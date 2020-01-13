Moody's upgrades $785.4 Million RMBS issued in 2003-2007

New York, January 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
upgraded the rating of 37 tranches from 20 transactions backed Scratch
and Dent, Alt-A, and Subprime mortgage loans.
Complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Deutsche Alt-A Securities, Inc. Mortgage
Loan Trust Series 2003-4XS
Cl. A-5, Upgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on
Sep 20, 2018 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)
Cl. A-6B, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on
Sep 20, 2018 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Cl. A-6A, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on
Sep 20, 2018 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Underlying Rating: Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Sep 20,
2018 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Financial Guarantor: MBIA Insurance Corporation (Affirmed at Caa1,
Outlook Developing on Dec 12, 2018.)
Issuer: Deutsche Mortgage Securities, Inc. Mortgage
Loan Loan Trust, Series 2004-3
Cl. I-A-5, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously
on Oct 25, 2018 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Underlying Rating: Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Oct
25, 2018 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Financial Guarantor: Ambac Assurance Corporation (Segregated Account
- Unrated)
Cl. I-A-6, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously
on Oct 25, 2018 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)
Underlying Rating: Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Oct
25, 2018 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)
Financial Guarantor: Ambac Assurance Corporation (Segregated Account
- Unrated)
Issuer: FBR Securitization Trust 2005-3
Cl. AV2-4, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on
Jun 6, 2019 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Issuer: FBR Securitization Trust 2005-4, Mortgage-Backed
Notes, Series 2005-4
Cl. M-1, Upgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on
Mar 28, 2018 Upgraded to B1 (sf)
Issuer: HSI Asset Securitization Corporation Trust 2006-NC1
Cl. I-A, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Jun
7, 2018 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Issuer: Nationstar Home Equity Loan Asset-Backed Certificates,
Series 2007-C
Cl. 1-AV-1, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously
on Jun 21, 2019 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Cl. 2-AV-3, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously
on Jun 21, 2019 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Cl. 2-AV-4, Upgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously
on Jun 21, 2019 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)
Issuer: Nationstar Home Equity Loan Trust 2007-A
Cl. AV-4, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on
Jun 6, 2019 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)
Issuer: Nationstar Home Equity Loan Trust 2007-B
Cl. 2-AV-3, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously
on Jun 21, 2019 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Cl. 2-AV-4, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously
on Jun 21, 2019 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Issuer: PHH Alternative Mortgage Trust, Series 2007-3
Cl. A-3, Upgraded to Ba3 (sf); previously on
Jun 21, 2019 Upgraded to B3 (sf)
Cl. A-4, Upgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on
Jun 21, 2019 Upgraded to Ca (sf)
Issuer: Aegis Asset Backed Securities Trust 2005-3
Cl. M3, Upgraded to Ca (sf); previously on Jul 18,
2011 Downgraded to C (sf)
Issuer: Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2006-HE5
Cl. I-A-2, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously
on Feb 26, 2018 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Cl. I-A-3, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously
on Feb 26, 2018 Upgraded to A3 (sf)
Cl. II-A, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on
Feb 26, 2018 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Issuer: Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2007-HE4
Cl. I-A-2, Upgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously
on Aug 7, 2013 Confirmed at Caa2 (sf)
Cl. I-A-3, Upgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously
on Aug 7, 2013 Confirmed at Ca (sf)
Cl. I-A-4, Upgraded to Ca (sf); previously
on May 21, 2010 Downgraded to C (sf)
Issuer: Fremont Home Loan Trust 2005-C
Cl. M2, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 11,
2018 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)
Cl. M3, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Jun 21,
2019 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Issuer: Fremont Home Loan Trust 2006-1
Cl. I-A-1, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously
on Jun 6, 2019 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Issuer: IndyMac Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Trust,
INABS 2005-B
Cl. M-6, Upgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Mar
6, 2018 Upgraded to Caa1 (sf)
Issuer: J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2007-S1
Cl. A-1, Upgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on
Jul 9, 2018 Upgraded to B1 (sf)
Cl. A-2, Upgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on
Jul 9, 2018 Upgraded to Ca (sf)
Issuer: J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp.
2006-HE2
Cl. A-5, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on
Apr 20, 2018 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Issuer: J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Trust 2006-CW2
Cl. AV-5, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on
May 22, 2019 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Cl. MV-1, Upgraded to B1 (sf); previously on
May 22, 2019 Upgraded to B3 (sf)
Issuer: Prime Mortgage Trust 2006-CL1
Cl. A-1, Upgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on
Jul 19, 2018 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)
Cl. A-2*, Upgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously
on Jul 19, 2018 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)
Cl. M-1, Upgraded to Ca (sf); previously on Nov
12, 2010 Downgraded to C (sf)
Issuer: RAAC Series 2005-SP2 Trust
Cl. M-I-2, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously
on Aug 21, 2018 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)
Cl. M-I-3, Upgraded to B1 (sf); previously
on Jun 5, 2019 Downgraded to B3 (sf)
*Reflects Interest Only Classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating upgrades are primarily due to an increase in the credit enhancement
available to the bonds and an improvement in the performance of the underlying
pools. The rating actions reflect the recent performance and Moody's
updated loss expectations on the underlying pools.
The principal methodology used in rating all deals except interest-only
classes was "US RMBS Surveillance Methodology" published in February 2019.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US
RMBS Surveillance Methodology" published in February 2019 and "Moody's
Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities"
published in Februay 2019. Please see the list of ratings at the
top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only
(indicated by the *). Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Ratings in the US RMBS sector remain exposed to the high level of macroeconomic
uncertainty, and in particular the unemployment rate The unemployment
rate fell to 3.5% in December 2019 from 3.9%
in December 2018. Moody's forecasts an unemployment central range
of 3.8% to 4.2% for the 2020 year.
Deviations from this central scenario could lead to rating actions in
the sector. House prices are another key driver of US RMBS performance.
Moody's expects house prices to continue to rise in 2020. Lower
increases than Moody's expects or decreases could lead to negative rating
actions. Finally, performance of RMBS continues to remain
highly dependent on servicer procedures. Any change resulting from
servicing transfers or other policy or regulatory change can impact the
performance of these transactions.
A list of these actions including CUSIP identifiers and the associated
pool losses may be found at:
Excel: http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF486403
For more information please see www.moodys.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
The below contact information is provided for information purposes only.
Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com,
for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the
lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the ratings.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Joseph DiMiceli
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Karandeep Bains
VP - Sr Credit Officer/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653