Moody's upgrades ATI Inc.'s CFR to B1; outlook positive

New York, September 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded ATI Inc.'s (ATI) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B1 from B2, its Probability of Default Rating to B1-PD from B2-PD, its senior unsecured rating to B2 from B3 and its senior unsecured shelf rating to (P)B2 from (P)B3. At the same time, the senior unsecured rating for Allegheny Ludlum, LLC was upgraded to B2 from B3. ATI's speculative grade liquidity rating remains at SGL-2. The ratings outlook was changed to positive from stable.

"The upgrade of ATI Inc.'s ratings reflects our expectation that its operating performance and credit metrics will significantly improve over the next 12 to 18 months as it benefits from the recovery in its key aerospace end market, market share gains and cost saving and efficiency improvement initiatives. The positive ratings outlook reflects the possibility of additional upgrades if the company's uses a portion of its free cash flow to pay down its funded debt further strengthening its credit profile" said Michael Corelli, Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for ATI Inc.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: ATI Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

....Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Upgraded to (P)B2 from (P)B3

..Issuer: Allegheny Ludlum, LLC

....GTD Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Allegheny Ludlum, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: ATI Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

ATI Inc.'s B1 corporate family rating reflects its moderate leverage and ample interest coverage and the expectation these metrics will materially strengthening along with the company's operating performance mainly due to the ongoing recovery in the commercial aerospace market. ATI's rating also reflects its position as a leading producer of specialty titanium and titanium alloys, nickel-based alloys and super alloys serving a wide range of end markets including aerospace and defense, energy, medical, electronics, automotive and others. The company benefits from long term agreements (LTA's) with many of its customers across the airframe, aero engine, defense and medical markets. The rating also incorporates its good liquidity position which provides support to its credit profile and enables it to navigate periods of weakness in the aerospace sector and potential investments in working capital as its business recovers. The rating also incorporates the extreme historical volatility of its operating performance which tends to track the aerospace cycle as well as the risk of lower demand as worldwide economic growth weakens.

ATI's operating performance is expected to materially improve along with the recovery in the commercial aerospace sector, since the aerospace and defense sectors account for more than 50% of revenue in a typical year. Continued strength in the defense sector and positive trends in the specialty energy, electronics and medical end markets will also support its recovery. In addition, it will benefit from market share gains and recent efficiency improvement and cost cutting initiatives. Therefore, we anticipate that ATI's adjusted EBITDA will rise to a record high level in the range of $550 million - $600 million in 2022 versus $318 million in 2021. This should enable the company to generate free cash flow even though it plans to make voluntary contributions of about $50 million per year to its pension plans to reduce its underfunding. However, the company has already spent more than our annual estimate of free cash flow on share repurchases as it repurchased $90 million of stock in 1H22. It could buy more stock during the second half of the year considering it has about $60 million left on its $150 million repurchase authorization.

ATI's credit metrics have begun to materially strengthen with its leverage ratio (debt/EBITDA) declining to 4.4x in June 2022 from 11.6x in June 2021 as its interest coverage (EBIT/Interest) rose to 2.6x from 0.6x due to the substantial improvement in its operating results and the conversion of $82.5 million of convertible notes into common stock. We expect the company's credit metrics to further improve as it benefits from improved end market demand and a lower pension underfunding adjustment even though we anticipate limited debt paydowns. Also, the leverage ratio would only be about 3.8x on a pro forma basis assuming the company's outstanding convertible debt is converted to equity. The leverage ratio calculation includes $291.4 million of convertible notes due 2025 with a conversion price of $15.49 per share. The company's current share price is about $30.00 per share so it is possible this debt could eventually convert to equity.

ATI's speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-2 considers the company's good liquidity profile which consists of $274 million in cash and approximately $456 million of borrowing availability on its $500 million asset-based lending credit facility as of June 30, 2022. The company utilized $40.8 million of its revolver availability to support the issuance of letters of credit and had no borrowings outstanding. Availability was limited by the borrowing base calculation. The company amended its credit agreement in September 2022 and upsized the revolver to $600 million from $500 million and extended the maturity date to September 2027 from September 2024.

The B2 rating on ATI's senior unsecured debt instruments reflects the effective subordination of the unsecured debt relative to the ABL facility and the term loan. The senior unsecured debt at Allegheny Ludlum (guaranteed by ATI) has the same rating as the senior unsecured debt at ATI given the high level of interdependence between the operations. The instruments are also considered to be at parity given the significantly higher asset values of ATI relative to the asset value of Allegheny Ludlum and the view that given the operating interdependence, ATI would support Allegheny Ludlum.

The positive outlook incorporates our expectation that ATI's operating performance and credit metrics will strengthen over the next 12 to 18 months and its credit metrics will be strong for its rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

ATI's rating could be upgraded if the company pays down its funded debt and demonstrates the ability to sustain EBIT/interest above 3.0x, debt/EBITDA below 3.5x and an adjusted operating margin above 7%.

Downward rating pressure could materialize if ATI's adjusted operating margin declines below 5%, retained cash flow is sustained below 8% of outstanding debt or its leverage ratio remains above 5.0x. The rating could also be downgraded if the company's liquidity position materially deteriorates.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, ATI Inc. is a diversified producer and distributor of components and specialty metals such as titanium and titanium alloys, nickel-based alloys and stainless and specialty steel alloys. It sells these products to the aerospace & defense, specialty energy, electronics and medical sectors. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 the company generated revenues of $3.3 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75735. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

