certain performance metrics such as the level of collateral modifications.

