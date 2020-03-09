Moody's upgrades $54.2 Million of Second Lien and Resecuritized RMBS issued from 2004 to 2006

New York, March 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has upgraded the ratings of 16 tranches from 7 transactions, backed by Second Lien and Resecuritized loans, issued by multiple issuers.

Complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: CWABS Revolving Home Equity Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2004-E

Cl. 1-A, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Jun 3, 2019 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. 2-A, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Jun 3, 2019 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

Issuer: CWABS Revolving Home Equity Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2004-F

Cl. 1-A, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Jun 3, 2019 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. 2-A, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Jun 3, 2019 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Issuer: CWABS Revolving Home Equity Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2004-I

Notes, Upgraded to Baa3 (sf); previously on Dec 5, 2018 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Issuer: CWABS Revolving Home Equity Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2004-K

Cl. 2-A, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Jun 3, 2019 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

Issuer: CWABS Revolving Home Equity Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2004-N

Cl. 1-A, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Jun 3, 2019 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. 2-A, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Jun 3, 2019 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Issuer: CWHEQ Revolving Home Equity Loan Resecuritization Trust 2006-RES

Cl. 04E-1a, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2019 Affirmed Baa1 (sf)

Cl. 04E-1b, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2019 Affirmed Baa1 (sf)

Cl. 04F-1a, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2019 Affirmed Baa2 (sf)

Cl. 04F-1b, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2019 Affirmed Baa2 (sf)

Cl. 04N-1a, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2019 Affirmed Baa3 (sf)

Cl. 04N-1b, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2019 Affirmed Baa3 (sf)

Issuer: GMACM Home Equity Loan Trust 2004-HE5

Cl. A-5, Upgraded to Baa3 (sf); previously on Dec 26, 2018 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Underlying Rating: Upgraded to Baa3 (sf); previously on Dec 26, 2018 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Financial Guarantor: Financial Guaranty Insurance Company (Insured Rating Withdrawn Mar 25, 2009)

Cl. A-6, Upgraded to Baa3 (sf); previously on Dec 26, 2018 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Underlying Rating: Upgraded to Baa3 (sf); previously on Dec 26, 2018 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Financial Guarantor: Financial Guaranty Insurance Company (Insured Rating Withdrawn Mar 25, 2009)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating upgrades are primarily due to improvement in credit enhancement available to the bonds. The rating upgrades of Cl. 04E-1a and Cl. 04E-1b, Cl. 04F-1a and Cl. 04F-1b, and Cl. 04N-1a and Cl. 04N-1b from CWHEQ Revolving Home Equity Loan Resecuritization Trust 2006-RES reflect the upgrades of the linked underlying bonds, Cl. 1-A from CWABS Revolving Home Equity Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2004-E, Cl. 1-A from CWABS Revolving Home Equity Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2004-F, and Cl. 1-A from CWHEQ Revolving Home Equity Loan Trust, Series 2004-N, respectively. The rating actions reflect the recent performance and Moody's updated loss expectations on the underlying pools.

The principal methodology used in rating CWHEQ Revolving Home Equity Loan Resecuritization Trust 2006-RES was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in March 2019. The principal methodology used in rating CWABS Revolving Home Equity Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2004-E , CWABS Revolving Home Equity Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2004-F , CWABS Revolving Home Equity Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2004-I , CWABS Revolving Home Equity Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2004-K , CWABS Revolving Home Equity Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2004-N and GMACM Home Equity Loan Trust 2004-HE5 was "US RMBS Surveillance Methodology" published on February 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Ratings in the US RMBS sector remain exposed to the high level of macroeconomic uncertainty, and in particular the unemployment rate. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in February 2020 from 3.8% in February 2019. Moody's forecasts an unemployment central range of 3.8% to 4.2% for the 2020 year. Deviations from this central scenario could lead to rating actions in the sector. House prices are another key driver of US RMBS performance. Moody's expects house prices to continue to rise in 2020. Lower increases than Moody's expects or decreases could lead to negative rating actions. Finally, performance of RMBS continues to remain highly dependent on servicer procedures. Any change resulting from servicing transfers or other policy or regulatory change can impact the performance of these transactions.

A list of these actions including CUSIP identifiers and the associated pool losses may be found at:

Excel: http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF487881

For more information please see www.moodys.com.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions of the disclosure form.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

