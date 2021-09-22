Moody's upgrades 32 tranches in 11 Portuguese RMBS deals

Frankfurt am Main, September 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the ratings of 32 tranches in 11 Portuguese RMBS. The rating action reflects the decrease in country risk as reflected by the increase of the related Portuguese local currency country ceiling to Aa2 on 17 September 2021, as well as better than expected collateral performance and the increase in credit enhancement for the affected tranches. In addition, for Lusitano Mortgages No. 6 Designated Activity Company the rating action reflects the correction of an analytical error.

Moody's affirmed the ratings of the notes that had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain the current rating.

For additional information on the sovereign action, please refer to the related rating action published on 17 September 2021: http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_452364.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL454852 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• Principal Methodology Used

• Key Rationale for Action

• Constraining factors on the ratings

Today's rating action is prompted by the decrease in country risk as reflected by the increase of the related Portuguese local currency country ceiling to Aa2 on 17 September 2021, as well as better than expected collateral performance and the increase in credit enhancement for the affected tranches. In addition, for Lusitano Mortgages No. 6 Designated Activity Company the rating action reflects the correction of an analytical error.

Increase in the local-currency country ceiling

Today's rating action on 11 Portuguese RMBS transactions follows Moody's increase of the Government of Portugal's ("Portugal") local-currency bond ceiling to Aa2 from Aa3 on 17 September 2021. This local-currency bond ceiling increase followed the upgrade of the Government of Portugal's issuer and bond ratings to Baa2 with a stable outlook from Baa3.

For full details, please refer to the sovereign press release: http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_452364.

Portugal's country ceiling, and therefore the maximum rating that Moody's can assign to a domestic Portuguese issuer under its methodologies, including structured finance transactions backed by Portuguese receivables, is Aa2 (sf). The decrease in sovereign risk is reflected in Moody's quantitative analysis for the affected tranches.

Revision of Key Collateral Assumptions

As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its lifetime loss expectation for the portfolio reflecting the collateral performance to date.

The performance of the transactions has continued to improve since Moody's last review in February 2021. Total delinquencies have decreased in the past year, with 90 days plus arrears currently standing, on average, at 0.18% of current pool balance. Cumulative defaults currently stand, on average, at 4.40% of original pool balance down from 5.88% a year earlier.

Moody's decreased the expected loss assumption to, on average, 3.52% as a percentage of original pool balance from 3.74% due to the improving performance.

Increased levels of credit enhancement

Sequential amortization in some of the transactions and non-amortising reserve funds have led to the increase in the credit enhancement available in some transactions.

Correction of an analytical error

The rating action also reflects the correction of an error by Moody's in its analysis of the liquidity available in Lusitano Mortgages No.6 Designated Activity Company. In the rating analysis in 2019, which concluded the ratings were appropriately positioned with no rating action, Moody's considered the ratings of Class B and C were constrained by the probability of missing interest payments and did not account for the availability of the liquidity facility as a mitigant. Today's rating action incorporates the benefit of the liquidity facility, which is positive for the ratings of Class B and C.

Counterparty exposure

Following the upgrade of Portugal's sovereign rating, some Portuguese Banks Long Term deposit bank ratings and Counterparty Risk Assessments (CR assessments) were also upgraded (see "Moody's takes rating actions on six Portuguese banks ", published on 21 September 2021). Full details of the banks' ratings upgrades can be found at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_454388.

Today's rating actions took into consideration the notes' exposure to relevant counterparties, such as servicers, account banks or swap providers.

Moody's considered how the liquidity available in the transactions and other mitigants support continuity of notes payments, in case of servicer default, using the CR assessment as a reference point for servicers.

Moody's assessed commingling risk in the transactions, taking CR assessment as reference point. Moody's does not incorporate expected commingling loss if the risk is deemed immaterial such as cases where the servicer is rated at or above Baa2 and the exposure is limited to one month of lost collection.

Moody's assessed the rating cap to apply to the structured finance transactions in relation to account bank exposure by referencing the bank's deposit rating.

Moody's assessed the exposure to the swap counterparties. Moody's considered the risks of additional losses on the notes if they were to become unhedged following a swap counterparty default by using CR assessment as reference point for swap counterparties.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include: (i) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected; (ii) deleveraging of the capital structure; (iii) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties; and (iv) a decrease in sovereign risk.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) an increase in sovereign risk; (ii) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected; (iii) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement; and (iv) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

