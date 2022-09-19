Moody's upgrades AVSC's CFR to Caa1 from Caa2 on strong earnings recovery; outlook stable

Approximately $2.64 billion of rated debt impacted

New York, September 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded AVSC Holding Corp.'s ("AVSC, " dba "Encore") corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from Caa2 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from Caa2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the company's first lien senior secured credit facilities (revolvers due 2023-2024 and term loans due 2025-2026) to Caa1 from Caa2, and its second lien senior secured term loan due 2025 to Caa3 from Ca. The outlook remains stable.

The upgrade of the CFR to Caa1 from Caa2 reflects Encore's very strong rebound in revenue and EBITDA in the second quarter of 2022 to above pre-pandemic levels, driven by accelerated market recoveries, pricing initiatives and good expense management. Moody's expects that the positive revenue momentum, combined with substantial improvements in both leverage and liquidity will continue through at least the first quarter of 2023. Moody's expects the company's high debt-to-EBITDA leverage of 10.0 times as of June 30, 2022 to improve to approximately 7.7 times by the end of 2022 as the company anniversaries prior year quarters, which were heavily impacted by the pandemic.

The ratings upgrade also incorporates Encore's improved liquidity position following the June 2022 bank amendment to address the near-term refinancing risk associated with the expiration of its $135 million revolving credit facility due March 2023. The amendment affords the company additional time to deleverage prior to accessing capital markets for refinancing. Moody's expects that the company will generate annual free cash of 3-4% of total debt in 2023.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: AVSC Holding Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Caa1 from Caa2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Caa1-PD from Caa2-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from Caa2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Second Lien Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Caa3 (LGD6) from Ca (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: AVSC Holding Corp.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa1 CFR reflects Encore's high debt-to-EBITDA leverage, the refinancing risk associated with upcoming debt maturities in 2025-2026, and challenges to maintain EBITDA growth to offset the accretion of the PIK interest that may impede the company's ability to deleverage. Despite the meaningful EBITDA improvement, Encore's capital structure remains unsustainable. Moody's remains cautiously optimistic about the company's growth prospects in 2023, in the context of uncertain macro environment and inflationary cost pressures. Given the tight labor markets and rising wages, Encore's ability to maintain adequate staffing levels to meet growing demand could prove difficult and costly. Moody's expects the company will take price actions, as needed, to mitigate higher operating costs but also recognizes that Encore's profitability is well above pre-pandemic levels, providing support to the current rating level.

Pricing initiatives and incremental business capture for hosting larger-size events in the second quarter 2022 have more than offset event volumes that have not yet fully recovered. Moody's believes that the company's international operations and the smaller-size events will take longer to recover given the macroeconomic uncertainty. Moody's projects revenue and EBITDA growth in the low-single digit percentages over the next 12-18 months, and Encore's very high leverage to decline towards low-to-mid 7.0 times by the end of fiscal 2023.

Moody's expect Encore to have adequate liquidity over the next 12-15 months. Sources of liquidity consist of $158.5 million of balance sheet cash at June 30, 2022 and Moody's expectation for free cash flow generation in excess of $100 million over the next 12-15 months. Free cash flow would be significant lower absent the $75 million of PIK interest election on the outstanding debt, which could be paid in cash at the option of the borrower. Following the June 2022 bank amendment, Encore has a $20 million revolving credit facility expiring in March 2023 and a $30 million revolving credit facility due November 2024, both were undrawn at June 30, 2022. After factoring outstanding letters of credit ($17.9 million), revolver availability was around $33.1 million as of June 30, 2022. Encore's springing net leverage ratio covenant of 7.5x under its revolving credit facility has been waived through December 31, 2023. However, the company is subject to a monthly $40 million minimum liquidity covenant (cash and revolver availability), tested at the end of every month through the end of 2023. Moody's expects Encore will maintain at least $150 million of liquidity over the next 12-15 months.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for Encore to maintain at least adequate liquidity and generate organic revenue and EBITDA growth in low-single digit percentages in 2023. The outlook also assumes that the company will continue to deleverage towards 7.0 times and begin to address its capital structure in 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Encore's ratings if the company puts in place a more tenable capital structure, demonstrates sustained growth in revenue and earnings and maintains at least adequate liquidity. A ratings upgrade would also require the company sustaining debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) below 7.0 times and maintaining positive free cash flow generation.

Moody's could downgrade Encore's ratings if the company's liquidity deteriorates, reports weaker than expected operating performance, or delays in addressing debt maturities.

AVSC Holding Corp., operating under the primary brand name Encore, is a leading provider in the audiovisual and event experiences industry delivering creative production, advanced technology and staging to help its customers deliver more dynamic and impactful experiences at their meetings, trade shows and special events. Encore is the event technology provider of choice at leading hotels, resorts and convention centers. Its business model is based on long-term partnerships with these venues, which establish Encore as the exclusive on-site provider of event technology services. Following the August 2018 leveraged buyout, Encore is majority owned by affiliates of Blackstone Group, Inc.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

