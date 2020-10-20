Moody's upgrades Academy's CFR to B1; assigns B2 to term loan

New York, October 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded Academy, Ltd.'s (Academy) corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from B2 and probability of default rating (PDR) to B1-PD from B2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B2 rating to the proposed $400 million senior secured term loan due 2027. The speculative-grade liquidity rating was upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2. The ratings outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the proposed $400 million term loan, $400 million other new pari passu secured debt and an estimated $648 million of balance sheet cash will be used to refinance the company's $1,434 million outstanding term loan due 2022 and pay for fees and expenses.

The CFR and PDR upgrades reflect governance considerations, particularly the material debt reduction as a result of the transaction. The SGL upgrade to SGL-1 from SGL-2 reflects the debt maturity extension and Moody's projections for solid positive free cash flow, high cash balances and ample availability on the $1 billion asset-backed revolver.

Moody's took the following rating actions for Academy, Ltd.:

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

.... Outlook, Remains Stable

The rating on the existing term loan due 2022 will be withdrawn at the close of the transaction.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Academy's B1 CFR reflects the company's moderately high lease-adjusted gross leverage and the competitive nature of sporting goods retail, including the increased focus of major apparel and footwear brands on direct-to-consumer distribution and the shift to online shopping. Moody's projects a modest increase in leverage to 3.8 times in 2021 compared to 3.4 times as of August 1, 2020 pro-forma for the transaction. In Moody's view, the large-scale shift in consumer spending towards the sporting goods category in 2020 and away from travel and leisure will likely partially reverse once health and safety concerns abate. As a result, Moody's expects revenue and earnings to decline in 2021 following strong growth in 2020, and there is significant uncertainty with regard to a more normalized earnings level. In addition, as a retailer, Academy needs to make ongoing investments in its brand and infrastructure, as well as in social and environmental drivers including responsible sourcing, product and supply sustainability, privacy and data protection. Academy's ongoing offering of firearms and ammunition at a time when several large retailers have pulled back also represents a social consideration.

At the same time, Academy's ratings positively consider the company's very good liquidity, scale and solid market position in its regions. The turnaround strategy put in place by the current management team, including initiatives in merchandising, private label credit card and omnichannel investment, has started yielding results since the back half of 2019. Moody's also expects Academy to benefit from its value price points and diversified product assortment, which tend to result in resilient performance during economic downturns. In addition, the rating considers governance factors, including the expectation for more conservative financial strategies following the public equity offering. Specifically, although the company remains majority-owned by private equity sponsor KKR, Moody's views re-leveraging transactions as unlikely following the equity filing and the over 40% reduction in gross debt following the refinancing.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue its solid performance and maintain a good liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE

The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates continued growth in revenue and operating profit and maintains very good liquidity and conservative financial policies. Quantitatively, the ratings could be upgraded with expectations for Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA to be maintained below 3.75 times and EBIT/interest expense above 2.75 times.

The ratings could be downgraded if earnings or liquidity significantly deteriorate or the company experiences material execution missteps. Aggressive financial strategy actions could also result in a downgrade. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA is maintained above 4.5 times and EBIT/interest expense declines below 2.25 times.

The term loan credit facility is expected to have no financial maintenance covenants. It is expected to contain covenant flexibility for transactions that could adversely affect creditors, including incremental facility capacity of the greater of $480 million or 100% of trailing EBITDA plus an amount up to 2.0x first lien leverage; the ability to release a guarantee when a subsidiary is not wholly owned, lack of "blocker" restrictions on collateral leakage through transfer to unrestricted subsidiaries, and step downs in the asset sale prepayment requirement to 50% and 0% if the first lien leverage ratio is equal to or less than 1.25x and 1.00x, respectively. The EBITDA definition includes add-backs including non-cash items, restructuring charges and run-rate cost savings.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement can be materially different.

Academy, Ltd. is a US sports, outdoor and lifestyle retailer with a broad assortment of hunting, fishing and camping equipment, along with footwear, apparel, and sports and leisure products. The company operates 259 stores under the Academy Sports + Outdoors banner, which are primarily located in Texas and the southeastern United States, and its website. Academy generated approximately $5.3 billion of revenue for the twelve months ended August 1, 2020. The company is publicly traded following the October 2020 IPO but controlled by affiliates of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P.

