Moody's upgrades AbbVie to Baa1; positive outlook

New York, November 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the senior unsecured long-term ratings of AbbVie Inc. ("AbbVie") to Baa1 from Baa2. At the same time, Moody's affirmed AbbVie's Prime-2 short-term rating. Following these actions, the outlook remains positive.

"The upgrade results from strong operating performance and ongoing debt reduction that will mitigate the impact of approaching Humira biosimilar competition – previously a significant constraint to AbbVie's credit profile," stated Michael Levesque, Sr. Vice President.

"Continuation of the strong sales trajectory of products like Skyrizi and Rinvoq would keep the positive momentum for the company and support its credit profile, reflected in the positive outlook," continued Levesque.

Governance considerations are material to the rating action, including factors related to financial strategy and risk management, as well as management credibility and track record. This reflects AbbVie's continued adherence to debt reduction throughout 2022 after meeting previous deleveraging commitments related to the Allergan acquisition. By year-end 2022, the company will have reduced Allergan-related debt by approximately $30 billion, compared to its original target of $18 billion.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: AbbVie Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: AbbVie Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: AbbVie Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

AbbVie's Baa1 rating reflects its large global scale and strong competitive positions in immunology, oncology and aesthetics. Core products like Skyrizi and Rinvoq will provide rising revenue for years to come. This reflects strong clinical data and broadening indications into multiple immunology diseases due to successful clinical studies. AbbVie will generate good free cash flow stemming from its high operating margins and modest capital expenditures.

These strengths are tempered by US biosimilar competition for Humira that will occur in January 2023 and cause material erosion in earnings and cash flow. Hence, after deleveraging in both 2021 and 2022, AbbVie's debt/EBITDA will rise in 2023, likely to about 2.8x – 3.0x absent debt-funded acquisitions. The continuing uptake of Skyrizi and Rinvoq and the rate of erosion of Humira will heavily influence the actual leverage ratio. With the majority of revenue in the US, AbbVie has greater exposure to US drug pricing policies such as those included in the Inflation Reduction Act.

The outlook is positive. Moody's expects strong growth and performance of AbbVie's core products including Skyrizi and Rinvoq.

Social and governance considerations are material to AbbVie's credit profile. Social risks for pharmaceutical companies include exposure to regulatory and legislative efforts aimed at reducing drug prices. These are fueled in part by demographic and societal trends that are pressuring government budgets because of rising healthcare spending. This has been recently illustrated by new drug pricing provisions included in the US Inflation Reduction Act, which will drive drug price reductions. AbbVie's higher-than-average revenue concentration in the US market, as well as the high use of certain products by Medicare beneficiaries results in exposure to this risk, reflected in the S-4 issuer profile score, i.e. highly negative exposure. Governance exposures are neutral, reflected in the G-2 issuer profile score. This reflects a balance of financial policies that have been more aggressive than peers with a tolerance for debt/EBITDA that exceeded 4.0x, but tempered by material debt reduction in excess of targets communicated at the time of the Allergan acquisition.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include very strong growth in core products, strong pipeline execution, and debt/EBITDA sustained below 3.0 times. Factors that could lead to a downgrade include weak growth in core products, major pipeline setbacks, large debt-financed acquisitions, or debt/EBITDA sustained above 3.5 times.

Headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois, AbbVie Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company with focus areas that include immunology, oncology, aesthetics, neuroscience, eye care, virology, gastroenterology, and women's health. Revenues for the 12 months ended September 30, 2022 totaled approximately $58 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356413. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

