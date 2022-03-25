Moody's upgrades $570 million of Single Family Rental RMBS

New York, March 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has upgraded the ratings of 16 tranches from six transactions, issued by multiple issuers, backed by loans secured by a pool of single family rental properties.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL464423 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

Complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: AMSR 2019-SFR1 Trust

Cl. B, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Dec 4, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Cl. C, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Jun 3, 2021 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Cl. D, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Jun 3, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Issuer: AMSR 2020-SFR1 Trust

Cl. D, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Jun 3, 2021 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

Issuer: AMSR 2020-SFR2 Trust

Cl. B, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Jun 18, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Cl. C, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Jun 3, 2021 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Cl. D, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Jun 3, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Issuer: AMSR 2020-SFR3 Trust

Cl. B, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Aug 7, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Aug 7, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)

Cl. D, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Aug 7, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)

Issuer: AMSR 2020-SFR4 Trust

Cl. B, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Sep 29, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Sep 29, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

Cl. D, Upgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Sep 29, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Issuer: AMSR 2020-SFR5 Trust

Cl. B, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Oct 15, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Oct 15, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

Cl. D, Upgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Oct 15, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating upgrades are driven by the steady build-up of equity in the properties backing the transactions. Due to the strong housing market, the transactions have benefited from significant home price appreciation of around 17% - 31% since closing. In turn, the overall robust home price growth has reduced Moody's LTV from closing. Moody's LTV is based on Moody's expected recovery values, which represent the funds expected to be generated by the liquidation of the underlying rental properties in the event the issuer is unable to secure refinancing before the final maturity date and the certificates need to be repaid. We calculate the updated Moody's Value by applying the home price appreciation to each property's assigned Moody's Value at closing. The increase in property values is driven by home price appreciation at the metropolitan statistical area (MSA) level, based on data reported by Moody's Analytics.

In addition, while delinquencies have increased since closing, strong rental demand and the limited supply of single-family rental properties have increased average contractual monthly rents and thus kept overall cashflows steady. The operating net cash flow (NCF) in these transactions has increased from the underwritten NCF and thus maintained the actual debt-service coverage ratios (DSCR) strong compares to Moody's DSCR assumptions at closing.

Specifically, AMSR 2019-SFR1 Trust has benefited from home price appreciation of approximately 31.6% since closing. The robust home price growth has reduced the Moody's LTV to 90.5%, down from 119.1% at closing. While delinquencies have increased to 7.5%, up from 1.07% at closing, average contractual monthly rents have increased by 12.0% since closing. As of September 2021, the NCF has increase 6.4% from closing and increased the actual DSCR to 1.60x from Moody's DSCR of 1.10x.

AMSR 2020-SFR1 Trust has benefited from home price appreciation of approximately 29.7% since closing. The robust home price growth has reduced the Moody's LTV to 91.5%, down from 118.8% at closing. While delinquencies have increased to 7.3%, up from 2.22% at closing, average contractual monthly rents have increased by 9.4% since closing. As of September 2021, the NCF has increase 0.7% from closing and increased the actual DSCR to 1.72x from Moody's DSCR of 1.30x.

AMSR 2020-SFR2 Trust has benefited from home price appreciation of approximately 28.6% since closing. The robust home price growth has reduced the Moody's LTV to 92.5%, down from 118.9% at closing. While delinquencies have increased to 7.5%, up from 0.69% at closing, average contractual monthly rents have increased by 12.3% since closing. As of September 2021, the NCF has increase 11.8% from closing and increased the actual DSCR to 1.68 x from Moody's DSCR of 1.14x.

AMSR 2020-SFR3 Trust has benefited from home price appreciation of approximately 20.5% since closing. The robust home price growth has reduced the Moody's LTV to 102.7%, down from 123.8% at closing. While delinquencies have increased to 6.9%, up from 3.81% at closing, average contractual monthly rents have increased by 18.1% since closing. As of September 2021, the NCF has remained almost unchanged from closing and increased the actual DSCR to 1.73x from Moody's DSCR of 1.31x.

AMSR 2020-SFR4 Trust has benefited from home price appreciation of approximately 20.4% since closing. The robust home price growth has reduced the Moody's LTV to 95.6%, down from 115.0% at closing. While delinquencies have increased to 7.8%, up from 4.66% at closing, average contractual monthly rents have increased by 7.9% since closing. As of September 2021, the NCF has increase 8.0% from closing and increased the actual DSCR to 2.93x from Moody's DSCR of 2.13x.

AMSR 2020-SFR5 Trust has benefited from home price appreciation of approximately 17.1% since closing. The robust home price growth has reduced the Moody's LTV to 104.8%, down from 122.6% at closing. While delinquencies have increased to 9.2%, up from 2.88% at closing, average contractual monthly rents have increased by 8.3% since closing. As of September 2021, the NCF has increase 1.1% from closing and increased the actual DSCR to 2.34x from Moody's DSCR of 1.80x.

Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped US economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue to reverberate and influence the performance of residential mortgage loans. We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols. Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable and economic prospects will vary.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Principal Methodologies

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Single-Family Rental Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1214103. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of stress could drive the ratings up. Transaction performance depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Property markets could improve from our original expectations resulting in appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property and faster property sales.

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of stresses could drive the ratings down. Transaction performance depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Property markets could deteriorate from our original expectations resulting in depreciation in the value of the mortgaged property and slower property sales.

Finally, performance of RMBS continues to remain highly dependent on servicer procedures. Any change resulting from servicing transfers or other policy or regulatory change can impact the performance of these transactions.

