Moody's upgrades Academy's CFR to B1; assigns B2 to term loan

New York, October 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded Academy,
Ltd.'s (Academy) corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from
B2 and probability of default rating (PDR) to B1-PD from B2-PD.
Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B2 rating to the proposed
$400 million senior secured term loan due 2027. The speculative-grade
liquidity rating was upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2.
The ratings outlook is stable.
Proceeds from the proposed $400 million term loan, $400
million other new pari passu secured debt and an estimated $648
million of balance sheet cash will be used to refinance the company's
$1,434 million outstanding term loan due 2022 and pay for
fees and expenses.
The CFR and PDR upgrades reflect governance considerations, particularly
the material debt reduction as a result of the transaction. The
SGL upgrade to SGL-1 from SGL-2 reflects the debt maturity
extension and Moody's projections for solid positive free cash flow,
high cash balances and ample availability on the $1 billion asset-backed
revolver.
Moody's took the following rating actions for Academy, Ltd.:
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to B1 from B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2
.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned B2 (LGD4)
.... Outlook, Remains Stable
The rating on the existing term loan due 2022 will be withdrawn at the
close of the transaction.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Academy's B1 CFR reflects the company's moderately high lease-adjusted
gross leverage and the competitive nature of sporting goods retail,
including the increased focus of major apparel and footwear brands on
direct-to-consumer distribution and the shift to online
shopping. Moody's projects a modest increase in leverage to 3.8
times in 2021 compared to 3.4 times as of August 1, 2020
pro-forma for the transaction. In Moody's view,
the large-scale shift in consumer spending towards the sporting
goods category in 2020 and away from travel and leisure will likely partially
reverse once health and safety concerns abate. As a result,
Moody's expects revenue and earnings to decline in 2021 following
strong growth in 2020, and there is significant uncertainty with
regard to a more normalized earnings level. In addition,
as a retailer, Academy needs to make ongoing investments in its
brand and infrastructure, as well as in social and environmental
drivers including responsible sourcing, product and supply sustainability,
privacy and data protection. Academy's ongoing offering of firearms
and ammunition at a time when several large retailers have pulled back
also represents a social consideration.
At the same time, Academy's ratings positively consider the company's
very good liquidity, scale and solid market position in its regions.
The turnaround strategy put in place by the current management team,
including initiatives in merchandising, private label credit card
and omnichannel investment, has started yielding results since the
back half of 2019. Moody's also expects Academy to benefit
from its value price points and diversified product assortment,
which tend to result in resilient performance during economic downturns.
In addition, the rating considers governance factors, including
the expectation for more conservative financial strategies following the
public equity offering. Specifically, although the company
remains majority-owned by private equity sponsor KKR, Moody's
views re-leveraging transactions as unlikely following the equity
filing and the over 40% reduction in gross debt following the refinancing.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company
will continue its solid performance and maintain a good liquidity profile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates continued growth
in revenue and operating profit and maintains very good liquidity and
conservative financial policies. Quantitatively, the ratings
could be upgraded with expectations for Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA
to be maintained below 3.75 times and EBIT/interest expense above
2.75 times.
The ratings could be downgraded if earnings or liquidity significantly
deteriorate or the company experiences material execution missteps.
Aggressive financial strategy actions could also result in a downgrade.
Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA is maintained above 4.5 times and EBIT/interest expense
declines below 2.25 times.
The term loan credit facility is expected to have no financial maintenance
covenants. It is expected to contain covenant flexibility for transactions
that could adversely affect creditors, including incremental facility
capacity of the greater of $480 million or 100% of trailing
EBITDA plus an amount up to 2.0x first lien leverage; the
ability to release a guarantee when a subsidiary is not wholly owned,
lack of "blocker" restrictions on collateral leakage through transfer
to unrestricted subsidiaries, and step downs in the asset sale prepayment
requirement to 50% and 0% if the first lien leverage ratio
is equal to or less than 1.25x and 1.00x, respectively.
The EBITDA definition includes add-backs including non-cash
items, restructuring charges and run-rate cost savings.
The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement
can be materially different.
Academy, Ltd. is a US sports, outdoor and lifestyle
retailer with a broad assortment of hunting, fishing and camping
equipment, along with footwear, apparel, and sports
and leisure products. The company operates 259 stores under the
Academy Sports + Outdoors banner, which are primarily located
in Texas and the southeastern United States, and its website.
Academy generated approximately $5.3 billion of revenue
for the twelve months ended August 1, 2020. The company is
publicly traded following the October 2020 IPO but controlled by affiliates
of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Raya Sokolyanska
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
