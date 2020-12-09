Moody's upgrades ATI Holdings Acquisition's CFR to B3; stable outlook

NOTE: On December 10, 2020, the press release was corrected as follows: The second paragraph of the press release was changed to “The upgrade of the ratings reflects Moody's view that ATI’s cost reductions and moderation of growth-related capital expenditures position the company to absorb further stress related to the coronavirus pandemic. The upgrade also reflects improved liquidity including a recent extension in revolver maturity. In addition, ATI received CARES act funding and Medicare Advance payments, which have bolstered ATI’s cash balance to $154 million as of September 30, 2020. These cash inflows relate to the Federal government’s response to the pandemic, which Moody’s views as key ESG social considerations. Despite lower physical therapy volumes in the second quarter, volumes are approaching a substantial majority of pre-pandemic levels and will continue to improve as demand for physical therapy services continues to normalize;” and the second paragraph of the Ratings Rationale section was changed to “Moody's anticipates that ATI will maintain good liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months. Liquidity is supported by approximately $154 million of cash and full availability on its $70 million of revolver as of September 30, 2020. A large portion of the cash balance is due to government funding as ATI received CARES act funding and Medicare Advance Payments – the latter of which will need to be repaid starting in the second quarter of 2021. Moody’s expects that ATI will have sufficient sources of liquidity to do so, including its revolver to the extent necessary.” Revised release follows.

New York, December 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded ATI Holdings Acquisition, Inc.'s ("ATI") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from Caa1, its Probability of Default Rating to B3-PD from Caa1-PD, and its Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility ratings to B2 from B3. In addition, Moody's revised the outlook to stable from negative.

The upgrade of the ratings reflects Moody's view that ATI’s cost reductions and moderation of growth-related capital expenditures position the company to absorb further stress related to the coronavirus pandemic. The upgrade also reflects improved liquidity including a recent extension in revolver maturity. In addition, ATI received CARES act funding and Medicare Advance payments, which have bolstered ATI’s cash balance to $154 million as of September 30, 2020. These cash inflows relate to the Federal government’s response to the pandemic, which Moody’s views as key ESG social considerations.Despite lower physical therapy volumes in the second quarter, volumes are approaching a substantial majority of pre-pandemic levels and will continue to improve as demand for physical therapy services continues to normalize.

The stabilization of the outlook reflects Moody's view that ATI has sufficient liquidity after extending its revolver through May 2023 and reducing variable costs to manage through the coronavirus pandemic. Further, Moody's expects that leverage and cash flow will improve as ATI continues to realize the benefits of their business optimization initiatives.

Ratings upgraded:

Issuer: ATI Holdings Acquisition, Inc.

Corporate Family Rating, upgraded to B3 from Caa1

Probability of Default Rating, upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

Secured 1st lien revolving credit facility expiring 2023, upgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

Secured 1st lien term loan due 2023, upgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: ATI Holdings Acquisition, Inc.

Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

ATI's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects its high financial leverage, moderate but growing scale, and geographic concentration in the mid-western and East-Coast regions of the US. ATI has exposure to the workers compensation business, which can make the company vulnerable to economic cycles and workers' compensation reimbursement changes. The rating also reflects the relatively low barriers to entry in the industry, which could increase competitive challenges in the longer-term. The rating is supported by ATI's strong market presence as the second largest owner/operator of physical therapy clinics in the US as well its solid market share within the regions where it operates. Additionally, ATI has shown its ability to reduce variable costs, including reducing new office openings, which has improved cash flow and liquidity.

Moody's anticipates that ATI will maintain good liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months. Liquidity is supported by approximately $154 million of cash and full availability on its $70 million of revolver as of September 30, 2020. A large portion of the cash balance is due to government funding as ATI received CARES act funding and Medicare Advance Payments – the latter of which will need to be repaid starting in the second quarter of 2021. Moody’s expects that ATI will have sufficient sources of liquidity to do so, including its revolver to the extent necessary.

Moody's considers the coronavirus pandemic to be a social risk given the risk to human health and safety. Additionally, Moody's views the CARES Act funding and Medicare Advance Payments as a social consideration, which was a key driver to the upgrade given the bolstering of liquidity. Aside from the pandemic, ATI faces other social risks such as the rising concerns around the access and affordability of healthcare services. However, Moody's does not consider the physical therapy providers to face the same level of social risk as many other healthcare providers. Further, ATI benefits from positive social considerations, as physical therapy can be a less expensive and a safer alternative to surgery or opioid usage. From a governance perspective, Moody's views ATI's growth strategy to be aggressive given its history of debt-funded new clinic openings and high leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

ATI could be upgraded if it can successfully demonstrate stable organic growth, sustained positive free cash flow and debt/EBITDA sustained below 6.0 times could support an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity weakens, fails to effectively manage its rapid growth, pursues more aggressive financial policies or if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 7.0x.

ATI Holdings Acquisition, Inc., headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL, is an outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation provider. The company operates about 900 clinics in 25 states concentrated around the U.S. Midwest and East coast. ATI Holdings' LTM September 30, 2020 revenue was $734 million. ATI is owned by financial sponsor Advent International.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

