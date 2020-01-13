Moody's upgrades $785.4 Million RMBS issued in 2003-2007

New York, January 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has upgraded the rating of 37 tranches from 20 transactions backed Scratch and Dent, Alt-A, and Subprime mortgage loans.

Complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Deutsche Alt-A Securities, Inc. Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2003-4XS

Cl. A-5, Upgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Sep 20, 2018 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Cl. A-6B, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Sep 20, 2018 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. A-6A, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Sep 20, 2018 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Underlying Rating: Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Sep 20, 2018 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Financial Guarantor: MBIA Insurance Corporation (Affirmed at Caa1, Outlook Developing on Dec 12, 2018.)

Issuer: Deutsche Mortgage Securities, Inc. Mortgage Loan Loan Trust, Series 2004-3

Cl. I-A-5, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Oct 25, 2018 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Underlying Rating: Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Oct 25, 2018 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Financial Guarantor: Ambac Assurance Corporation (Segregated Account - Unrated)

Cl. I-A-6, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Oct 25, 2018 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)

Underlying Rating: Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Oct 25, 2018 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)

Financial Guarantor: Ambac Assurance Corporation (Segregated Account - Unrated)

Issuer: FBR Securitization Trust 2005-3

Cl. AV2-4, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Jun 6, 2019 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Issuer: FBR Securitization Trust 2005-4, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2005-4

Cl. M-1, Upgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Mar 28, 2018 Upgraded to B1 (sf)

Issuer: HSI Asset Securitization Corporation Trust 2006-NC1

Cl. I-A, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Jun 7, 2018 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Issuer: Nationstar Home Equity Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-C

Cl. 1-AV-1, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Jun 21, 2019 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. 2-AV-3, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Jun 21, 2019 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. 2-AV-4, Upgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Jun 21, 2019 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Issuer: Nationstar Home Equity Loan Trust 2007-A

Cl. AV-4, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 6, 2019 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

Issuer: Nationstar Home Equity Loan Trust 2007-B

Cl. 2-AV-3, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Jun 21, 2019 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. 2-AV-4, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Jun 21, 2019 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Issuer: PHH Alternative Mortgage Trust, Series 2007-3

Cl. A-3, Upgraded to Ba3 (sf); previously on Jun 21, 2019 Upgraded to B3 (sf)

Cl. A-4, Upgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Jun 21, 2019 Upgraded to Ca (sf)

Issuer: Aegis Asset Backed Securities Trust 2005-3

Cl. M3, Upgraded to Ca (sf); previously on Jul 18, 2011 Downgraded to C (sf)

Issuer: Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2006-HE5

Cl. I-A-2, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Feb 26, 2018 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Cl. I-A-3, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 26, 2018 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

Cl. II-A, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 26, 2018 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Issuer: Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2007-HE4

Cl. I-A-2, Upgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Aug 7, 2013 Confirmed at Caa2 (sf)

Cl. I-A-3, Upgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Aug 7, 2013 Confirmed at Ca (sf)

Cl. I-A-4, Upgraded to Ca (sf); previously on May 21, 2010 Downgraded to C (sf)

Issuer: Fremont Home Loan Trust 2005-C

Cl. M2, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 11, 2018 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

Cl. M3, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Jun 21, 2019 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Issuer: Fremont Home Loan Trust 2006-1

Cl. I-A-1, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Jun 6, 2019 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Issuer: IndyMac Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Trust, INABS 2005-B

Cl. M-6, Upgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Mar 6, 2018 Upgraded to Caa1 (sf)

Issuer: J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2007-S1

Cl. A-1, Upgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Jul 9, 2018 Upgraded to B1 (sf)

Cl. A-2, Upgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Jul 9, 2018 Upgraded to Ca (sf)

Issuer: J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. 2006-HE2

Cl. A-5, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Apr 20, 2018 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Issuer: J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Trust 2006-CW2

Cl. AV-5, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on May 22, 2019 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Cl. MV-1, Upgraded to B1 (sf); previously on May 22, 2019 Upgraded to B3 (sf)

Issuer: Prime Mortgage Trust 2006-CL1

Cl. A-1, Upgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Jul 19, 2018 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)

Cl. A-2*, Upgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Jul 19, 2018 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)

Cl. M-1, Upgraded to Ca (sf); previously on Nov 12, 2010 Downgraded to C (sf)

Issuer: RAAC Series 2005-SP2 Trust

Cl. M-I-2, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 21, 2018 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

Cl. M-I-3, Upgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Jun 5, 2019 Downgraded to B3 (sf)

*Reflects Interest Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating upgrades are primarily due to an increase in the credit enhancement available to the bonds and an improvement in the performance of the underlying pools. The rating actions reflect the recent performance and Moody's updated loss expectations on the underlying pools.

The principal methodology used in rating all deals except interest-only classes was "US RMBS Surveillance Methodology" published in February 2019. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US RMBS Surveillance Methodology" published in February 2019 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in Februay 2019. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Ratings in the US RMBS sector remain exposed to the high level of macroeconomic uncertainty, and in particular the unemployment rate The unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in December 2019 from 3.9% in December 2018. Moody's forecasts an unemployment central range of 3.8% to 4.2% for the 2020 year. Deviations from this central scenario could lead to rating actions in the sector. House prices are another key driver of US RMBS performance. Moody's expects house prices to continue to rise in 2020. Lower increases than Moody's expects or decreases could lead to negative rating actions. Finally, performance of RMBS continues to remain highly dependent on servicer procedures. Any change resulting from servicing transfers or other policy or regulatory change can impact the performance of these transactions.

A list of these actions including CUSIP identifiers and the associated pool losses may be found at:

Excel: http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF486403

For more information please see www.moodys.com.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions of the disclosure form.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

