Moody's upgrades ANCAP's rating to Ba1; stable outlook

New York, October 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has upgraded Administracion Nacional de Combustibles-ANCAP´s (ANCAP) Corporate Family Rating to Ba1 from Ba2. Moody's also raised the company's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to b2 from b3. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The raising of ANCAP's BCA (a measure of the issuer's intrinsic risk regardless of its controlling entity) to b2 from b3 reflects the company's sustained improvement in financial and operating performance. ANCAP has been able to consistently reduce its financial liabilities from $635 million in 2017 to around $363 million as of June 2021, which has decreased leverage as measured by gross debt to Moody's adjusted Ebitda ratio to 2.3x as of the last twelve months ended in June 2021 from 4.3x in 2017, and interest coverage, as measured by metrics EBIT to interest expense, to around 6x from 3.5x in the same period.

The company's operating performance has improved on the back of increasing efficiencies and expense reductions. Fuel prices were virtually frozen since 2018 up until mid-2021; but starting July 2021 new fuel price adjustments based on import-parity prices will provide more visibility to the company's profitability margins and reduce the company's exposure to crude oil volatility. Profitability at ANCAP is mainly driven by its ability to pass through the cost of crude and local currency devaluation to final prices. Despite high crude oil volatility and virtually frozen fuel prices for a prolonged period, ANCAP has maintained good profitability levels, with EBITDA margin as adjusted by Moody's at around 10%-13% in the 2017-2021 period.

Uruguay has no oil reserves or resources and therefore the country's energy supply is reliant on imported crude oil. ANCAP has never faced procurement restrictions for its refinery and has a diversified base of crude supply.

ANCAP's b2 BCA is supported by its monopoly position in refining and dominant position in wholesale marketing in Uruguay. However, the BCA also considers the company's small size, particularly in the context of its exposure to volatile and cyclical commodity prices, dependence on crude oil imports, as well as its reliance on a single refinery. In addition, ANCAP's small crude distillation capacity of 50,000 bpd at a single complex (La Teja) and its average 80-85% utilization rate raise concentration and operating risk issues.

Since ANCAP is 100% owned by the Government of Uruguay (Baa2 stable), it is considered a government related issuer (GRI) under Moody's methodology for such entities. ANCAP's Ba1 Corporate Family Rating is based on its BCA of b2, high dependence, reflecting the high degree of correlation between factors that could lead to financial stress on ANCAP and the government at the same time, and a high probability of extraordinary support from the government. The government's willingness to support the company is based on its 100% ownership of ANCAP's, the company's monopoly status for refining activities in Uruguay, and its strategic importance to Uruguay's economy and national security. In addition, the government's ability to provide support to ANCAP is measured by its Baa2 rating with a stable outlook. The high support assumption embedded in ANCAP's Ba1 rating has been evidenced since 2013, when the government granted a $500 million equivalent loan to the company, which at the time replaced half of ANCAP's total outstanding debt to third parties. In addition and most importantly, in early 2016 the government capitalized the equivalent of $622 million in debt to ANCAP's equity, reducing its debt by 43% from 2015 levels.

ANCAP's liquidity is adequate. Cash balance as of June 2021 of UYU9,677 million ($225 million) plus expected cash flow from operations in the next 12 months of about UYU3,500 million should be more than enough to cover the company's basic needs including capital investments and short -term debt of UYU5,256 million. The company does not have committed credit facilities, although as a government owned entity it has ample access to local and international bank financing in Uruguay. Also, the company has an uncommitted credit facility of around $100 million with the state-owned bank Banco de la República Oriental del Uruguay.

The stable rating outlook reflects the Moody's expectation that ANCAP will be able to sustain current operating and credit metrics over the short to medium term given the company's disciplined financial management and its commitment towards maintaining healthy debt levels.

Administracion Nacional de Combustibles-ANCAP (ANCAP), fully owned by the Government of Uruguay, has a monopoly position in refining and a dominant position in fuel wholesale marketing in the country. It owns Uruguay's only refinery (La Teja), with a Nelson complexity rating of 8 and a crude distillation capacity of 50,000 barrels per day. ANCAP is the largest company in Uruguay, with revenue of $1.6 billion and total assets of $1.5 billion as of the 12 months ended June 2021. The company also has a cement company, among other smaller businesses, which in aggregate represent around one-tenth of its consolidated revenue.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

ANCAP's ratings could be upgraded if the company not only maintains debt leverage at current levels but also strengthens its liquidity position further to the point to protect its credit quality from earnings volatility. An upgrade of Uruguay's ratings could also add upward rating pressure on ANCAP's rating.

Conversely, if the company's EBITDA loses traction and debt leverage increases with limited prospects of a quick reversal, its ratings could be downgraded. A negative action on Uruguay's rating could also prompt a negative action on the company's rating.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Refining and Marketing published in August 2021 and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020.

