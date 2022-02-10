Moody's upgrades 53 and confirms 15 classes of bonds issued by 20 US conduit commercial mortgage backed securities and upgrades 14 and confirms six related Freddie Mac SPC classes from 10 transactions

Approximately $2.8 billion of structured securities affected

New York, February 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has upgraded 53 and confirmed 15 classes issued by 20 US conduit commercial mortgage backed securities and upgraded 14 and confirmed six classes of related Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates ("the SPC classes").

https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL462511 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings.

These actions conclude the review for upgrade initiated on November 22, 2021 on the Affected Credit Ratings as a result of the update of the "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology."

RATINGS RATIONALE

https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL462511 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• Principal Methodologies

The rating actions result primarily from the methodology update for rating US and Canadian conduit/fusion commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that included an addition of a capitalization rate adjustment to account for the interest rate environment when determining our adjusted Moody's values used to determine the expected B2 (sf) benchmark level and updates to our loan-level legal analysis framework. The rating actions also incorporate loan and property performance within each transaction of the January 2022 remittance date. For tranches with exposure to structured credit assessments or for seasoned conduit transactions with a low Herfindahl score the action also incorporated the update to our large loan approach.

The rating action includes the upgrades of 44 principal and interest (P&I) classes and the confirmation of 11 P&I classes from 20 conduit/fusion transactions.

For six of the twenty conduit/fusion transactions the upgrades of the Affected Credit Ratings were due to both the methodology updates as well as an increase in credit support resulting from principal paydowns and/or increased share of defeasance.

The rating action includes the upgrades of eight interest-only (IO) classes and the upgrade of one exchangeable class and the confirmation of four IO classes due to the credit quality of their referenced P&I classes.

The action also includes upgrades on the underlying rating of seven P&I Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs) and confirmation on the underlying rating of three P&I SPC classes due to the impact of their related P&I classes associated REMIC trust. Each of the SPCs represents a pass-through interest in its associated underlying CMBS class and the Underlying Ratings of these classes represent Moody's assessment of the SPC classes' credit quality absent of any guarantee provided by the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. ("Freddie Mac").

The action also includes seven IO SPC classes that were upgraded and three IO SPC classes that were confirmed based on the impact of their related REMIC class. For each IO SPC class the rating actions impacted both the underlying and guaranteed ratings. Moody's notes that the related Freddie Mac guarantees on the interest-only SPC classes do not provide additional enhancement. The IO SPC classes included in this action are assigned Guaranteed and Underlying Ratings that reflect the classes' underlying credit risk without credit for the guarantees. Freddie Mac's guarantee does not cover any loss of yield on these interest-only classes following a reduction of notional amount due to a reduction of the principal balance of the REMIC Underlying classes.

For each CMBS transaction with tranches impacted by today's actions, the List of Affected Credit Ratings also identifies the (1) associated base expected loss, (2) Moody's weighted average conduit loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, (3) Moody's stressed conduit debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and (4) the Herfindahl Index (Herf). Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased, and specially serviced and troubled loans.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in defeasance or an improvement in loan performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool or increase in interest shortfalls.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings.

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Endorsement

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

In rating SPC Trust, Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Fred Kasimov

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

