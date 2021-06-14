Moody's upgrades APi's CFR to Ba2 from Ba3, assigns B1 to senior unsecured notes; outlook stable

New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded
APi Group DE, Inc.'s (APi) Corporate Family Rating (CFR)
to Ba2 from Ba3, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ba2-PD
from Ba3-PD and upgraded the rating on the company's senior
secured credit facility to Ba1. Concurrently, Moody's assigned
a B1 rating to APi's proposed $300 million senior unsecured
notes maturing 2029. The outlook remains stable. Finally,
Moody's upgraded the company's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating
to SGL-1 from SGL-2.
The proceeds from the proposed $300 million senior unsecured notes
offering will be used to redeem the company's $250 million
senior secured term loan B due 2026 and repay a portion of its outstanding
borrowings under the company's $1,200 million term
loan facility maturing 2026, and for general corporate purposes
as well as fees and expenses. The rating on the $250 million
term loan B facility will be withdrawn at the close of the proposed transaction.
The transaction will be leverage neutral and extend the company's debt
maturity schedule. At year-end December 31, 2021,
Moody's projects total debt-to-EBITDA will be 3.9x.
The ratings upgrade reflects Moody's expectation for continued improvement
in APi's credit metrics, higher predictability in free cash
flow and ongoing solid execution. The Ba1 rating on the company's
senior secured credit facility is one notch above APi's CFR,
reflecting its priority position to the senior unsecured notes and the
collateral securing the facility. The B1 rating assigned to APi's
proposed $300 million senior unsecured notes maturing in 2029 is
two notches below the CFR and results from the notes position as the most
junior debt in APi's capital structure.
"APi's management team has successfully integrated acquisitions,
remained focused on execution, re-invested back into the
business and limited dividend distributions to its shareholders;
balancing the interests of the company's creditors with the interests
of its shareholders," said Emile El Nems, a Moody's
VP-Senior Analyst. "In addition, the management
team remains committed to a maintaining a net leverage target ratio of
2.0x to 2.5x (excluding Moody's adjustments)."
Upgrades:
..Issuer: APi Group DE, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to Ba2 from Ba3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Upgraded to Ba1 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD3)
Assignments:
..Issuer: APi Group DE, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
B1 (LGD6)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: APi Group DE, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
APi's Ba2 corporate family rating reflects the company's position as a
market leading business service provider of safety, specialty and
industrial services in over 200 locations across North America and Europe.
In addition, APi's credit rating is supported by very good liquidity
with no significant debt maturities until 2026, and a commitment
to a disciplined approach to balance sheet management. At the same
time, the rating takes into consideration the company's exposure
to cyclical end markets and the competitive nature of the construction
business.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that APi will steadily
grow revenues organically, improve profitability and generate significant
free cash flow that can be used to reduce leverage. This is largely
driven by Moody's views that the US economy will improve and US construction
industry will remain stable.
APi's SGL-1 Speculative-Grade Liquidity Rating reflects
Moody's expectation of very good liquidity over the next 12-18
months. The company's very good liquidity is supported by (i) approximately
$745 million in cash and (ii) $300 million first lien revolving
credit facility expiring October 2024, of which about $230
million was available as of March 31, 2021. The company has
no significant debt maturities due until October 2026 when its $1,200
million first lien senior secured term loan becomes due. This amount
is exclusive of the proposed $250 million repayment of the incremental
term loan B facility.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if:
» The company maintains strong free cash flow and very good liquidity
» Adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is below 3.0x for
a sustained period of time
» Adjusted EBITA-to-interest expense is above 6.0x
for a sustained period of time
» Retained cash flow-to-net debt is above 25%
The ratings could be downgraded if:
» The company's liquidity deteriorates
» Adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is above 4.0x for
a sustained period of time
» Adjusted EBITA-to-interest expense is below 4.5x
for a sustained period of time
» Retained cash flow-to-net debt is below 15%
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in in New Brighton, MN, APi Group Corporation
is a publicly traded company on the NYSE with the ticker symbol [APG].
As measured by revenue, APi Group Corporation is the largest provider
of commercial life safety solutions and a top five specialty contractor
servicing the industrial and commercial end markets in the US with a broad
customer base and a diversified revenue stream. The company operates
in over 200 locations and generates approximately 90% of its revenue
in the United States.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
