Moody's upgrades 4 notes in the UK RMBS transaction Castell 2019-1 PLC

London, August 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the ratings of four notes in Castell 2019-1 PLC. The rating action reflects the increased levels of credit enhancement for the affected notes and better than expected collateral performance.

Moody's affirmed the ratings of the notes that had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain their current ratings.

....GBP 196.6M Class A Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 4, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....GBP 19.7M Class B Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 4, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....GBP 15.8M Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 4, 2021 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

....GBP 6.6M Class D Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Oct 4, 2021 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)

....GBP 5.3M Class E Notes, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Oct 4, 2021 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

....GBP 5.9M Class F Notes, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Oct 4, 2021 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action is prompted by an increase in credit enhancement for the affected tranches, as well as a decreased key collateral assumption, namely the portfolio Expected Loss (EL), due to better than expected collateral performance.

Revision of Key Collateral Assumptions:

As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its lifetime loss expectation for the portfolio reflecting the collateral performance to date.

The performance of the pool backing the Castell 2019-1 PLC transaction has been better than expected. Arrears greater than 90 days as a percentage of current pool balance are currently standing at 2.74%, with a pool factor at 58%. Cumulative losses stand at 0.53% as a proportion of original balance. Furthermore the weighted average current loan to indexed original value (including prior ranking claims) of 54.0% will support future performance.

Moody's assumed an expected loss of 6.45% on current balance due to better than expected collateral performance. This corresponds to an expected loss assumption as a percentage of the original pool balance of 3.76% down from the previous assumption of 4.67%.

Increase in Available Credit Enhancement

Sequential amortisation and fully funded reserve funds led to the increase in the credit enhancement available in Castell 2019-1 PLC. The transaction benefits from two reserve funds, the liquidity reserve and the general reserve. The amortising liquidity reserve fund provides liquidity for the Class A notes and Class B notes only, having been funded at closing through application of principal receipts, and released amounts are classified as principal receipts. The amortising general reserve is available to all notes including to clear principal deficiency ledger balances, and released amounts form revenue receipts, furthermore the general reserve is amortising subject to a minimum amount (floor).

The credit enhancement for Classes C, D, E and F in Castell 2019-1 PLC increased to 28.5%, 23.5%, 19.5% and 15.0% from 22.7%, 18.7%, 15.5% and 12.0%, respectively since the last rating action in October 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390481. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for an RMBS security may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected, (2) an increase in available credit enhancement, (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties and (4) a decrease in sovereign risk.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include (1) an increase in sovereign risk, (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected, (3) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement and (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

