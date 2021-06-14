Moody's upgrades APi's CFR to Ba2 from Ba3, assigns B1 to senior unsecured notes; outlook stable

New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded APi Group DE, Inc.'s (APi) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba3, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD and upgraded the rating on the company's senior secured credit facility to Ba1. Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B1 rating to APi's proposed $300 million senior unsecured notes maturing 2029. The outlook remains stable. Finally, Moody's upgraded the company's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-1 from SGL-2.

The proceeds from the proposed $300 million senior unsecured notes offering will be used to redeem the company's $250 million senior secured term loan B due 2026 and repay a portion of its outstanding borrowings under the company's $1,200 million term loan facility maturing 2026, and for general corporate purposes as well as fees and expenses. The rating on the $250 million term loan B facility will be withdrawn at the close of the proposed transaction. The transaction will be leverage neutral and extend the company's debt maturity schedule. At year-end December 31, 2021, Moody's projects total debt-to-EBITDA will be 3.9x.

The ratings upgrade reflects Moody's expectation for continued improvement in APi's credit metrics, higher predictability in free cash flow and ongoing solid execution. The Ba1 rating on the company's senior secured credit facility is one notch above APi's CFR, reflecting its priority position to the senior unsecured notes and the collateral securing the facility. The B1 rating assigned to APi's proposed $300 million senior unsecured notes maturing in 2029 is two notches below the CFR and results from the notes position as the most junior debt in APi's capital structure.

"APi's management team has successfully integrated acquisitions, remained focused on execution, re-invested back into the business and limited dividend distributions to its shareholders; balancing the interests of the company's creditors with the interests of its shareholders," said Emile El Nems, a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst. "In addition, the management team remains committed to a maintaining a net leverage target ratio of 2.0x to 2.5x (excluding Moody's adjustments)."

Upgrades:

..Issuer: APi Group DE, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba1 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD3)

Assignments:

..Issuer: APi Group DE, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned B1 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: APi Group DE, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

APi's Ba2 corporate family rating reflects the company's position as a market leading business service provider of safety, specialty and industrial services in over 200 locations across North America and Europe. In addition, APi's credit rating is supported by very good liquidity with no significant debt maturities until 2026, and a commitment to a disciplined approach to balance sheet management. At the same time, the rating takes into consideration the company's exposure to cyclical end markets and the competitive nature of the construction business.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that APi will steadily grow revenues organically, improve profitability and generate significant free cash flow that can be used to reduce leverage. This is largely driven by Moody's views that the US economy will improve and US construction industry will remain stable.

APi's SGL-1 Speculative-Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's expectation of very good liquidity over the next 12-18 months. The company's very good liquidity is supported by (i) approximately $745 million in cash and (ii) $300 million first lien revolving credit facility expiring October 2024, of which about $230 million was available as of March 31, 2021. The company has no significant debt maturities due until October 2026 when its $1,200 million first lien senior secured term loan becomes due. This amount is exclusive of the proposed $250 million repayment of the incremental term loan B facility.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if:

» The company maintains strong free cash flow and very good liquidity

» Adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is below 3.0x for a sustained period of time

» Adjusted EBITA-to-interest expense is above 6.0x for a sustained period of time

» Retained cash flow-to-net debt is above 25%

The ratings could be downgraded if:

» The company's liquidity deteriorates

» Adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is above 4.0x for a sustained period of time

» Adjusted EBITA-to-interest expense is below 4.5x for a sustained period of time

» Retained cash flow-to-net debt is below 15%

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in in New Brighton, MN, APi Group Corporation is a publicly traded company on the NYSE with the ticker symbol [APG]. As measured by revenue, APi Group Corporation is the largest provider of commercial life safety solutions and a top five specialty contractor servicing the industrial and commercial end markets in the US with a broad customer base and a diversified revenue stream. The company operates in over 200 locations and generates approximately 90% of its revenue in the United States.

