Moody's upgrades 84 Lumber's CFR to Ba2; outlook stable

Approximately $656 million of rated debt affected

New York, March 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded 84 Lumber Company's (84 Lumber) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba2 from B1 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ba2-PD from B1-PD. Moody's also upgraded the ratings on 84 Lumber's senior secured term loan maturing 2026 to Ba3 from B2. The outlook is changed to stable from positive.

The upgrade of 84 Lumber's CFR to Ba2 from B1 reflects Moody's expectation that 84 Lumber will continue to perform well, generating solid margins and cash flow. Moody's forecasts good operating performance, with EBITDA margin sustained in the range of 9% -11% through 2023. Good profitability will translate into low leverage, remaining at 1.0x through 2023. The ability to generate free cash flow prior to discretionary dividends further supports the rating upgrade.

The change in rating outlook to stable from positive reflects Moody's expectation that 84 Lumber will continue to benefit from ongoing demand in the US residential construction market, the main driver of 84 Lumber's revenue. A good liquidity profile and conservative financial policies evidenced by low leverage further support the stable outlook.

The following ratings are affected by today's action:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: 84 Lumber Company

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba2-PD from B1-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD5) from B2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: 84 Lumber Company

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

84 Lumber's Ba2 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that 84 Lumber will benefit from end market dynamics that support growth. Moody's projects 1.67 million new housing starts in 2022 and increasing to 1.71 million in 2023, representing an 8.2% increase from 1.58 million in 2021.

Although we expect good growth prospects over the next two years, new home construction is very cyclical and is the greatest challenge facing 84 Lumber. This cyclicality dictates that 84 Lumber maintain low leverage in order to contend with the inevitable downturn. However, Moody's also expects Mrs. Margaret Hardy-Knox, President and owner of 84 Lumber, will continue to draw meaningful annual dividends. This capital could otherwise be used to enhance liquidity or reinvest in the business. Additionally, Moody's believes that significant operating margin expansion beyond Moody's projections will be difficult to achieve due to strong competition. 84 Lumber's product mix is reliant on commodity-like products such as plywood and lumber, which are easily available from other distributors.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would be predicated on ongoing conservative financial policies, new home construction remaining supportive of organic growth and adjusted debt-to-EBITDA sustained around 2.0x while improving liquidity by generating material free cash flow after dividends.

A downgrade could occur should 84 Lumber adopt a more aggressive financial strategy, particularly with respect to dividends, or experience a weakening of liquidity. Negative rating pressure would also likely result from debt-to-EBITDA sustained above 3.25x, reduction in margins or a material contraction in end markets.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

84 Lumber Company, headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, is a national distributor of lumber and building materials and provides construction services primarily for new residential construction. Trusts for the benefit of Mrs. Margaret Hardy-Knox are the beneficial owners, controlling nearly 95% of 84 Lumber.

