Moody's upgrades Academy, Ltd.'s CFR to B3, stable outlook

New York, June 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded Academy, Ltd.'s (Academy) corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from Caa2, probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from Caa3-PD, and senior secured term loan rating to Caa1 from Caa2. The ratings outlook was changed to stable from negative.

The upgrades reflect Academy's Q1 2020 comparable sales, earnings and cash flow performance, which exceeded both Moody's expectations and the overall specialty retail sector during the coronavirus pandemic. The upgrades also reflect Moody's view that the solid operating performance trends are likely to continue over the near term, which will significantly reduce risks associated with the company's ability to refinance its $1.4 billion term loan due July 2022 in a timely and economical manner.

The change in outlook to stable from negative reflects expectations for good liquidity and modestly higher earnings over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's took the following rating actions for Academy, Ltd.:

.... Corporate family rating, upgraded to B3 from Caa2

.... Probability of default rating, upgraded to B3-PD from Caa3-PD

.... Senior secured bank credit facility, upgraded to Caa1 (LGD4) from Caa2 (LGD3)

.... Outlook, changed to stable from negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR is constrained by the company's high leverage, with debt/EBITDA of 6.4 times (including revolver borrowings to bolster liquidity), and only recent improvement in operating performance driven by turnaround efforts. Further, the credit profile incorporates the highly competitive nature of sporting goods retail, including the increased focus of major apparel and footwear brands on direct-to-consumer distribution and the shift to online shopping. The rating also considers Academy's aggressive financial strategies, including previously executed debt-financed dividend distributions and discounted debt repurchases, although the company has not undertaken aggressive actions over the past year. In addition, as a retailer, Academy needs to make ongoing investments in its brand and infrastructure, as well as in social and environmental drivers including responsible sourcing, product and supply sustainability, privacy and data protection. Academy's ongoing offering of firearms and ammunition at a time when several large retailers have pulled back also represents a social consideration.

At the same time, Academy's ratings benefit from the company's good liquidity and Moody's projections for a decline in debt/EBITDA to 5 times from 6.4 times as of May 2, 2020, driven by revolver repayment and better earnings. Moody's expects revenue and EBITDA to increase modestly through the balance of fiscal year 2020, driven by the company's value price points and diversified product assortment, which result in resilient performance in weak economic conditions. Academy is also benefiting from initiatives in merchandising, private label credit card and digital investment, as well as new customer acquisition during the coronavirus-driven store closures of other retailers that were considered non-essential. In addition, the rating positively considers the company's scale and solid market position in its regions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if recent positive operating performance trends reverse or liquidity deteriorates. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company undertakes aggressive financial strategy actions including material discounted debt repurchases, or fails to refinance its debt in a timely and economic manner. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded should Moody's-adjusted EBIT/interest expense approach 1.0 time.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates sustained positive operating performance trends and maintains good liquidity, including solid positive free cash flow and ample revolver availability. Quantitatively, the ratings could be upgraded with expectations for Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA to be maintained below 5 times and EBIT/interest expense above 1.5 times.

Academy, Ltd. is a US sports, outdoor and lifestyle retailer with a broad assortment of hunting, fishing and camping equipment, along with footwear, apparel, and sports and leisure products. The company operates 259 stores under the Academy Sports + Outdoors banner, which are primarily located in Texas and the southeastern United States, and its website. Academy generated approximately $4.9 billion of revenue for the twelve months ended May 2, 2020. The company has been controlled by an affiliate of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. since 2011.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018

