Moody's upgrades Abercrombie & Fitch's CFR to Ba2

New York, June 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch Management Co.'s (Abercrombie) corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba3 and probability of default rating (PDR) to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the company's Ba2 senior secured notes rating. The outlook was changed to stable from positive and the speculative-grade liquidity rating (SGL) remains SGL-1.

The CFR and PDR upgrades reflect Moody's expectation that credit metrics and liquidity will remain solid despite near-term earnings declines driven by freight, input cost inflation, promotional activity to clear out excess inventory, and weakening consumer spending following the stimulus-supported 2021 spike. Moody's projects 2022 EBITDA to decline towards 2019 levels, however despite these pressures Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA will remain below 3x and funded debt/EBITDA will be around 1x, with balance sheet cash continuing to exceed funded debt. Longer term, Moody's expects Abercrombie's ongoing investment in its brands, marketing, digital and omnichannel capabilities to result in improved margins, resumed earnings growth and solid free cash flow generation.

The affirmation of the senior secured notes rating at Ba2, on par with the CFR, reflects their junior position relative to the asset-based revolving credit facility and priority administrative claims, as well as seniority relative to unsecured claims in the liability waterfall.

Moody's took the following rating actions for Abercrombie & Fitch Management Co.:

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD

.... Gtd Senior Secured Global Notes, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD3)

.... Outlook, Changed to Stable from Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Abercrombie's Ba2 CFR reflects from the company's well-recognized brands with global presence and high digital penetration. Over the past several years, the turnaround of the Abercrombie & Fitch business, reduction in occupancy costs and growth in e-commerce have positioned the company well within its target teen and young adult apparel market. The rating also benefits from Abercrombie's solid credit metrics, relatively low levels of funded debt relative to cash balances and very good liquidity. The rating also reflects that credit metrics are likely to weaken from current levels in 2022. Moody's projects debt/EBITDA will increase to 2.1x from 1.7x and EBIT/interest expense to fall to 3.0x from 4.1x. The rating also incorporates governance considerations, specifically Abercrombie's track record of balanced financial strategies with a focus on maintaining moderate leverage and solid liquidity.

The ratings are constrained by the company's very high business risk as a niche retailer in the highly competitive teen apparel market, which is subject to elevated fashion risk, volatile discretionary spending and elevated investment needs in order to evolve with customer demand. In addition, the company is subject to social and environmental factors, including responsible sourcing, product and supply sustainability, privacy and data protection.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for moderate leverage and very good liquidity despite significant earnings declines in 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade in the near term is unlikely given the uncertain operating environment and the company's very high business risk. The ratings could be upgraded if Abercrombie demonstrates consistent revenue and operating income growth following the current volatile period, while maintaining balanced financial strategies. An upgrade would also require maintaining very good liquidity, including consistent solid positive free cash flow and cash balances that comfortably cover daily operations and the outstanding debt balance. Quantitative metrics include debt/EBITDA sustained below 2.0 times and EBIT/interest expense above 5 times.

The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance deteriorates beyond 2022 including because of any potential execution issues, such that there is limited cash flow generation to support the company's capital investment needs. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is maintained above 3 times and EBIT/interest expense below 3.5 times. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company adopts more aggressive financial policies such as debt-financed share repurchases or if liquidity weakens.

Abercrombie & Fitch Management Co. (Abercrombie) is an indirect subsidiary of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. The company offers apparel and accessories through approximately online operations and over 700 specialty apparel stores in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions under the "Abercrombie & Fitch", "abercrombie kids", "Hollister", "Gilly Hicks" and "Social Tourist" brands. For the twelve months ended April 30, 2022, the company generated approximately $3.7 billion in revenue.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

