Moody's upgrades $391.5 Million of US RMBS backed by Inactive HECM Loans

New York, December 12, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has upgraded the ratings of
15 tranches from 4 transactions issued in 2018. The collateral
backing the 4 transactions consists of first-lien inactive home
equity conversion mortgages (HECMs) covered by Federal Housing Administration
(FHA) insurance secured by properties in the US and Puerto Rico along
with Real-Estate Owned (REO) properties acquired through conversion
of ownership of reverse mortgage loans that are covered by FHA insurance.
The complete rating action is as follows:
Issuer: Finance of America Structured Securities Trust 2018-HB1
Cl. M1, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Oct 4,
2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)
Cl. M2, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on May 29,
2019 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Cl. M3, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on May 29,
2019 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Issuer: Nationstar HECM Loan Trust 2018-2
Cl. M1, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on May 29,
2019 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)
Cl. M2, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on May 29,
2019 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Cl. M3, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on May 29,
2019 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Cl. M4, Upgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Jul 30,
2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)
Issuer: Nationstar HECM Loan Trust 2018-3
Cl. M1, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on May 29,
2019 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)
Cl. M2, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on May 29,
2019 Upgraded to A2 (sf)
Cl. M3, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on May 29,
2019 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Cl. M4, Upgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on May 29,
2019 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)
Issuer: RMF Buyout Issuance Trust 2018-1
Cl. M1, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Nov 28,
2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)
Cl. M2, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Nov 28,
2018 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)
Cl. M3, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Nov 28,
2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Cl. M4, Upgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Nov 28,
2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating actions are primarily due to the buildup in credit enhancement
due to the fast liquidations to date. The pool factors of Nationstar
2018-2, Nationstar 2018-3, Finance of America
2018-HB1 and RMF 2018-1 as of October 2019 are 55%,
67%, 65% and 75% respectively. A good
portion of the collateral remaining is currently in foreclosure or REO.
A loan in Foreclosure or REO indicates that the collections are either
imminent or in the near future.
For Nationstar transactions, the Class A notes have paid down significantly.
The tranche factor for Class A notes in Nationstar 2018-2 and Nationstar
2018-3 is 21% and 41%, respectively.
434 loans of the remaining collateral (by count) in Nationstar 2018-2
and 673 loans of the collateral (by count) in Nationstar 2018-3
are currently in Foreclosure or REO.
The tranche factor for Class A notes in Finance of America 2018-HB1
is 39%. 890 loans of the remaining collateral (by count)
is currently in Foreclosure or REO.
The tranche factor for Class A notes in RMF 2018-1 is 46%.
1,006 loans of the remaining collateral (by count) is currently
in Foreclosure or REO.
The rating actions take into consideration the most updated performance
which includes improvement in credit enhancement and liquidations to date.
The methodologies used in these ratings were "Moody's Approach to Rating
Securitizations Backed by Non-Performing and Re-Performing
Loans" published in February 2019 and "Reverse Mortgage Securitizations
Methodology" published in November 2019. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these
methodologies.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of stress could drive the ratings
up. Transaction performance depends greatly on the US macro economy
and housing market. Property markets could improve from our original
expectations resulting in appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property
and faster property sales.
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of stresses could drive the ratings down.
Transaction performance depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing
market. Property markets could deteriorate from our original expectations
resulting in depreciation in the value of the mortgaged property and slower
property sales.
Finally, performance of RMBS continues to remain highly dependent
on servicer procedures. Any change resulting from servicing transfers
or other policy or regulatory change can impact the performance of these
transactions.
A list of these actions including CUSIP identifiers may be found at:
Excel: http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF485808
For more information please see www.moodys.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Zhiyu Jiang
Associate Lead Analyst 1
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Ola Hannoun-Costa
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
