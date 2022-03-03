Moody's upgrades $963.1 million of Single-Family Rental RMBS

New York, March 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded
the ratings of ten tranches from four transactions, issued by multiple
issuers, backed by loans secured by a pool of single-family
rental properties.
Complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Invitation Homes 2018-SFR2 Trust
Class B, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on May 8, 2018
Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)
Class C, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on May 8, 2018
Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)
Issuer: Invitation Homes 2018-SFR3 Trust
Class B, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 28,
2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)
Class C, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Jun 28,
2018 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)
Issuer: FirstKey Homes 2020-SFR1 Trust
Cl. B, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Aug 14,
2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)
Cl. C, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Aug 14,
2020 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)
Cl. D, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Aug 14,
2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)
Issuer: FirstKey Homes 2020-SFR2 Trust
Cl. B, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Oct 20,
2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)
Cl. C, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Oct 20,
2020 Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)
Cl. D, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Oct 20,
2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating upgrades are driven by the steady build-up of equity
in the properties backing the transactions. Due to the strong housing
market, the transactions have benefited from significant home price
appreciation in the range of 16.6% to 46.7%
since closing. In turn, the combination of overall robust
home price growth and significant principal paydowns for some of the deals
has reduced Moody's LTV to the levels of 9.9%-93.9%,
down from 87.5%-109.4% at closing.
Moody's LTV is based on Moody's expected recovery values,
which represent the funds expected to be generated by the liquidation
of the underlying rental properties in the event the issuer is unable
to secure refinancing before the final maturity date and the certificates
need to be repaid. We calculate the updated Moody's Value by applying
the home price appreciation to each property's assigned Moody's Value
at closing. The increase in property values is driven by home price
appreciation at the metropolitan statistical area (MSA) level, based
on data reported by Moody's Analytics.
In addition, while delinquencies have increased to 3.5%-8%,
up from 0.5%-4.2% at closing,
strong rental demand and the limited supply of single-family rental
properties have increased contractual monthly rents by 7.2%-15.2%
since closing and thus kept overall cashflows steady. As of September
2021, the actual debt-service coverage ratios (DSCR) have
increased to 2.58x-8.99x from Moody's stressed
DSCR assumptions at closing.
Specifically, IH 2018-SFR2 has benefited from home price
appreciation of approximately 46.7% since closing.
In addition, the borrower has paid down the principal balance of
the loan to $628,989,890, down from $1,057,225,000
at closing. The combination of robust home price growth and significant
principal paydown, has reduced the Moody's LTV to 37.9%,
down from 87.5% at closing. While delinquencies have
increased to 3.5%, up from 0.7% at closing,
contractual monthly rents have increased by 15.1%.
The Moody's stressed DSCR of 8.99x as of September 2021 remains
strong.
IH 2018-SFR3 has benefited from home price appreciation of approximately
46.2% since closing. In addition, the borrower
has paid down the principal balance of the loan to $204,524,378,
down from $1,300,383,000 at closing. The
combination of robust home price growth and significant principal paydown,
has reduced the Moody's LTV to 9.9%, down from
87.5% at closing. While delinquencies have increased
to 4.2%, up from 0.5% at closing,
contractual monthly rents have increased by 15.2%.
The Moody's stressed DSCR of 6.60x as of September 2021 remains
strong.
FKH 2020-SFR1 has benefited from home price appreciation of approximately
22.3% since closing. As a result, Moody's
LTV has reduced to 86.9%, down from 106.2%
at closing. While delinquencies have increased to 5.1%,
up from 2.1% at closing, contractual monthly rents
have increased by 7.4%. The Moody's stressed
DSCR of 2.80x as of September 2021 remains strong.
FKH 2020-SFR2 has benefited from home price appreciation of approximately
16.6% since closing. As a result, Moody's
LTV has reduced to 93.9%, down from 109.4%
at closing. While delinquencies have increased to 8.0%,
up from 4.2% at closing, contractual monthly rents
have increased by 7.2%. The Moody's stressed
DSCR of 2.58x as of September 2021 remains strong.
Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped
US economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue to reverberate
and influence the performance of residential mortgage loans. We
expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against
COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols.
Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable
and economic prospects will vary.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Principal Methodologies
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Single-Family
Rental Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1214103.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of stress could drive the ratings
up. Transaction performance depends greatly on the US macro economy
and housing market. Property markets could improve from our original
expectations resulting in appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property
and faster property sales.
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of stresses could drive the ratings down.
Transaction performance depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing
market. Property markets could deteriorate from our original expectations
resulting in depreciation in the value of the mortgaged property and slower
property sales.
Finally, performance of RMBS continues to remain highly dependent
on servicer procedures. Any change resulting from servicing transfers
or other policy or regulatory change can impact the performance of these
transactions.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit
ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's
Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available
on its website www.moodys.com. Additionally,
the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that
• Rating Solicitation
• Issuer Participation
• Participation: Access to Management
• Participation: Access to Internal Documents
• Endorsement
• Lead Analyst
• Releasing Office
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Ruonan Yang
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Masako Oshima
Senior Vice President
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
