Moody's upgrades Abbott Laboratories to A2

New York, May 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today upgraded Abbott Laboratories ("Abbott") and its wholly-owned and guaranteed subsidiary, Abbott Ireland Financing DAC's senior unsecured ratings to A2 from A3. Moody's also upgraded Abbott's commercial paper rating to Prime-1 from Prime-2. The outlook remains stable.

The upgrade reflects Abbott's consistent execution across its portfolio for an extended period of time. Abbott benefits from a highly diversified business model, the benefits of which were evident during the coronavirus pandemic as the company was able to maintain stable earnings and cash flows. The company has strong organic growth prospects across multiple parts of its product portfolio, such as its FreeStyle Libre Continuous Glucose Monitoring system and the MitraClip mitral valve therapy.

Abbott has excellent operational capabilities, evidenced by its ability to scale its COVID-19 diagnostic testing franchise to over $6 billion in revenue for the LTM period ending March 31, 2021. Moody's expects that revenues associated with COVID-19 testing will likely moderate, as the pace of vaccinations continues. This would be offset by a continued recovery in other parts of Abbott's business, such as its non-COVID related diagnostic testing and products used in various types of elective medical procedures.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Abbott's A2 senior unsecured rating reflects its significant scale in the global healthcare industry, with revenues in excess of $37 billion. The company is very well diversified, with four distinct business units -- medical devices, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics and nutrition. Within each operating segment, Abbott is well diversified by product and customer and is amongst the market leaders. Abbott is also geographically diverse and revenue growth will continue to benefit from its meaningful presence in faster-growing emerging markets. Abbott's credit profile reflects its low leverage with debt/EBITDA expected to remain in the low two times range, though there may be some quarter to quarter variability depending on the level of revenues from COVID-19 diagnostic testing. Even leaving aside the company's COVID-19 diagnostic revenues, Moody's expects Abbott will maintain organic growth rates amongst the highest of investment grade medical device companies. Abbott's ratings reflect the risks associated with potential merger and acquisition activity. While the company has increased leverage to fund acquisitions, the company has a track record of rapidly deleveraging.

ESG considerations are a factor in Abbott's ratings. Medical device companies face moderate social risk. However, they regularly encounter elevated elements of social risk, including responsible production as well as other social and demographic trends. Risks associated with responsible production include compliance with regulatory requirements for safety of medical devices as well as adverse reputational risks arising from recalls, safety issues or product liability litigation.

The outlook is stable. Moody's expects Abbott will maintain steady organic growth over time while maintaining low leverage. Moody's expects Abbott will remain acquisitive, though any increase in leverage would likely be temporary.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if Abbott sustains strong organic growth for an extended period while continuing to maintain low leverage. A more clearly articulated leverage target would be positive. Quantitatively ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA was sustained below 2 times.

Ratings could be downgraded if Abbott were to see a sustained rise in leverage, which most likely would result from elevated acquisition activity. While not anticipated any actions that might reduce diversification for the company would be negative factor. Quantitatively ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA was sustained above 3 times.

Abbott Laboratories is one of the world's leading manufacturers of a diverse range of healthcare products. The company's operating business segments include: medical devices, diagnostics, nutrition, and established pharmaceuticals. Revenues for the last twelve month ended March 31, 2021 were in excess of $37 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Product and Device Industry published in June 2017

