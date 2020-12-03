Moody's upgrades 8 securities issued by Mortgage Repurchase Agreement Financing Trust (MRAFT)

$1.7 billion of securities impacted
New York, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
upgraded the ratings of 8 classes of securities issued by Mortgage Repurchase
Agreement Financing Trust ("MRAFT"). The transactions
are backed by a revolving warehouse facility of agency-eligible,
first-lien residential mortgage loans that comply with specified
eligibility criteria.
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL437071
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
The complete rating action is as follows:
Issuer: Mortgage Repurchase Agreement Financing Trust Notes,
Series 2020-1
Class A ( Category A-1), Upgraded to Aa3; previously
on Apr 30, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned A1
Class A ( Category A-2), Upgraded to Aa3; previously
on Apr 30, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned A1
Issuer: Mortgage Repurchase Agreement Financing Trust Notes,
Series 2020-3
Class A Notes (Category A-1), Upgraded to Aa3; previously
on Jul 24, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned A1
Class A Notes (Category A-2), Upgraded to Aa3; previously
on Jul 24, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned A1
Issuer: Mortgage Repurchase Agreement Financing Trust Notes,
Series 2020-4
Class A Notes (Category A-1), Upgraded to Aa3; previously
on Jul 24, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned A1
Class A Notes (Category A-2), Upgraded to Aa3; previously
on Jul 24, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned A1
Issuer: Mortgage Repurchase Agreement Financing Trust Notes,
Series 2020-5
Class A (Category A-1), Upgraded to Aa3; previously
on Nov 3, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned A1
Class A (Category A-2), Upgraded to Aa3; previously
on Nov 3, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned A1
RATINGS RATIONALE
This action is solely driven by Moody's announcement on December 1,
2020 that it has upgraded the senior unsecured debt ratings of Credit
Suisse AG (CS AG) to Aa3 from A1.
The ratings on the notes are primarily based on the Long Term (LT) debt
rating of Credit Suisse AG. However, following an indenture
event of default, the ratings will depend on the likelihood of recovering
value from the collateral and/or Credit Suisse's insolvency estate by
the Final Stated Maturity Date and could be higher or lower than Credit
Suisse's prevailing LT debt rating.
The notes issued by the trust are used to finance the purchase of residential
mortgage loans from Credit Suisse AG, Cayman Islands Branch under
a Master Repurchase Agreement ("MRA"). Credit Suisse
AG, Cayman Islands Branch (the Seller), a branch of Credit
Suisse AG, will periodically sell eligible mortgage loans to,
and simultaneously agree to repurchase the same eligible mortgage loans
from, the Issuer pursuant to the MRA. The repurchase obligation
is full recourse to the Seller, where the Seller is responsible
for any face amount shortfall that is not covered by the sale of the eligible
mortgage loans. The notes are secured by the Issuer's rights under
the MRA as well as the purchased mortgage loans and related repurchase
assets.
While the Issuer's payment obligations on the notes are not guaranteed
by the Seller, the payment obligations of the Seller to the Issuer
under the MRA match the payment obligations of the Issuer under the indenture.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
The ratings on the affected securities are primarily based on the Long
Term (LT) debt rating of Credit Suisse AG. However, following
an indenture event of default, the rating will depend on the likelihood
of recovering value from the collateral and/or Credit Suisse's insolvency
estate by the Final Stated Maturity Date and could be higher or lower
than Credit Suisse's prevailing LT debt rating. Because the repurchase
obligation is full recourse to the Seller, it is our view that any
shortfall to the repurchase facility after the liquidation of the collateral
will rank pari passu with senior, unsecured obligations of Credit
Suisse.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit
ratings. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings
includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings.
• Rating Solicitation
• Issuer Participation
• Participation: Access to Management
• Participation: Access to Internal Documents
• Disclosure to Rated Entity
• Endorsement
• Lead Analyst
• Releasing Office
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
