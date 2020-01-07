Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers SMG Holdings, LLC SMG US Midco 2, Inc. Related Research Credit Opinion: SMG US Midco 2, Inc. ("SMG"): Update to Key Credit Considerations Credit Opinion: SMG US Midco 2, Inc.: SMG - Initial Credit Opinion Rating Action: Moody's reviews SMG's ratings for upgrade following merger with AEG Facilities Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of SMG US Midco 2, Inc. Issuer Comment: SMG US Midco 2, Inc.: Larger first-lien term loan does not impact SMG's ratings Rating Action: Moody's upgrades ASM's CFR to B1, outlook stable 07 Jan 2020 New York, January 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded SMG US Midco 2, Inc.'s (SMG; dba ASM Global) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B1 from B3 and Probability of Default Rating to B1-PD from B3-PD and second lien term loan rating to B3 from Caa2. At the same time, Moody's confirmed SMG's B1 senior secured first lien term loan rating and SMG Holdings, LLC's B1 senior secured revolving credit facility rating expiring 2023. Moody's also assigned a B1 rating to the SMG Holdings, LLC's new revolving credit facility expiring in October 2024. The outlook is stable. This concludes the review for upgrade initiated on October 2, 2019, following the merger of SMG with AEG Facilities, LLC (AEG Facilities) in an all-stock transaction, forming a new entity ASM Global (ASM). Issuer Comment: SMG US Midco 2, Inc.: Larger first-lien term loan does not impact SMG’s ratings Rating Action: Moody's upgrades ASM's CFR to B1, outlook stable 07 Jan 2020 New York, January 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded SMG US Midco 2, Inc.'s (SMG; dba ASM Global) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B1 from B3 and Probability of Default Rating to B1-PD from B3-PD and second lien term loan rating to B3 from Caa2. At the same time, Moody's confirmed SMG's B1 senior secured first lien term loan rating and SMG Holdings, LLC's B1 senior secured revolving credit facility rating expiring 2023. Moody's also assigned a B1 rating to the SMG Holdings, LLC's new revolving credit facility expiring in October 2024. The outlook is stable. This concludes the review for upgrade initiated on October 2, 2019, following the merger of SMG with AEG Facilities, LLC (AEG Facilities) in an all-stock transaction, forming a new entity ASM Global (ASM). SMG's equity sponsor Onex and Anschutz Entertainment Group, Inc. (AEG), and their respective affiliates are contributing their entire equity investments in SMG and AEG Facilities, respectively, into the combined business and are now equal co-owners of ASM. The operations of AEG Facilities were added as secured guarantors of SMG's debt. The upgrade reflects the increased scale, regional and contractual diversity and the market presence of the combined entity, ASM Global. The upgrade also reflects the significant de-leveraging and improvement in the company's profitability and cash flow generation because of the addition of AEG Facilities' earnings. Pro forma for the merger, adjusted debt/EBITDA leverage is estimated to improve to 5.5x (as of September 2019) from 7.7x on a standalone basis. Moody's projects free cash flow to be roughly 7% of debt in 2020. New contract wins and realization of operational synergies is expected to drive further improvement in these credit metrics. Moody's also expect ASM's financial policy to reflect a more conservative approach under the new ownership structure given the presence of AEG despite the continued 50% interest held by equity sponsor Onex. AEG's other significant asset holdings do not provide credit support to SMG's debt, but Moody's believes the branding and inter-relationship of ASM's facilities management operations with AEG aligns interests that helps to partially mitigate risk from cyclical downturns. ASM will also utilize proceeds from a $190 million incremental first lien term loan to fully repay the second lien term loan, repay outstanding draws under its revolving credit facility and pay other fees and expenses. As a part of the transaction, ASM is also upsizing its revolving credit facility to $96 million and extending the expiration by one year to October 2024. The confirmation of the B1 first lien senior secured ratings and the assignment of the B1 to the new revolving credit facility reflects that following the repayment of second lien term loan, the first lien debt will comprise the entire debt structure. The instrument ratings are subject to the closing of the refinancing. Moody's expects to withdraw the B1 rating on the existing revolver expiring in 2023 and the B3 rating on the second lien term loan upon completion of the refinancing. Upgrades: ..Issuer: SMG US Midco 2, Inc. .... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B3 .... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B3-PD .... Gtd Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan, Upgraded to B3 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5) Confirmations: ..Issuer: SMG US Midco 2, Inc. ....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Confirmed at B1 (LGD3) ..Issuer: SMG Holdings, LLC ....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Confirmed at B1 (LGD3) Assignments: ..Issuer: SMG Holdings, LLC ....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD3) Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: SMG Holdings, LLC ....Outlook, Changed To Stable From No Outlook ..Issuer: SMG US Midco 2, Inc. ....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review RATINGS RATIONALE ASM's B1 CFR is constrained by the company's small revenue size of less than $600 million, elevated debt-to-EBITDA leverage of 5.5x (on pro forma basis as of September 2019), lack of operating history as a merged entity and the cyclical risk in the business. ASM's leading position with over 322 properties in 21 countries and improved diversity across geographies, venues and contract types strengthens its competitive position. The company's long-term contracts with retention rate of above 90% provides a degree of predictability to revenues over the next year, while the trend towards outsourcing the management of convention centers and other facilities by municipalities supports future growth opportunities. Moody's expects adjusted debt/EBITDA leverage to decline to 5.0x over the next 12-18 months, with improvement weighed toward the backend of the projection period as the new contract wins ramp up in 2021. While the facilities management contracts provide a baseline of earnings to support the credit profile, P&L accounts and incentive based fees drive a large portion of the company's profitability and are subject to cyclical risk. Customer concentration is also high creating risk if a client changes service providers or insources the property management. The rating also reflects Moody's expectation that ASM will adhere to a more conservative financial policy than when Onex was sole owner and that decisions relating to leverage, future acquisitions and shareholder distributions requiring approval from both shareholders. Moody's expects the company to manage leverage lower and that any future transactions will not result in leverage exceeding the level pro forma for the SMG-AEG Facilities merger. The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that low single digit organic revenue growth, an EBITDA margin above 20% and improved operating leverage in core markets will reduce debt-to-EBITDA leverage to 5.0x over the next 12-18 months. Moody's also expects the company to maintain good liquidity including free cash flow of above $40 million. The ratings will be downgraded if the company's revenue growth or EBITDA margin weakens from current levels, debt-to-EBITDA leverage is sustained above 5.5x or free cash flow falls below 5% of debt. The rating could also be downgraded if financial policy is more aggressive than anticipated including if there are meaningful debt-financed acquisition or shareholder distributions. Given ASM's small scale, narrow operating scope, and partial private equity ownership, an upgrade is unlikely over the next two years. However, if ASM's scale and revenue diversity increases, debt/EBITDA is sustained below 4.0x, the company generates free cash flow above 10% of debt, and demonstrates a commitment to a conservative financial policy, the ratings could be upgraded. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. ASM Global is a leading venue management company including arenas, convention centers, stadiums and theaters. The company typically assumes full managerial responsibility for all aspects of facility operations, including event booking and event management, and may also provide certain ancillary services such as food and beverage service. Pro forma for the merger, revenue is estimated to be $500 million as of LTM period ending September 30, 2019. ASM is co-owned by funds affiliated with Onex Partners and AEG Venue Management Holdings, LLC. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

