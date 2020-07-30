Moody's upgrades ASP Emerald Holdings, LLC to B2; outlook stable

New York, July 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded
ASP Emerald Holdings, LLC's (Emerald) Corporate Family Rating
(CFR) to B2 from B3 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B2-PD
from B3-PD. Moody's also assigned a B2 rating to Emerald
Performance Materials, LLC's first lien term loan and senior
secured revolving credit facility. The B2 rating on the existing
revolving credit facility and Caa2 rating on the second lien term loan
is expected to be withdrawn subject to the transaction closing as proposed.
The outlook is stable.
"The upgrade reflects the improved capital structure, in which
absolute debt levels have declined significantly as a result of proceeds
from the CTS sale and the $100 million equity contribution from
American Securities. The refinancing of the secured credit facilities
also eliminates risk associated with the upcoming maturities,"
said Domenick R. Fumai, Vice President and lead analyst for
ASP Emerald Holdings, LLC.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: ASP Emerald Holdings, LLC
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to B2 from B3
Assignments:
..Issuer: Emerald Performance Materials, LLC
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan ,
Assigned B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: ASP Emerald Holdings, LLC
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Emerald Performance Materials, LLC
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrade to the B2 CFR is supported by Emerald's revised capital
structure and lower balance sheet debt, reduced financial leverage
metrics and improved interest coverage. Emerald reduced over $200
million of debt with the proceeds from the sale of its CVS Thermoset Specialties
(CTS) business to Huntsman Corporation (Baa3 stable) for $300 million.
The company is now refinancing the capital structure with a new $425
million first lien term loan and $100 million additional equity
investment by its sponsor, American Securities, in the form
of perpetual convertible preferred equity to two parent holding companies.
In turn, Emerald will receive $100 million from the parent
holding companies in exchange for common equity that will be used along
with the first lien proceeds, borrowing from the new revolving credit
facility and some balance sheet cash towards refinancing the existing
debt and paying fees and expenses. The combination of lower debt
and interest expense should enable the company to increase free cash flow
generation. Emerald's credit profile further reflects its
specialty chemical portfolio that serves a diverse number of end markets
and enjoys significant exposure to less cyclical food, beverage,
flavors and fragrances and personal care products. The credit profile
also incorporates Emerald's meaningful market positions in many
of its niche market segments and benefits from vertical integration.
Moody's expects adjusted Debt/EBITDA to decline from 6.4x
as March 31, 2020, towards 5.0x in FY 2020.
Emerald's B2 CFR is constrained by its modest size, with pro
forma sales of approximately $480 million for the last twelve months
ending March 31, 2020. Emerald also has a relatively small
asset base with net PP&E of roughly $311 million as of March
31, 2020. Although Emerald Kalama Chemicals' (EKC)
EBITDA margins are consistently in the 20% range and its existing
business more resilient than CTS, the company also has exposure
to end markets that are more cyclical such as rubber, automotive,
sealants, coatings, oil and gas and mining. The divestiture
of the CTS business, which enjoyed approximately 30% margins,
limits Emerald's upside growth potential given the mature nature
of many of its remaining end markets and reduces business diversity.
Emerald's liquidity is good supported by its $75 million senior
secured revolver, which had $50 million drawn as a result
of precaution as the coronavirus pandemic escalated in March and $33
million in cash at the end of the first quarter. Pro forma for
the proposed refinancing, the company expects to have roughly $50
million of revolver availability with sufficient cash balances and expectations
for positive free cash flow.
Emerald's current debt capital consists of the existing $379
million outstanding first lien term loan rated B2 and the $167
million outstanding second lien term loan. The Caa2 rating on the
second lien reflects the preponderance of first lien debt that ranks ahead
in terms of priority. Moody's expects to withdraw the ratings
on the second lien term loan once the transaction is completed.
The B2 ratings assigned to the proposed $425 million first lien
term loan and $75 million first lien revolving credit facility
are in line with the B2 CFR, reflecting the existence of only first
lien debt in the capital structure following the repayment of the second
lien term loan.
The stable outlook assumes that financial performance and credit metrics
remain appropriate for the B2 rating, including maintaining adjusted
leverage between 4.5x to 5.0x and that the company generates
sustained positive free cash flow in 2021.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Although not likely over the next 12 months, Moody's would
consider upgrading the ratings if the company achieves sustained adjusted
financial leverage below 4.5x (Debt/EBITDA) and Retained Cash Flow-to-Debt
(RCF/Debt) sustained above 15%. An upgrade would also require
the company to increase scale and business diversity through organic growth.
Moody's would likely downgrade the ratings if adjusted leverage
increases above 5.5x for a prolonged period, or free cash
flow falls below $20 million in 2021. Ratings could also
be downgraded if there is a significant increase in gross debt as a result
of an acquisition or sizable cash dividend to the sponsor, indicating
a return to a more aggressive financial policy. Despite the high
dividend on the preferred stock, Moody's doesn't view the
perpetual convertible preferred equity as debt because it is being held
by the sponsor, there is no cash dividend provision and expectations
that the convertible perpetual preferred equity will not be redeemed prior
to the first lien term loan B. However, if the preferred
stock is redeemed with cash from the borrower in a subsequent financing
or dividend to the parent holding companies prior to a material reduction
in the outstanding term loan debt, it could result in a negative
outlook or rating downgrade.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's also considers environmental, social and governance risks
in Emerald's rating. Governance risks are elevated due to
private equity ownership by American Securities, which includes
a board of directors with majority representation by members affiliated
with the sponsor, and reduced financial disclosure requirements
as a private company. American Securities has already extracted
over $190 million in dividends since acquiring Emerald in 2016;
however, the recent equity investment signals a more conservative
financial policy than in the past. As a specialty chemical company,
Moody's characterizes environmental risk as moderate; Emerald
has a modest amount of accruals for environmental liabilities.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Emerald Performance Materials, LLC, headquartered in Vancouver,
Washington, is a producer of specialty chemicals used in a wide
range of food, personal care and industrial applications.
Emerald Kalama Chemical (EKC) operates in three business segments:
1) Consumer Specialties, 2) Industrial Specialties and 3) Antioxidants
and Accelerators. The company was acquired in late 2014 by private
equity firm American Securities from prior private equity owner Sun Capital
Partners Inc. for $300 million. Following the sale
of the CVC Thermoset (CTS) division, Emerald generated pro forma
sales of about $480 million for the last twelve months ended March
31, 2020.
